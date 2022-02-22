Talkspace Reports 2021 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results

Revenue grew 49% in 2021 to $114 million, driven by continued strong B2B performance



Completed B2B sessions grew 139% in 2021 versus the prior year

B2B eligible lives increased 75% in 2021 compared to the prior year

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkspace, Inc. (Nasdaq: TALK), a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company, today reported 2021 full year and fourth quarter results as summarized below. All financial results refer to 2021 full year or fourth quarter and the applicable prior-year period unless otherwise stated.



Three Months Twelve Months Periods ended December 31, 2021 Results Variance from

Prior Year Results Variance from

Prior Year (In thousands unless otherwise noted, unaudited) Number of B2B eligible lives (in millions) 69 75 % 69 75 % Number of active members 1 55.6 11 % 55.6 11 % Number of completed B2B sessions 81.6 52 % 273.7 139 % Total revenue $ 29,172 14 % $ 113,671 49 % Gross profit $ 15,971 (5 %) $ 66,772 34 % Gross margin % 55 % ~(1,000) bps 59 % ~(700) bps Operating expenses $ 44,549 61 % $ 160,695 124 % Net income (loss) $ (21,068 ) * $ (62,742 ) * Adjusted EBITDA 2 $ (17,565 ) * $ (60,868 ) * Cash and cash equivalents $ 198,256 * $ 198,256 *

* = not meaningful

(1) Reflects active members at the end of the period.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Results to GAAP Results.”

“We delivered revenue and gross profit growth in 2021, led by increasing demand for our B2B services, partially offset by a decline in our consumer business in the final months of the year,” said Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Fulk. “Importantly, we made progress on our near-term priorities as we continue to invest in growth initiatives and optimize our business mix, setting the stage for long term value creation.”



Full Year 2021 Key Performance Metrics

Revenue grew 49% to $114 million, driven primarily by business-to-business (“B2B”) growth in covered lives from health plan clients and new enterprise clients, along with increased business-to-consumer (“B2C”) member subscriptions, partially offset by an increase in revenue reserves on receivables of $4.1 million from existing health plan clients.

Gross profit grew 34% to $67 million. Gross margin declined to 59% due to a revenue mix shift toward B2B, a greater number of full-time therapists added to Talkspace’s network, and the revenue reserves referenced above.

Net loss was ($63) million, compared to a net loss of ($22) million in the prior year, driven primarily by higher customer acquisition costs and an increase in headcount, as well as stock-based compensation expense. This was partially offset by non-cash gains related to revaluation of warrant liabilities. Adjusted EBITDA loss was ($61) million, compared to ($18) million in the prior year.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Key Performance Metrics

Revenue grew 14% to $29 million, driven by an increase in covered lives from health plan clients and new enterprise clients, a higher number of completed B2B sessions, and a favorable revenue reserve on receivables from prior periods of $0.8 million. This was offset by B2C revenue decline of 15% due in part to reduced marketing spend. The $0.8 million revenue reserve favorably impacted revenue growth by 3 percentage points.

Gross profit declined 5% to $16 million, and gross margin declined to 55%, due to a revenue mix shift toward B2B and a greater number of full-time therapists added to Talkspace’s network, partially offset by the favorable revenue reserve allowance referenced above. The $0.8 million revenue reserve favorably impacted gross margin by 1.2 percentage points.

Net loss was ($21) million, compared to a net loss of ($11) million in the prior-year period, driven primarily by higher customer acquisition costs, employee-related expenses including one-time cash severance costs, and stock-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA loss was ($18) million, compared to ($9) million in the prior-year period.

Conference Call, Presentation Slides, and Webcast Details

Visit investors.talkspace.com to view a presentation related to 2021 full year and fourth quarter results and business outlook and listen to a conference call scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (888) 660-0107 for U.S. participants or (409) 216-0599 for international participants (participant code 3365024). A replay will be available shortly after the call’s completion and remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Talkspace

Talkspace is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company enabled by a purpose-built technology platform. As a digital healthcare company, all care is delivered through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements.

