MRC Global Awarded Major Equipment Supply Contracts for Sunrise Wind Project

HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) announced today that Aker Solutions AS has awarded MRC Global Norway AS contracts to provide the complete scope of valves, instrumentation, piping, tubing and fittings for the Sunrise Wind offshore wind power project located east of Long Island’s Montauk Point in New York state.

The Sunrise Wind project will be the largest offshore wind farm by power generation capacity in the state of New York. Located over 30 miles offshore east of Long Island’s Montauk Point, the 924 MW project will be sufficient to power nearly 600,000 homes and supply 100% renewable energy to help realize New York’s vision of becoming a leader in clean energy. The Sunrise Wind project is a joint venture between Ørsted and Eversource.

Aker Solutions is responsible for the offshore converter platform, consisting of a steel jacket substructure and a topside platform deck housing the electrical equipment. MRC Global is supplying (among other products) approximately 1,000 check, control, relief and other valves to the project as well as over 20,600 feet of piping and tubing. These products will be used in sea water cooling systems for high voltage equipment in the project, the diesel fuel system used to power certain parts of the wind farm platform and firefighting systems.

Rob Saltiel, President & CEO of MRC Global, commented, “We are proud to be selected by Aker Solutions as a trusted supply chain provider on the Sunrise Wind power project. This award of critical equipment supply reflects our company’s strong technical capabilities and supply chain expertise to support offshore wind energy development. We are well-positioned to support a wide variety of energy transition projects and are committed to a sustainable energy future.”

Sunrise Wind is expected to be fully operational in 2025 and will be an important contributor to achieving a carbon-free energy grid.

About MRC Global Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) is the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified energy and industrial end-markets including the gas utilities, downstream, industrial and energy transition, upstream production, and midstream pipeline sectors. With over 100 years of experience, MRC Global has provided customers with innovative supply chain solutions, technical product expertise and a robust digital platform from a worldwide network of 220 locations including valve and engineering centers. The company’s unmatched quality assurance program offers 300,000 SKUs from 10,000 suppliers, simplifying the supply chain for over 10,000 customers. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com

Contact: