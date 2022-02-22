Teladoc Health Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Fourth quarter revenue grows 45% year-over-year to $554.2 million and total visits increase 41% to 4.4 million





Full year revenue grows 86% year-over-year to $2,032.7 million and total visits increase 38% to 15.4 million





Full year cash flows from operations grew to $194.0 million





Full year 2022 Revenue guidance of $2.55 to $2.65 billion, representing 25% to 30% growth



PURCHASE, NY, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

“Teladoc Health took a huge step forward in bringing true whole-person care to life for consumers and clients in 2021,” said Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer of Teladoc Health. “We successfully delivered against performance metrics, solidified our position as the partner of choice for our clients and connected millions of consumers with high-quality care. Our commitment to be the first stop along the consumer healthcare journey – regardless of need – remains unwavering. And Teladoc Health is clearly differentiated by the breadth and depth of our offerings, an integrated suite of virtual care services that connect individuals with chronic, primary, acute and specialty care. We saw meaningful growth and penetration across several key areas of our business, in mental health through both BetterHelp in the direct-to-consumer space and our new MyStrength Complete B2B2C approach to right care at the right time, as well as primary care through Primary 360, all helping to meet a greater share of an individual’s healthcare needs.”

“Healthcare has a ‘new normal’ resulting from the pandemic’s intersection of health needs and virtual solutions that has forever changed the experience of healthcare. We are proud of the role Teladoc Health has played in leading this transformation and are equally excited about our role in 2022 and beyond as we continue to innovate, further evolving whole-person care, introducing new services like Chronic Care Complete, expanding into new markets and deepening our relationships with our clients and consumers," Gorevic added.

Key Financial Data ($ thousands, unaudited) Quarter Ended Year over Year Year Ended Year over Year December 31, Change December 31, Change 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 554,235 $ 383,321 45% $ 2,032,707 $ 1,093,962 86% Net Loss $ (10,985 ) $ (393,967 ) nm $ (428,793 ) $ (485,136 ) nm Net Loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (3.07 ) nm $ (2.73 ) $ (5.36 ) nm Adjusted EBITDA* $ 77,077 $ 50,384 53% $ 267,837 $ 126,841 111% Cash Flow from Operations $ 83,208 $ (114,936 ) nm $ 193,990 $ (53,511 ) nm

* A reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable measure under GAAP has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these Non-GAAP measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

nm – Not meaningful

Fourth Quarter 2021

Revenue increased 45% to $554.2 million, from $383.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Access fees revenue grew 51% to $469.9 million and visit fee revenue grew 21% to $68.9 million. U.S. Revenues grew 45% to $482.9 million and International revenues grew 40% to $71.3 million.

Net loss totaled $11.0 million, or $(0.07) per share, compared to $394.0 million, or $(3.07) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Results for the fourth quarter of 2021 included stock-based compensation expense of $61.6 million, or $(0.39) per share, amortization of acquired intangibles of $45.1 million, or $(0.28) per share, and non-cash income tax benefit of $49.7 million, or $0.31 per share.

Results for the fourth quarter of 2020 included stock-based compensation expense of $414.4 million, or $(3.23) per share, amortization of acquired intangibles of $33.0 million, or $(0.26) per share, and non-cash income tax benefit of $85.5 million, or $0.67 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA* increased 53% to $77.1 million, compared to $50.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

GAAP Gross margin, which includes depreciation and amortization, was 67.5 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 67.2 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted Gross margin* was 68.4 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 67.9 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Average revenue per U.S. paid member increased to $2.49 in the fourth quarter of 2021, from $1.63 in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $2.40 in the third quarter of 2021.

Full Year Ended December 31, 2021

Revenue increased 86% to $2,032.7 million, from $1,094.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Access fees revenue grew 104% to $1,732.0 million and visit fee revenue grew 15% to $254.2 million. U.S. Revenues grew 94% to $1,774.0 million and International revenues grew 44% to $258.7 million.

