Varonis Recognizes Top Channel Partners for Advancing Data-First Security

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, is pleased to congratulate the winners of its annual Partners in Excellence awards. The program honors Varonis' channel partners who worked tirelessly to bring industry-leading data protection solutions to customers in 2021. Varonis' channel leadership selected the winners based on the partners' achievements.

Varonis' channel partners play a crucial role in the company's success. In 2021, Varonis’ total revenues increased 33% to $390.1 million, compared with $292.7 million in 2020.

"In 2021, organizations faced targeted 'big game' ransomware, software supply-chain attacks, and zero days that aimed to wreak havoc," said Jim O'Boyle, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Varonis. "Our partners rose to the challenge to ensure our customers received exceptional support and stellar value-added services to secure their sensitive data, comply with evolving privacy rules, and watch for advanced threats. Congratulations to the 2021 Partners in Excellence award winners!"

The Partners in Excellence winners were announced at the virtual Varonis Partner Kick-Off earlier today. The winners include:

Winners for North America

Partner of the Year – Optiv

Growth Partner of the Year – Presidio

East Regional Partner of the Year – CBTS

West Regional Partner of the Year – Nth Generation

Growth Partner of the Year Federal – Merlin International



Winners for France

Partner of the Year – Metsys

System Integrator of the Year – I-TRACING

Growth Partner of the Year – Synetis

Partner Excellence Award – APIXIT

Partner Excellence Award – SCC

Partner Excellence Award – Orange Cyberdefense

Winners for the UK

Partner of the Year – Bytes Software Services

VP Partner Award - Softcat

Partner MVP of the Year – John Dee, Somerford Associates

Partner Pre-Sales Consultant of the Year – Nicholas King, Orange Cyberdefense UK

Winner in DACH (Germany, Australia and Switzerland)

DACH Partner of the Year – Consulting4IT



Winner in APAC

APAC Partner of the Year Award – Intalock