Today, the need for care feels more urgent than ever. When seeking treatment, whether it’s psychiatry or adolescent, individual or couples therapy, Talkspace offers treatment options for almost every need. With Talkspace, members can send their dedicated therapists text, video, and voice messages anytime, from anywhere, and engage in live video sessions. As of December 2021, over 2 million people have used Talkspace, and 69 million lives were covered for Talkspace through insurance and employee assistance programs or other network behavioral health paid benefit programs.

For more information about Talkspace commercial relationships, visit https://business.talkspace.com/. To learn more about online therapy, please visit https://www.talkspace.com/online-therapy/. To learn more about Talkspace Psychiatry, please visit https://www.talkspace.com/psychiatry.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking, including statements regarding our financial condition, anticipated financial performance, achieving profitability, business strategy and plans, market opportunity and expansion and objectives of our management for future operations. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast”, “future”, “intend,” “may,” “might”, “opportunity”, “plan,” “possible”, “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy”, “strive”, “target,” “will,” or “would”, the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many important factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: our history of losses; the rapid evolution of our business and the markets in which we operate; our ability to continue growing at the rates we have historically grown, or at all; the development of the virtual behavioral health market; COVID-19 and its impact on business and economic conditions; competition in our industry; and our relationships with affiliated professional entities to provide physician and other professional services. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and our other documents filed from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assumes no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

Financial Disclosures

The financial results reported in this press release are unaudited and subject to change as additional information becomes available pending completion of the audit.

Talkspace, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

December 31, Variance Twelve months ended

December 31, Variance 2021 2020 $ % 2021 2020 $ % (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) Consumer revenue $ 16,471 $ 19,378 $ (2,907 ) (15.0 ) $ 74,757 $ 61,586 $ 13,171 21.4 Commercial revenue 12,701 6,310 6,391 101.3 38,914 14,604 24,310 166.5 Total revenue 29,172 25,688 3,484 13.6 113,671 76,190 37,481 49.2 Cost of revenues 13,201 8,959 4,242 47.3 46,899 26,353 20,546 78.0 Gross profit 15,971 16,729 (758 ) (4.5 ) 66,772 49,837 16,935 34.0 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 3,896 2,256 1,640 72.7 15,919 9,583 6,336 66.1 Clinical operations 3,479 1,797 1,682 93.6 9,365 4,332 5,033 116.2 Sales and marketing 25,516 17,685 7,831 44.3 100,641 47,705 52,936 111.0 General and administrative 11,658 6,001 5,657 94.3 34,770 10,199 24,571 240.9 Total operating expenses 44,549 27,739 16,810 60.6 160,695 71,819 88,876 123.7 Operating loss 28,578 11,010 17,568 159.6 93,923 21,982 71,941 327.3 Financial (income) expense, net (7,528 ) 110 (7,638 ) * (31,228 ) 364 (31,592 ) * Loss before taxes on income 21,050 11,120 9,930 89.3 62,695 22,346 40,349 180.6 Taxes on income 18 12 6 50.0 47 24 23 95.8 Net loss $ 21,068 $ 11,132 $ 9,936 89.3 $ 62,742 $ 22,370 $ 40,372 180.5 Net loss per share (1): Basic and Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.83 $ (0.69 ) (83.1 ) $ 0.72 $ 1.67 $ (0.95 ) (56.9 ) Weighted average number of common shares (1): Basic and Diluted 152,467 13,391 86,776 13,359

* = not meaningful

(1) Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the exchange of Old Talkspace’s common stock for Talkspace’s common stock at an exchange ratio of approximately 1.134140 in June 2021 as a result of the Business Combination.

