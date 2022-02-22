Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. Expands Senior Leadership Team with Addition of Mr. Michael Newton as Head of Sales and Marketing

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company, today announced the appointment of Mr. Michael Newton as Head of Sales and Marketing who brings to the company over twenty years of experience in the diagnostic healthcare area.



In this role, Mr. Newton will be responsible for overseeing the Company’s entire U.S. commercialization strategy, including current products, new products and future services. He will lead the national sales force, driving adoption of the OVA1Plus product and establishing it as the standard of care for early risk detection of ovarian cancer, helping to achieve the goal of establishing Aspira as an industry leader in gynecologic health.

“We are excited to welcome Michael to the Aspira family. He brings a wealth of experience in the commercialization of diagnostics along with his strategic and tactical planning skills and experience in driving sales and marketing organizations. He will undoubtedly be instrumental in taking the Company to the next level of growth and market adoption of our innovative products,” stated Valerie Palmieri, President and CEO of Aspira. “We look forward to his contributions in driving awareness, growth and overall product adoption.”

Mr. Newton added, “I am thrilled to join this motivated team to establish Aspira as a leader in women’s gynecological health. The team here has done an exceptional job raising awareness, and I look forward to taking it to the next level.”

Mr. Michael J. Newton joins Aspira from his role as Chief Commercial Officer at Insight Medical Genetics, a full-service genetic testing company focused on women’s health, where he led sales, marketing, training, and sales operations. Prior to that, he was the Chief Operating Officer at Legion Victrix Corp, and led sales and marketing at Shield Bio. Mr. Newton rose through the sales ranks at Roche Sequencing, where he served as regional business director promoting the Harmony NIPT Test, a genetic sequencing test for prenatal abnormalities. He began his career at Valeant Dermatology where he was the top-ranked sales director four years running. Mr. Newton holds a Bachelor of General Studies with minors in psychology, sociology, and English from the Louisiana State University

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. Aspira Women’s Health is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1plusTM combines our FDA-cleared products, OVA1® and OVERA®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. Aspira GenetiXTM testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, Aspira Women’s Health is working to deliver a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patient’s lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development include OVAWatchTM and EndoCheckTM. To improve patient accessibility, Aspira Women’s Health has recently launched our Aspira Synergy technology transfer platform to empower health systems, academics, regional labs, and physician group labs to conduct genetic and specialty tests in-house. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com .