Net loss totaled $428.8 million, or $(2.73) per share, compared to $485.1 million, or $(5.36) per share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Results for the year ended December 31, 2021 included stock-based compensation expense of $302.6 million, or $(1.93) per share, amortization of acquired intangibles of $178.9 million, or $(1.14) per share, loss on extinguishment of debt of $43.7 million, or $(0.28) per share, and non-cash income tax expense of $44.1 million, or $(0.28) per share.

Results for the year ended December 31, 2020 included stock-based compensation expense $475.5 million, or $(5.25) per share, amortization of acquired intangibles $57.5 million, or $(0.64) per share, loss on extinguishment of debt $9.1 million, or $(0.10) per share, and non-cash income tax benefit $90.9 million, or $1.00 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA* increased 111% to $267.8 million, compared to $126.8 million in 2020.

GAAP Gross margin, which includes depreciation and amortization, was 67.2 percent for the full year 2021 compared to 63.1 percent in 2020.

Adjusted Gross margin* was 68.0 percent for the full year 2021 compared to 64.3 percent in 2020.

Financial Outlook

Teladoc Health provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations and what we know today. In addition, given the uncertainty of the expected path of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the broader economic impact, this is an evolving situation and circumstances may change. Based on what we know today, we believe our guidance ranges provide a reasonable baseline for 2022 financial performance.

For the first quarter of 2022, we expect:

1Q 2022 Guidance Range Revenue $565 to $571 million EBITDA $(23) to $(16) million Adjusted EBITDA $51 to $55 million Net loss per share $(0.60) to $(0.50) per share Total U.S. Paid Membership 54.0 to 54.5 million members Visit Fee Only Access 24.0 to 25.0 million Total Visits 4.3 to 4.5 million visits

For the full year 2022, we expect:

Full Year 2022 Guidance Range Revenue $2.55 to $2.65 billion EBITDA $18 to $48 million Adjusted EBITDA $330 to $355 million Net loss per share $(1.60) to $(1.40) per share Total U.S. Paid Membership 54.0 to 56.0 million members Visit Fee Only Access 24.0 to 25.0 million Total Visits 18.5 to 20.0 million visits

Earnings Conference Call

The fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings conference call and webcast will be held Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. E.T. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-200-6205 for U.S. participants, or 1-929-526-1599 for international participants, and referencing Conference ID Number: 335463; or via a live audio webcast available online at http://ir.teladoc.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/. A webcast replay will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020 and #1 among direct-to-consumer telehealth providers in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding future financial or operating results, future numbers of members or clients, future numbers of visits, litigation outcomes, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; (iii) results of litigation; (iv) the loss of one or more key clients; (v) changes in valuations or useful lives of our assets; (vi) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified providers into our network; and (vii) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, demand for our services and general economic conditions, as well as orders, directives and legislative action by local, state, federal and foreign governments in response to the spread of COVID-19. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.



Revenues and Summary Operating Metrics Revenue (1) ($ thousands) Quarter Ended Year over Year Year Ended Year over Year December 31, Growth December 31, Growth 2021 2020 2021 2020 Access Fees Revenue U.S. $ 403,095 $ 263,220 53 % $ 1,488,420 $ 678,168 119 % International 66,821 48,954 36 % 243,585 169,087 44 % Total 469,916 312,174 51 % 1,732,005 847,255 104 % Visit Fee Revenue U.S. 65,328 55,437 18 % 241,515 211,664 14 % International 3,588 1,608 123 % 12,719 9,792 30 % Total 68,916 57,045 21 % 254,234 221,456 15 % Other U.S. 14,472 13,589 6 % 44,089 23,888 85 % International 931 513 81 % 2,379 1,363 75 % Total 15,403 14,102 9 % 46,468 25,251 84 % Total Revenue $ 554,235 $ 383,321 45 % $ 2,032,707 $ 1,093,962 86 % U.S. Revenue $ 482,895 $ 332,246 45 % $ 1,774,024 $ 913,720 94 % International Revenue 71,340 51,075 40 % 258,683 180,242 44 % Total Revenue $ 554,235 $ 383,321 45 % $ 2,032,707 $ 1,093,962 86 % Average U.S. Revenue Per Member (2) $ 2.49 $ 1.63 52 %





