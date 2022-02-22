Revolution Medicines to Report Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 After Market Close on February 28, 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on February 28, 2022, after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time during which members of Revolution Medicines’ senior management team will discuss financial results for the quarter and full year, and review recent corporate developments.



To listen to the live webcast, or access the archived webcast, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page of Revolution Medicines’ website at: https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for at least 14 days.

To listen to the live conference call, please dial (833) 423-0425 or (918) 922-3069 and request the Revolution Medicines call (conference ID: 9672794).

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. RAS(ON) Inhibitors in development include RMC-6236 (RASMULTI), RMC-6291(KRASG12C), RMC-9805 (KRASG12D) and RMC-8839 (KRASG13C), and a pipeline of research compounds targeting additional RAS variants. RAS Companion Inhibitors in clinical development include RMC-4630 (SHP2) and RMC-5552 (mTORC1/4EBP1).

