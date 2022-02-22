Australia Lawn Mowers Market to Reach USD 1.2 Billion by 2027. Innovation in Technology will Create Lucrative Opportunities for Vendors – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Arizton’s latest research report, the Australia lawn mower market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.79% during the period 2021−2027.



Australia Lawn Mower Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size (Revenue) USD 1,196.71 Million Market Size (Unit Shipment) 1,827.05 Thousand Units CAGR (Volume) 4.79% Historic Year 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Market Segments Product, End-user, and Fuel Type

Walk-behind mowers are growing in popularity primarily as the customer receiving a better after-cut appearance in terms of pristine trimming. Moreover, the walk-behind mowers in the Australian market are also in demand owing to the perception among people that they offer better experience and the growing need to maintain beautiful backyards. In terms of unit shipment, the robotic lawn mower market in Australia to witness shipments of 41.11 thousand units in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.41% during 2022–2027.

The ongoing trend of robotics in the lawn mowers market across Australia is expected to witness significant growth. For instance, the influx of domestic and global vendors in the country’s lawn mowing market owing to cheap imports and less government restrictions have increased the competition for providing competitive robotic lawn mowers. This innovation will drive the overall market in the upcoming year.

Australia Lawn Mowers Market – Segmentation

The Australia lawn mower market is estimated to reach unit shipment of 1,827.05 thousand units in 2027.

Lawn mowers used in golf courses have high mowing capabilities. Vendors are expected to explore high in this segment to accelerate their growth in the Australian market.

OEMs are believed to have a profit margin of 30−40% on traditional walk-behind lawn mowers, 30−50% on ride-on mowers, and 45−70% on robotic lawn mower offerings.

The market is witnessing a shift toward eco-friendly models with advent of propane-powered lawn mowers. The country has resulted in the removal of several gas-powered lawn mowers and drawn attraction of customers toward more eco-friendly solutions.

Market Segmentation by Product Type:

Walk-behind Mowers Reel/Cylinder Mowers Self-propelled Mowers Push Mowers (Excl. Reel) Hover Mowers

Ride-on Mowers Standard Ride-on Zero-turn Mowers Lawn Tractors Garden Tractors

Robotic Mowers



Market Segmentation by End-user

Residential Users

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses

Government & Others

Market Segmentation by Fuel Type

Manual-powered

Gas-powered

Propane-powered

Electric powered

Key Market Highlights

Australia is the second-largest market for lawn mowers in the Asia Pacific region. Growing investments in the lawn mowers product segment such as walk-behind and ride-on mowers along with the high demand for advanced lawn mower technology expect to fuel the consumer demand during the forecast period.

In terms of unit shipment, the walk-behind mowers segment accounted for a majority share of nearly 88% of the Australian lawn mower market, growing at a CAGR of 4.33%. Advancement in technology and safety enhancements in walk-behind and ride-on mowers are the key reasons for the increased growth of these lawn mowers. Enhancements in mowing capabilities are anticipated to drive future demand.

In 2021, the standard ride-on lawn mowers segment accounted for 55 % of the total ride-on mowers revenue share. This segment dominated the market in ride-on mower product categories. The popularity of standard ride-on mowers can be attributed to the growing demand from the commercial sectors such as golf courses and the increasing golf tournament. The ability of these mowers to operate efficiently through hills and swales has also helped them to remain in demand regularly.

In terms of revenue, the robotic mower product segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.41% during the forecast period. The demand for lawn mowers is primarily driven by the penetration of robotic lawn mowers among Australian households.

Australia accounts for over 76% of the golf courses market in the Oceania region. In 2020, Australia ranked fifth in the global golfing countries market, with 1,584 golf courses, covering an area of 2,970,000 square miles. These factors are propelling the demand for lawn mowers in the golf courses end-user application.

The key industry participants in the lawn mowers market in Australia include Victa (owned by Briggs & Stratton), Masport (owned by AL-KO), Rover (owned by MTD Products), and Cox & Greenfield and others.

Why You Should Buy This Research?

This report is among the few in the market that offers outlook and opportunity analysis forecast in terms of:

Volume (Unit sales) Product Type Fuel Type End-User

Value (USD) Product Type Fuel Type End-User



In-depth analysis about the market and gain competitive intelligence about the economic scenario, advantages in Australian countries major projects and investments, dynamics, and market share.

To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices and gain expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on value/volume growth projections of the Australian lawn market share.

The Australia lawn mower market research report information is collected by extensive primary and secondary research to expand your businesses.

The report also has various information about positive impact on COVID-19 across Australia lawn mowers market.

The report also includes import/export statistic information along with raw material procurement strategies on the Australian lawn mower market.





Australia Lawn Mower Market - Investment Analysis

Innovative robotic mowers such as the Ambrogio L250 Elite comprising Smart Partition cutting systems and GPS navigation enable mow the fast-growing couches in the country. Vendors can consider focusing on developing similar innovative products which will drive the demand.

According to Arizton’s estimates, Briggs and Stratton is capturing top share in the Australia lawn mowers market.

Autoearth, an Australian company, is an authorized distributor for Ambrogio and Belrobotics robotic lawn mowers in the country, however, Australia Robot sells and offers services for the Tech Line series robotic lawn mowers via Ambrogio and Lawmba robot lawn mowers.





Target Audience

Top-level management personnel of existing operators/vendors

Potential new entrants to the market

Consultants/consultancies/advisory firms

Professional landscaping service providers/contractors

Corporate and governments bodies



Vendor Profile

Victa

Parklands Power Products

Masport

Ozito

Kubota

Toro

Rover

Husqvarna Group

Black & Decker

Bobcat

Cox Greenfield Australian

Istiga

Hustler

STIHL

FERRIS

Robert Bosch GMBH

Makita

Honda Power Equipment

HCAG Power Equipment

John Deere

Explore our garden tools profile to know more about the industry.

