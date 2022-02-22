Verisk Reports Fourth-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Consolidated revenues were $766.0 million, up 7.4%, and up 5.2% on an organic constant currency (OCC) basis for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net income attributable to Verisk was $141.9 million, down 19.5% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily related to a non-cash impairment charge of $134.0 million associated with our Financial Services reporting unit, partially offset by the release of a previously established litigation reserve upon final settlement in the fourth-quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $375.0 million, up 9.0%, and up 7.6% on an OCC basis.

Diluted GAAP earnings per share (diluted EPS) attributable to Verisk were $0.87 for the fourth quarter of 2021, down 18.7%. Diluted adjusted earnings per share (diluted adjusted EPS), a non-GAAP measure, were $1.47, up 15.7%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $188.6 million, down 24.2%, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, was $103.3 million, down 41.5%. Both cash flow measures were impacted by a non-operating payment related to the settlement of previous litigation.

We paid a cash dividend of 29 cents per share on December 31, 2021. Our Board of Directors has approved an increase in our cash dividend to 31 cents per share payable on March 31, 2022.

We repurchased $75.0 million of our shares during the fourth quarter of 2021. Our Board of Directors has approved an additional $1.0 billion share repurchase authorization.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, today announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Scott Stephenson, chairman, president, and CEO, said, “Verisk is at an exciting juncture in our Company’s history, as our investments in innovation, technological transformation, and international expansion are delivering results. Importantly, we have several value-enhancing operational and governance initiatives underway that will support this momentum, including, among other things, the divestitures of Verisk Financial Services and 3E, as part of our ongoing comprehensive portfolio review. It has been my honor to lead Verisk and help position the company for sustainable growth and success, and I have the utmost confidence in our team’s ability to continue this progress after my retirement.”

Lee Shavel, CFO and group president, said, “Verisk’s demonstrated margin expansion and strong leverage reflects our continued efforts to drive durable, long-term growth and returns for shareholders. We are pleased to be instituting a significant share repurchase program later this year, which is the result of our refocused capital allocation priorities, ongoing cost-reduction initiatives and the expected proceeds from pending divestitures. As I prepare to step into the role of CEO, I look forward to advancing the transformational work of our incredible team to enhance shareholder value and help our customers make better decisions about risk, investments, and operations.”

Summary of Results (GAAP and Non-GAAP)

(in millions, except per share amounts)

Note: Adjusted EBITDA, diluted adjusted EPS, and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures.

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Revenues $ 766.0 $ 713.3 7.4 % $ 2,998.6 $ 2,784.6 7.7 % Net income attributable to Verisk 141.9 176.2 (19.5 ) 666.2 712.7 (6.5 ) Adjusted EBITDA 375.0 344.0 9.0 1,470.1 1,376.5 6.8 Diluted EPS attributable to Verisk 0.87 1.07 (18.7 ) 4.08 4.31 (5.3 ) Diluted adjusted EPS 1.47 1.27 15.7 5.31 5.04 5.4 Net cash provided by operating activities 188.6 248.9 (24.2 ) 1,155.7 1,068.2 8.2 Free cash flow 103.3 176.5 (41.5 ) 887.3 821.4 8.0

Revenues

Consolidated revenues increased 7.4%, and 5.2% on an OCC basis, for fourth-quarter 2021. In late March 2020, we analyzed our solutions and services to assess the impact of COVID-19 on our revenue streams. We did not identify any material impact stemming from COVID-19 on approximately 85% of our revenues as much of these revenues are subscription-based and subject to long-term contracts. These revenues increased 6.2% on an OCC basis in the fourth quarter of 2021. Of the remaining 15%, we have identified specific solutions and services, largely transactional in nature, that have been impacted by COVID-19. These revenues decreased 1.1% on an OCC basis in fourth-quarter 2021 as compared to the prior-year period.