Visits (1) (thousands) Quarter Ended Year over Year Year Ended Year over Year December 31, Growth December 31, Growth 2021 2020 2021 2020 U.S. Visits 3,291 2,289 44 % 11,482 8,083 42 % International Visits 1,116 828 35 % 3,917 3,096 27 % Total Visits 4,407 3,117 41 % 15,399 11,179 38 % Utilization (3) 22.7 % 16.0 % 668 pt 20.1 % 14.5 % 563 pt Platform-Enabled Sessions (4) 982 1,089 (10 )% 4,060 2,076 96 % Total Visits & Sessions Provided & Enabled 5,389 4,206 28 % 19,459 13,255 47 %





Membership and Visit Fee Only Access (millions) Year Ended December 31, Growth 2021 2020 U.S. Paid Membership 53.6 51.8 3 % U.S. Visit Fee Only Access 24.2 21.3 14 % Chronic Care Enrollment 0.729 0.596 22 %

(1) During the fourth quarter of 2021, Teladoc Health, Inc. (“Teladoc Health” or “the Company”) refined its definition of international revenues to reflect all international revenues based on location of the customer. Previously, direct to consumer activities were primarily reflected based on the location of operations. In addition, certain activities related to our international operations are now reflected in visit revenues versus access fee revenues. Prior period amounts have been recast to conform with current presentation. Consistent with this change, the corresponding metrics have been updated, including the addition of approximately 590,000 and 588,000 visits for 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(2) Average U.S. Revenue Per Member measures the average quarterly amount of access revenue that the Company generates from a U.S. paid member. It is calculated by dividing the quarterly U.S. access revenue generated from the Company’s U.S. paid members, excluding certain non-member based access fees, by the total average number of U.S. paid members during the quarter.

(3) Utilization measures the ratio of visits to total U.S. paid members. It is calculated by dividing monthly visits by monthly U.S. paid members in the quarter and annualizing the result. Visit fee only visits are excluded.

(4) Platform-Enabled Sessions are a unique instance in which our licensed software platform has facilitated a virtual voice or video encounter between a care provider and our client’s patient, or between care providers. We believe platform-enabled sessions are an indicator of the value our clients derive from the platform they license from us in order to facilitate virtual care.

TELADOC HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 554,235 $ 383,321 $ 2,032,707 $ 1,093,962 Expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which is shown separately below) 174,985 122,942 650,258 390,829 Operating expenses: Advertising and marketing 112,988 93,751 416,726 226,146 Sales 59,330 93,942 250,581 154,052 Technology and development 72,867 92,697 311,884 164,941 Acquisition, integration, and transformation costs 4,559 57,550 26,643 88,236 General and administrative 118,603 343,985 438,007 506,684 Depreciation and amortization 52,332 36,960 204,239 69,495 Total expenses 595,664 841,827 2,298,338 1,600,383 Loss from operations (41,429 ) (458,506 ) (265,631 ) (506,421 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 20 99 43,748 9,077 Other expense (income), net 405 (282 ) (5,088 ) 545 Interest expense, net 18,872 21,101 80,365 59,950 Net loss before taxes (60,726 ) (479,424 ) (384,656 ) (575,993 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (49,741 ) (85,457 ) 44,137 (90,857 ) Net loss $ (10,985 ) $ (393,967 ) $ (428,793 ) $ (485,136 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (3.07 ) $ (2.73 ) $ (5.36 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute basic

and diluted net loss per share 159,944,335 128,298,005 156,939,349 90,509,229

Stock-based Compensation Summary

Compensation costs for stock-based awards were classified as follows (in thousands):

Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization,

which is shown separately) $ 1,970 $ 2,572 $ 8,280 $ 2,700 Advertising and marketing 3,811 22,548 18,952 26,995 Sales 13,837 56,265 71,475 65,730 Technology and development 18,226 53,271 95,561 60,556 General and administrative 23,771 279,724 108,318 319,550 Total stock-based compensation expense (1) $ 61,615 $ 414,380 $ 302,586 $ 475,531

(1) Excluding the amount capitalized related to internal software development projects.

TELADOC HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands, unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net loss $ (428,793 ) $ (485,136 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 204,239 69,495 Depreciation of rental equipment 3,333 1,697 Amortization of right-of-use assets 12,049 6,895 Provision for doubtful accounts 16,941 5,284 Stock-based compensation 302,586 475,531 Deferred income taxes 41,800 (90,158 ) Accretion of interest 61,253 45,296 Loss on extinguishment of debt 40,652 9,077 Gain on sale of investment (5,901 ) 0 Other, net (3,845 ) (1,009 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (17,510 ) (21,091 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (31,090 ) (12,565 ) Inventory (19,494 ) (24,732 ) Other assets (3,547 ) (8,135 ) Accounts payable 1,188 (87,995 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 18,175 20,125 Accrued compensation (4,675 ) 34,819 Deferred revenue 20,554 17,751 Operating lease liabilities (16,532 ) (6,300 ) Other liabilities 2,607 (2,360 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 193,990 (53,511 ) Investing activities: Capital expenditures (8,534 ) (4,024 ) Capitalized software (55,400 ) (22,018 ) Proceeds from marketable securities 50,000 2,496 Proceeds from the sale of investment 10,901 0 Acquisitions of business, net of cash acquired (78,663 ) (567,429 ) Other, net 8,715 0 Net cash used in investing activities (72,981 ) (590,975 ) Financing activities: Net proceeds from the exercise of stock options 25,781 54,314 Proceeds from issuance of 2027 Notes 0 1,000,000 Payment of issuance costs of 2027 Notes 0 (24,070 ) Repurchase of 2022 Notes (139 ) (228,153 ) Proceeds from the sale of capped call related to the Livongo Notes 0 91,659 Proceeds from advances from financing companies 15,275 6,002 Payment against advances from financing companies (16,050 ) (8,635 ) Payment of assumed indebtedness 0 (10,000 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 16,810 4,722 Cash received (paid) for withholding taxes on stock-based compensation, net 3,422 (26,703 ) Other, net (4,152 ) 0 Net cash provided by financing activities 40,947 859,136 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 161,956 214,650 Foreign exchange difference (1,800 ) 4,321 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 733,324 514,353 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 893,480 $ 733,324 Income taxes paid $ 3,974 $ 1,324 Interest paid $ 16,430 $ 14,890

TELADOC HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 893,480 $ 733,324 Short-term investments 2,537 53,245 Accounts receivable, net of provision of $12,384 and $6,412, respectively 168,956 169,281 Inventories 73,079 56,498 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 87,387 47,259 Total current assets 1,225,439 1,059,607 Property and equipment, net 27,234 28,551 Goodwill 14,504,174 14,581,255 Intangible assets, net 1,910,278 2,020,864 Operating lease - right-of-use assets 46,780 46,647 Other assets 20,703 18,357 Total assets $ 17,734,608 $ 17,755,281 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 47,257 $ 46,030 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 102,933 83,657 Accrued compensation 91,941 94,593 Deferred revenue-current 75,569 52,356 Advances from financing companies 13,313 13,453 Current portion of long-term debt — 42,560 Total current liabilities 331,013 332,649 Other liabilities 1,492 1,616 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 41,773 43,142 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 3,834 2,449 Advances from financing companies, net of current portion 9,291 9,926 Deferred taxes, net 75,777 102,103 Convertible senior notes, net 1,225,671 1,379,592 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and 2020; 160,469,325 shares and 150,281,099 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 160 150 Additional paid-in capital 17,473,336 16,857,797 Accumulated deficit (1,421,454 ) (992,661 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain (6,285 ) 18,518 Total stockholders’ equity 16,045,757 15,883,804 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 17,734,608 $ 17,755,281

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures, to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance and financial and business trends from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors. We utilize adjusted EBITDA as the primary measure of our performance.