Talkspace, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

December 31, (in thousands except share and per share data) 2021 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 198,256 $ 13,248 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 5,512 5,914 Other current assets 9,562 1,515 Total current assets 213,330 20,677 Property and equipment, net 624 175 Deferred issuance cost — 692 Intangible assets, net 3,436 5,195 Goodwill 6,134 6,134 Other long-term assets 82 — Total assets $ 223,606 $ 32,873 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 7,429 $ 7,901 Deferred revenues 7,186 5,172 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 12,562 7,416 Total current liabilities 27,177 20,489 Warrant liabilities 4,070 — Other long-term liabilities 86 — Total liabilities 31,333 20,489 Commitments and contingencies CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK: Convertible preferred stock — 111,282 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT): Common stock (1) 15 1 Additional paid-in capital (1) 363,788 9,889 Accumulated deficit (171,530 ) (108,788 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 192,273 (98,898 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 223,606 $ 32,873

(1) Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the exchange of Old Talkspace’s common stock for Talkspace’s common stock at an exchange ratio of approximately 1.134140 in June 2021 as a result of the Business Combination.

Talkspace, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

For the Years Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (62,742 ) $ (22,370 ) $ (29,086 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,973 379 59 Amortization of debt issuance costs 175 — — Warrant issuance cost and change in fair value (31,784 ) — — Stock-based compensation 27,405 2,977 3,404 Increase in accounts receivable 402 (5,017 ) (840 ) Increase in other current assets (8,053 ) (695 ) (216 ) Increase in accounts payable 503 2,561 3,277 Increase in deferred revenues 2,014 2,028 1,193 Increase in accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,396 4,962 1,017 Net cash used in operating activities (65,711 ) (15,175 ) (21,192 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (663 ) (126 ) (138 ) Acquisition of business — (10,685 ) — Purchase of an intangible asset — (939 ) — Proceeds from restricted long-term bank deposit — 447 — Net cash used in investing activities (663 ) (11,303 ) (138 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from reverse capitalization, net of transaction costs 249,334 — — Proceeds from issuance of convertible preferred stock, net — — 51,204 Proceeds from borrowings 6,000 — — Repayment of borrowings (6,000 ) — — Payment of debt issuance costs (50 ) — — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,098 94 297 Net cash provided by financing activities 251,382 94 51,501 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 185,008 (26,384 ) 30,171 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 13,248 39,632 9,461 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year $ 198,256 $ 13,248 $ 39,632

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In addition to our financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. We believe that the use of adjusted EBITDA is helpful to our investors as it is a metric used by management in assessing the health of our business and our operating performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measure as a tool for comparison. A reconciliation is provided below for this non-GAAP financial measure to net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review our GAAP financial measure and the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes and in evaluating acquisition opportunities.

We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted to exclude (i) interest and other expenses (income), net, (ii) tax benefit and expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization (iv) stock-based compensation expense and (v) certain non-recurring expenses, where applicable.

Talkspace, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Results to GAAP Results

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (21,068 ) $ (11,132 ) $ (62,742 ) $ (22,370 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 515 324 1,973 379 Financial (income) expense, net (1) (7,528 ) 110 (31,228 ) 364 Taxes on income 18 12 47 24 Stock-based compensation 6,821 1,908 27,405 2,977 Non-recurring expenses (2) 3,677 177 3,677 177 Adjusted EBITDA $ (17,565 ) $ (8,601 ) $ (60,868 ) $ (18,449 )

(1) For the three months ended December 31, 2021, financial income, net primarily consisted of $7.9 million in gains resulting from the revaluation of warrant liabilities. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, financial income, net primarily consisted of $36.0 million in gains resulting from the revaluation of warrant liabilities, partially offset by $4.2 million in warrant issuance costs in connection with the close of the Business Combination.

(2) For the year ended December 31, 2021, non-recurring expenses primarily consisted of severance costs related to the separation of Oren Frank and Roni Frank, co-founders and former executives of the Company, in November 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2020, nonrecurring expenses consisted of legal expenses related to the acquisition of Lasting in November 2020.