Revenues and Revenue Growth by Segment

(in millions)

Revenue Growth Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 Reported OCC Underwriting & rating $ 399.1 $ 360.1 10.8 % 7.2 % Claims 164.3 156.8 4.8 4.4 Insurance 563.4 516.9 9.0 6.4 Energy and Specialized Markets 164.5 158.3 3.9 2.8 Financial Services 38.1 38.1 0.1 0.1 Revenues $ 766.0 $ 713.3 7.4 5.2





Revenue Growth Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 Reported OCC Underwriting & rating $ 1,555.1 $ 1,413.0 10.1 % 6.8 % Claims 651.8 595.7 9.4 7.2 Insurance 2,206.9 2,008.7 9.9 6.9 Energy and Specialized Markets 648.9 619.2 4.8 2.4 Financial Services 142.8 156.7 (8.9 ) (8.7 ) Revenues $ 2,998.6 $ 2,784.6 7.7 5.0

Insurance segment revenues grew 9.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 6.4% on an OCC basis.

﻿Underwriting & rating revenues increased 10.8% in the quarter and 7.2% on an OCC basis, resulting primarily from annual increases in price derived from continued enhancements to the content of the solutions within our industry-standard insurance programs, as well as selling expanded solutions to existing customers in commercial and personal lines. In addition, catastrophe modeling services and our international software solutions contributed to the growth.

Claims revenue grew 4.8% in the quarter and 4.4% on an OCC basis. Growth was primarily driven by our repair cost estimating solutions revenue and our claims analytics revenue.

Energy and Specialized Markets segment revenue increased 3.9% in the quarter and 2.8% on an OCC basis. Growth was primarily driven by our core research solutions and environmental health and safety service revenues.



Financial Services segment revenue increased 0.1% in the quarter and 0.1% on an OCC basis, primarily due to growth in our spend informed analytics revenues. This growth was partially offset by projects that did not reoccur and lower bankruptcy volumes.

Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA

During fourth-quarter 2021, net income attributable to Verisk decreased 19.5%. The decrease was primarily related to a non-cash impairment charge of $134.0 million associated with our Financial Services reporting unit, partially offset by the release of a previously established litigation reserve upon final settlement in the fourth-quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA increased 9.0%, and 7.6% on an OCC basis reflecting core operating leverage on solid revenue growth and cost efficiencies, driving margin expansion.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment

(in millions)

Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Margin is calculated as a percentage of revenues. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure.

Three months ended December 31, EBITDA EBITDA Margin Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA Growth Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 Reported 2021 OCC 2021 2020 Insurance $ 354.5 $ 282.7 62.9 % 54.7 % $ 304.5 $ 282.2 7.9 % 6.3 % 54.1 % 54.6 % Energy and Specialized Markets 59.5 51.7 36.2 32.6 59.5 51.7 15.1 15.3 36.2 32.6 Financial Services (123.0 ) 10.1 (322.5 ) 26.6 11.0 10.1 9.0 4.6 28.9 26.6 Consolidated $ 291.0 $ 344.5 38.0 48.3 $ 375.0 $ 344.0 9.0 7.6 49.0 48.2





Twelve months ended December 31, EBITDA EBITDA Margin Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA Growth Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 Reported 2021 OCC 2021 2020 Insurance $ 1,265.7 $ 1,131.0 57.4 % 56.3 % $ 1,215.8 $ 1,117.2 8.8 % 6.5 % 55.1 % 55.6 % Energy and Specialized Markets 231.3 215.1 35.6 34.7 231.3 215.1 7.6 6.4 35.6 34.7 Financial Services (111.0 ) 47.7 (77.7 ) 30.4 23.0 44.2 (48.0 ) (47.6 ) 16.1 28.2 Consolidated $ 1,386.0 $ 1,393.8 46.2 50.1 $ 1,470.1 $ 1,376.5 6.8 4.7 49.0 49.4

Earnings Per Share and Diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Diluted EPS attributable to Verisk decreased 18.7% to $0.87 for the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to an impairment of long-lived assets associated with our Financial Services segment, partially offset by the release of a litigation reserve related to our remote imagery business.

Diluted adjusted EPS grew 15.7% to $1.47 for the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to organic growth within the business, lower interest expense, lower effective tax rate, and a lower average share count.

Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $188.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, down 24.2%. Capital expenditures were $85.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, up 17.8%. Free cash flow was $103.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, down 41.5% primarily due to a payment to settle the litigation associated with our remote imagery business. See "Non-GAAP reconciliations" below for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure.

Dividend

On December 31, 2021, we paid a cash dividend of 29 cents per share of common stock issued and outstanding to the holders of record as of December 15, 2021.

On February 16, 2022, our Board of Directors approved a 6.9% increase in our cash dividend to 31 cents per share of common stock issued and outstanding, payable on March 31, 2022, to holders of record as of March 15, 2022.

Share Repurchases

Including the accelerated share repurchase (ASR) settled in the fourth quarter of 2021, we repurchased approximately 352 thousand shares at an average price of $212.82 per share, for a total cost of $75.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. On December 31, 2021, we had $603.8 million remaining under our share repurchase authorization. On February 16, 2022, our Board of Directors approved an additional authorization of $1.0 billion.

About Verisk

We (Nasdaq:VRSK) provide predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 uses our advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. Our analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating our 50th anniversary, we continue to make the world better, safer, and stronger, and foster an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, we consistently earn certification by Great Place to Work®. For more, please visit our website at www.verisk.com or follow our social media profiles on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Attached Financial Statements

VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of December 31, 2021 and 2020

2021 2020 (in millions, except for share and per share data) ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 280.3 $ 218.8 Accounts receivable, net 446.3 432.4 Prepaid expenses 102.6 81.2 Income taxes receivable 36.7 25.4 Other current assets 36.7 36.4 Total current assets 902.6 794.2 Noncurrent assets: Fixed assets, net 658.2 632.3 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 253.1 267.6 Intangible assets, net 1,225.9 1,384.8 Goodwill 4,331.2 4,108.1 Deferred income tax assets 6.6 9.1 Other noncurrent assets 430.5 365.7 Total assets $ 7,808.1 $ 7,561.8 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 320.7 $ 407.3 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 971.3 514.3 Deferred revenues 501.0 466.7 Operating lease liabilities 41.2 38.7 Income taxes payable 9.0 3.8 Total current liabilities 1,843.2 1,430.8 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt 2,342.8 2,699.6 Deferred income tax liabilities 470.5 396.9 Operating lease liabilities 254.7 271.6 Other noncurrent liabilities 54.4 64.7 Total liabilities 4,965.6 4,863.6 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $.001 par value; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 544,003,038 shares issued; 161,651,639 and 162,817,526 shares outstanding, respectively 0.1 0.1 Additional paid-in capital 2,608.7 2,490.9 Treasury stock, at cost, 382,351,399 and 381,185,512 shares, respectively (4,638.1 ) (4,179.3 ) Retained earnings 5,240.4 4,762.2 Accumulated other comprehensive losses (394.6 ) (375.7 ) Total Verisk stockholders' equity 2,816.5 2,698.2 Noncontrolling interests 26.0 — Total stockholders’ equity 2,842.5 2,698.2 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,808.1 $ 7,561.8

VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in millions, except for share and per share data) Revenues $ 766.0 $ 713.3 $ 2,998.6 $ 2,784.6 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues (exclusive of items shown separately below) 265.2 260.5 1057.8 993.9 Selling, general and administrative 76.4 109.0 422.7 413.9 Depreciation and amortization of fixed assets 53.0 50.8 206.9 192.2 Amortization of intangible assets 43.6 42.3 176.7 165.9 Other operating loss (income) 134.0 — 134.0 (19.4 ) Total operating expenses 572.2 462.6 1,998.1 1,746.5 Operating income 193.8 250.7 1,000.5 1,038.1 Other income (expense): Investment income (loss) and others, net 0.6 0.7 1.9 (2.4 ) Interest expense (30.2 ) (35.4 ) (127.0 ) (138.2 ) Total other expense, net (29.6 ) (34.7 ) (125.1 ) (140.6 ) Income before income taxes 164.2 216.0 875.4 897.5 Provision for income taxes (22.4 ) (39.8 ) (209.1 ) (184.8 ) Net income 141.8 176.2 666.3 712.7 Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.1 — (0.1 ) — Net income attributable to Verisk $ 141.9 $ 176.2 $ 666.2 $ 712.7 Basic net income per share attributable to Verisk $ 0.88 $ 1.08 $ 4.12 $ 4.38 Diluted net income per share attributable to Verisk $ 0.87 $ 1.07 $ 4.08 $ 4.31 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 161,349,619 162,673,926 161,841,441 162,610,586 Diluted 163,079,591 164,723,137 163,338,909 165,320,709

VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in millions) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 141.8 $ 176.2 $ 666.3 $ 712.7 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of fixed assets 53.0 50.8 206.9 192.2 Amortization of intangible assets 43.6 42.3 176.7 165.9 Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount, net of original issue premium 0.3 0.5 1.4 1.8 Provision for doubtful accounts 4.7 6.3 17.7 13.1 Gain on sale of assets — — — (19.4 ) Stock-based compensation expense 8.3 8.5 55.7 47.6 Impairment of long-lived assets 134.0 — 134.0 — Deferred income taxes 15.9 20.2 49.8 31.1 Loss on disposal of fixed assets, net 0.3 0.1 0.4 0.6 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable 19.2 5.4 (29.7 ) 1.8 Prepaid expenses and other assets (6.1 ) (4.4 ) (33.6 ) (66.5 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 10.4 14.5 41.3 43.1 Income taxes (17.2 ) (3.8 ) (5.7 ) (0.5 ) Acquisition-related liabilities — (13.6 ) — (77.0 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (110.0 ) 36.4 (80.8 ) 24.3 Deferred revenues (84.1 ) (73.1 ) 32.4 21.2 Operating lease liabilities (10.3 ) (13.0 ) (41.3 ) (29.6 ) Other liabilities (15.2 ) (4.4 ) (35.8 ) 5.8 Net cash provided by operating activities 188.6 248.9 1,155.7 1,068.2 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions and purchase of controlling interest, net of cash acquired of $3.6 and $5.9; and $9.3 and $11.1, respectively (240.4 ) (123.9 ) (289.8 ) (275.8 ) Proceeds from sale of assets — — — 23.1 Investments in nonpublic companies (2.5 ) (31.0 ) (23.6 ) (94.8 ) Escrow funding associated with acquisitions (2.0 ) (1.3 ) (9.2 ) (9.3 ) Capital expenditures (85.3 ) (72.4 ) (268.4 ) (246.8 ) Payment of contingent liability related to acquisitions — — (1.2 ) — Other investing activities, net (0.6 ) (2.5 ) 0.2 7.8 Net cash used in investing activities (330.8 ) (231.1 ) (592.0 ) (595.8 )





Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in millions) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from (repayment of) short-term debt, net 205.0 50.0 560.0 (445.0 ) Repayments of current portion of long-term debt — — (450.0 ) — Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, inclusive of original issue premium and net of original issue discount — — — 494.8 Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt with original maturities greater than three months — — — 20.0 Repayment of short-term debt with original maturities greater than three months — — — (20.0 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — — — (5.7 ) Repurchases of common stock (75.0 ) (50.0 ) (475.0 ) (348.8 ) Net share settlement of taxes from restricted stock and performance share awards (0.6 ) (0.6 ) (11.8 ) (4.1 ) Payment of contingent liability related to acquisitions — — — (34.2 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised 39.4 19.7 84.3 88.0 Dividends paid (47.2 ) (44.0 ) (188.2 ) (175.8 ) Other financing activities, net (3.4 ) (1.4 ) (18.2 ) (14.4 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 118.2 (26.3 ) (498.9 ) (445.2 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 2.2 5.5 (3.3 ) 6.7 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents, including cash classified within current assets held for sale (21.8 ) (3.0 ) 61.5 33.9 Increase in cash classified within current assets held for sale — — — 0.3 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (21.8 ) (3.0 ) 61.5 34.2 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 302.1 221.8 218.8 184.6 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 280.3 $ 218.8 $ 280.3 $ 218.8 Supplemental disclosures: Income taxes paid $ 30.3 $ 23.7 $ 175.0 $ 156.5 Interest paid $ 38.1 $ 51.4 $ 129.0 $ 134.3 Noncash investing and financing activities: Deferred tax liability established on date of acquisitions $ 15.5 $ 11.2 $ 21.0 $ 13.0 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ — $ — $ — $ — Finance lease additions, net of disposals $ 2.5 $ 5.5 $ 7.0 $ 30.9 Operating lease additions, net of terminations $ 1.4 $ 40.3 $ 22.4 $ 87.8 Tenant improvements included in Operating lease right-of-use assets, net $ — $ (0.1 ) $ — $ — Gain on sale of assets included in other current and long-term assets $ — $ (3.5 ) $ — $ — Fixed assets included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ (5.2 ) $ (0.3 ) $ 5.3 $ 0.8 Noncash contribution of assets for a nonpublic company $ — $ — $ — $ 65.9