Adjusted gross profit is our total revenue minus our total cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which is shown separately) and adjusted gross margin is adjusted gross profit as a percentage of our total revenue.

EBITDA consists of net loss before interest; other expense (income), net, including foreign exchange gain or loss; taxes; depreciation and amortization; and loss on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net loss before interest; other expense (income), net, including foreign exchange gain or loss; taxes; depreciation and amortization; loss on extinguishment of debt; stock-based compensation; and acquisition, integration and transformation costs.

We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA may vary from that of others in our industry. None of adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, nor adjusted EBITDA should be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss, net loss per share or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA have important limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

Adjusted gross margin has been and will continue to be affected by a number of factors, including the fees we charge our clients, the number of visits and cases we complete, the costs paid to providers and medical experts, as well as the costs of our provider network operations center;

Adjusted gross margin does not reflect the significant depreciation and amortization to cost of revenue;

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the significant interest expense on our debt;

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA eliminate the impact of income taxes on our results of operations;

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the loss on extinguishment of debt;

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect other expense (income), net;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant acquisition, integration and transformation costs. Acquisition, integration and transformation costs include investment banking, financing, legal, accounting, consultancy, integration, fair value changes related to contingent consideration and certain other transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions. It also includes costs related to certain business transformation initiatives focused on integrating and optimizing various operations and systems, including upgrading our customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. These transformation cost adjustments made to our results do not represent normal, operating expenses necessary to operate the business but rather, incremental costs incurred in connection with our acquisition and integration activities;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant non-cash stock compensation expense which should be viewed as a component of recurring operating costs; and

other companies in our industry may calculate adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of these measures as comparative measures.



In addition, although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any expenditures for such replacements.

We compensate for these limitations by using adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA along with other comparative tools, together with GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance. Such GAAP measurements include net loss, net loss per share, and other performance measures.

In evaluating these financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to those eliminated in this presentation. Our presentation of adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

The following is a reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, to adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin, respectively:

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

(In thousands, unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 554,235 $ 383,321 $ 2,032,707 $ 1,093,962 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which is shown separately below) (174,985 ) (122,942 ) (650,258 ) (390,829 ) Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets (5,406 ) (2,846 ) (16,546 ) (12,394 ) Gross Profit 373,844 257,533 1,365,903 690,739 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 5,406 2,846 16,546 12,394 Adjusted gross profit $ 379,250 $ 260,379 $ 1,382,449 $ 703,133 Gross margin 67.5 % 67.2 % 67.2 % 63.1 % Adjusted gross margin 68.4 % 67.9 % 68.0 % 64.3 %

The following is a reconciliation of Net Loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands, except for guidance data, unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended Guidance in millions (1) December 31, December 31, First Quarter Full Year 2021 2020 2021 2020 2022 2022 Net loss $ (10,985 ) $ (393,967 ) $ (428,793 ) $ (485,136 ) $(91) - $(81) $(259) - $(213) Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt 20 99 43,748 9,077 Other expense (income), net 405 (282 ) (5,088 ) 545 Interest expense, net 18,872 21,101 80,365 59,950 Income tax (benefit) expense (49,741 ) (85,457 ) 44,137 (90,857 ) Depreciation and amortization 52,332 36,960 204,239 69,495 Total loss on extinguishment of debt; other expense (income), net; interest expense, net; income tax (benefit) expense; and depreciation and amortization 21,888 (27,579 ) 367,401 48,210 68 - 65 277 - 261 EBITDA 10,903 (421,546 ) (61,392 ) (436,926 ) (23) - (16) 18 - 48 Stock-based compensation 61,615 414,380 302,586 475,531 Acquisition, integration, and transformation costs 4,559 57,550 26,643 88,236 Total stock-based compensation and acquisition, integration, and transformation costs 66,174 471,930 329,229 563,767 74 - 71 312 - 307 Adjusted EBITDA $ 77,077 $ 50,384 $ 267,837 $ 126,841 $51 - $55 $330 - $355

(1) We have not provided a full line-item reconciliation for net loss to EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA guidance because we do not provide guidance on the individual reconciling items between net loss, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA. This is due to the uncertainty as to timing, and the potential variability, of the individual reconciling items such as stock-based compensation and the related tax impact, income taxes and acquisition, integration and transformation costs, the effect of which may be significant. Accordingly, a full line-item reconciliation of the GAAP measure to the corresponding non-GAAP financial measure guidance is not available without unreasonable effort.

Revenues and Selected Operating Metrics (1) (In thousands, except Average U.S. Revenue per Member) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Revenue 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 Access Fees Revenue U.S. $ 99,917 $ 138,396 $ 176,635 $ 263,220 $ 327,553 $ 371,591 $ 386,181 $ 403,095 International 34,147 40,187 45,799 48,954 54,553 59,474 62,737 66,821 Total 134,064 178,583 222,434 312,174 382,106 431,065 448,918 469,916 Visit Fee Revenue U.S. 44,043 59,556 52,628 55,437 57,128 59,196 59,863 65,328 International 2,692 2,891 2,601 1,608 3,383 3,058 2,690 3,588 Total 46,735 62,447 55,229 57,045 60,511 62,254 62,553 68,916 Other U.S. - - 10,299 13,589 10,671 9,363 9,583 14,472 International - - 850 513 387 457 604 931 Total - - 11,149 14,102 11,058 9,820 10,187 15,403 Total Revenue $ 180,799 $ 241,030 $ 288,812 $ 383,321 $ 453,675 $ 503,139 $ 521,658 $ 554,235 U.S. Revenue $ 143,960 $ 197,952 $ 239,562 $ 332,246 $ 395,352 $ 440,150 $ 455,627 $ 482,895 International Revenue 36,839 43,078 49,250 51,075 58,323 62,989 66,031 71,340 Total Revenue $ 180,799 $ 241,030 $ 288,812 $ 383,321 $ 453,675 $ 503,139 $ 521,658 $ 554,235 Average U.S. Revenue

per Member $ 0.80 $ 0.92 $ 1.06 $ 1.63 $ 2.09 $ 2.31 $ 2.40 $ 2.49 Visits U.S. Visits 1,514 2,108 2,172 2,289 2,461 2,723 3,007 3,291 International Visits 706 769 793 828 881 929 991 1,116 Total Visits 2,220 2,877 2,965 3,117 3,342 3,652 3,998 4,407 U.S. Paid Membership 42.9 51.5 51.5 51.8 51.5 52.0 52.5 53.6 Utilization 12.1 % 14.4 % 14.8 % 16.0 % 17.5 % 19.1 % 21.0 % 22.7 % Platform-Enabled Sessions n/a n/a 987 1,089 1,092 1,017 969 982 Total Visits & Sessions Provided & Enabled 2,220 2,877 3,952 4,206 4,434 4,669 4,967 5,389

(1) During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company refined its definition of international revenues to reflect all international revenues based on location of the customer. Previously, direct to consumer activities were primarily reflected based on the location of operations. In addition, certain activities related to our international operations are now reflected in visit revenues versus access fee revenues. Prior period amounts have been recast to conform with current presentation. Consistent with this change, the corresponding metrics have been updated.

n/a – Not applicable

Investors:

Patrick Feeley

914-265-7925

IR@teladochealth.com

Media:

Chris Stenrud

860-491-8821

pr@teladochealth.com