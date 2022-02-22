Olaplex, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on March 8th

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (“OLAPLEX”), today announced that it will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022.



The company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results at 9:00am ET/6:00am PT on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at https://ir.olaplex.com/. The conference call can be accessed by calling (833) 711-4979 (participant passcode 3727128). International callers may dial (213) 660-0866. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for 90 days.