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(in millions)

Note: EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and organic adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Margin is calculated as a percentage of consolidated revenues.

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total Margin Total Margin Total Margin Total Margin Net income $ 141.8 18.5 % $ 176.2 24.7 % $ 666.3 22.2 % $ 712.7 25.6 % Depreciation and amortization of fixed assets 53.0 6.9 50.8 7.1 206.9 6.9 192.2 6.9 Amortization of intangible assets 43.6 5.7 42.3 5.9 176.7 5.9 165.9 6.0 Interest expense 30.2 4.0 35.4 5.0 127.0 4.2 138.2 5.0 Provision for income taxes 22.4 2.9 39.8 5.6 209.1 7.0 184.8 6.6 EBITDA 291.0 38.0 344.5 48.3 1,386.0 46.2 1,393.8 50.1 Impairment loss 134.0 17.5 — — 134.0 4.5 — — Litigation reserve (50.0 ) (6.5 ) — — (50.0 ) (1.7 ) — — Acquisition-related costs (earn-outs) — — (0.5 ) (0.1 ) 0.1 — 2.1 0.1 Gain from dispositions — — — — — — (19.4 ) (0.8 ) Adjusted EBITDA 375.0 49.0 344.0 48.2 1,470.1 49.0 1,376.5 49.4 Adjusted EBITDA from acquisitions and dispositions (3.4 ) (0.5 ) 1.0 0.2 (16.5 ) (0.5 ) 4.0 0.2 Organic adjusted EBITDA 371.6 48.5 $ 345.0 48.4 1,453.6 48.5 $ 1,380.5 49.6

Segment Results Summary and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(in millions)

Note: Organic revenues, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and organic adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Insurance Energy and Specialized Markets Financial Services Insurance Energy and Specialized Markets Financial Services Revenues $ 563.4 $ 164.5 $ 38.1 $ 516.9 $ 158.3 $ 38.1 Revenues from acquisitions and dispositions (13.8 ) (1.4 ) — (0.7 ) — — Organic revenues $ 549.6 $ 163.1 $ 38.1 $ 516.2 $ 158.3 $ 38.1 EBITDA $ 354.5 $ 59.5 $ (123.0 ) $ 282.7 $ 51.7 $ 10.1 Impairment loss — — 134.0 — — — Litigation reserve (50.0 ) — — — — — Acquisition-related costs (earn-outs) — — — (0.5 ) — — Adjusted EBITDA 304.5 59.5 11.0 282.2 51.7 10.1 Adjusted EBITDA from acquisitions and dispositions (3.5 ) 0.1 — 0.4 — 0.6 Organic adjusted EBITDA $ 301.0 $ 59.6 $ 11.0 $ 282.6 $ 51.7 $ 10.7





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Insurance Energy and Specialized Markets Financial Services Insurance Energy and Specialized Markets Financial Services Revenues $ 2,206.9 $ 648.9 $ 142.8 $ 2,008.7 $ 619.2 $ 156.7 Revenues from acquisitions and dispositions (58.5 ) (2.9 ) — (6.2 ) — (1.4 ) Organic revenues $ 2,148.4 $ 646.0 $ 142.8 $ 2,002.5 $ 619.2 $ 155.3 EBITDA $ 1,265.7 $ 231.3 $ (111.0 ) $ 1,131.0 $ 215.1 $ 47.7 Impairment loss — — 134.0 — — — Litigation reserve (50.0 ) — — — — — Acquisition-related costs (earn-outs) 0.1 — — 2.1 — — Gain from dispositions — — — (15.9 ) — (3.5 ) Adjusted EBITDA 1,215.8 231.3 23.0 1,117.2 215.1 44.2 Adjusted EBITDA from acquisitions and dispositions (18.2 ) 1.7 — 4.1 — (0.1 ) Organic adjusted EBITDA $ 1,197.6 $ 233.0 $ 23.0 $ 1,121.3 $ 215.1 $ 44.1

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation

Note: Segment adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as a percentage of respective segment revenues.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Insurance Energy and Specialized Markets Financial Services Insurance Energy and Specialized Markets Financial Services EBITDA margin 62.9 % 36.2 % (322.5 )% 54.7 % 32.6 % 26.6 % Impairment loss — — 351.4 — — — Litigation reserve (8.8 ) — — — — — Acquisition-related costs (earn-outs) — — — (0.1 ) — — Adjusted EBITDA margin 54.1 36.2 28.9 54.6 32.6 26.6





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Insurance Energy and Specialized Markets Financial Services Insurance Energy and Specialized Markets Financial Services EBITDA margin 57.4 % 35.6 % (77.7 )% 56.3 % 34.7 % 30.4 % Impairment loss — — 93.8 — — — Litigation reserve (2.3 ) — — — — — Acquisition-related costs (earn-outs) — — — 0.1 — — Gain from dispositions — — — (0.8 ) — (2.2 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin 55.1 35.6 16.1 55.6 34.7 28.2

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Expense Reconciliation

(in millions)

Note: Adjusted EBITDA expenses are a non-GAAP measure.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating expenses $ 572.2 $ 462.6 $ 1,998.1 $ 1,746.5 Depreciation and amortization of fixed assets (53.0 ) (50.8 ) (206.9 ) (192.2 ) Amortization of intangible assets (43.6 ) (42.3 ) (176.7 ) (165.9 ) Investment (income) loss and others, net (0.6 ) (0.7 ) (1.9 ) 2.4 Litigation reserve 50.0 — 50.0 — Acquisition-related costs (earn-outs) — 0.5 (0.1 ) (2.1 ) Impairment loss (134.0 ) — (134.0 ) — Gain from dispositions — — — 19.4 Adjusted EBITDA expenses $ 391.0 $ 369.3 $ 1,528.5 $ 1,408.1

Diluted Adjusted EPS Reconciliation

(in millions, except per share amounts)

Note: Diluted adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 141.8 $ 176.2 $ 666.3 $ 712.7 plus: Amortization of intangibles 43.6 42.3 176.7 165.9 less: Income tax effect on amortization of intangibles (9.6 ) (9.3 ) (38.8 ) (36.5 ) less: Litigation reserve (50.0 ) — (50.0 ) — plus: Income tax effect on litigation reserve 12.6 — 12.6 — plus: Acquisition-related costs and interest expense (earn-outs) — (0.5 ) 0.1 2.1 less: Income tax effect on acquisition-related costs and interest expense (earn-outs) — 0.1 — (0.5 ) plus: Impairment loss 134.0 — 134.0 — less: Income tax effect on impairment loss (32.8 ) — (32.8 ) — less: Gain from dispositions — — — (19.4 ) plus: Income tax on effect on gain from dispositions — — — 9.6 Adjusted net income $ 239.6 $ 208.8 $ 868.1 $ 833.9 Diluted EPS attributable to Verisk $ 0.87 $ 1.07 $ 4.08 $ 4.31 Diluted adjusted EPS $ 1.47 $ 1.27 $ 5.31 $ 5.04 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 163.1 164.7 163.3 165.3

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

(in millions)

Note: Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure.