Taboola Reports Record Q4 and Full Year 2021 Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced its results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

“We closed 2021 with the strongest quarter in our history with record Revenues, ex-TAC Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA,” said Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO, Taboola. “We’ve continued our strong momentum, launching game changing products such as Homepage for You and SmartBid Dimensions, signing incredible partnerships such as McClatchy and Samsung and making great progress in our premium advertising offerings, including brands/agencies with video, as well as e-Commerce with the acquisition of Connexity. This all comes at a time when the future of advertising is transitioning from user-tracking to contextual, which is where Taboola shines. We are excited to carry this momentum into 2022 and we are laser focused on continual innovation and unlocking greater audience, engagement and monetization for our partners.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Summary (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 % change YoY Revenues $ 407,668 $ 351,294 $ 1,378,458 $ 1,188,893 15.9 % Gross Profit $ 143,642 $ 93,021 $ 441,071 $ 319,497 38.1 % Net Income (loss) $ 585 $ 2,753 $ (24,948 ) $ 8,493 NM Ratio of Net Income (loss) to Gross Profit 0.4 % 3.0 % (5.7 %) 2.7 % NM Cash Flow from Operations $ 22,968 $ 57,469 $ 63,521 $ 139,087 (54.3 %) Cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits $ 319,319 $ 242,811 $ 319,319 $ 242,811 31.5 % Non-GAAP Financial Data* ex-TAC Gross Profit $ 169,210 $ 110,202 $ 518,863 $ 382,352 35.7 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,383 $ 32,993 $ 179,464 $ 106,193 69.0 % Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit 38.6 % 29.9 % 34.6 % 27.8 % 24.5 % Free Cash Flow $ 12,672 $ 53,375 $ 24,451 $ 121,313 (79.8 %)

NM = Not Meaningful



Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Q4 results exceeded guidance across all financial measures

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Q4 Guidance Revenues $408M $392 - $396M Gross Profit $144M $129 - $132M ex-TAC Gross Profit $169M $163 - $165M Adjusted EBITDA $65M $61 - $63M

Revenues grew $56 million or 16% year-over-year. New digital property partners 1 drove $21 million of growth. Existing digital property partners 2 grew $35 million which translates to net dollar retention 3 - of 110% driven by improvement in yield as well as the inclusion of Connexity revenue.

Gross Profit grew $51 million or 54.4% year-over-year and ex-TAC Gross Profit grew $59 million or 53.5% year-over-year. Growth driven by new digital properties and strong yield improvements as well as from inclusion of Connexity in our Q4 2021 results. Contributing to the year-over-year increase was the voluntary repayment in Q4 of the prior year of $17 million in guaranteed TAC payments withheld in Q2 and Q3 of 2020.

Operating expenses grew $38 million or 44.1% year-over-year. The drivers include the inclusion of Connexity expenses, increase in amortization related to intangibles from the Connexity acquisition and higher public company expenses.

Net income of $0.6 million compared to net income of $2.8 million in Q4 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA of $65 million increased by $32 million year-over-year as higher gross profit more than offset higher operating expenses.

EPS was $0.00 per diluted share in the fourth quarter. The EPS was based on fully-diluted shares outstanding of 272 million.

Cash Flow from Operations decreased $35 million year-over-year and Free Cash Flow decreased $41 million year-over-year reflecting in part higher publisher prepayments due to the timing of renewals as well as higher tax payments.

1New digital property partners within the first 12 months that were live on our network.

2Net growth of existing digital property partners, including the growth of new digital property partners (beyond the revenue contribution determined based on the run-rate revenue generated by them when they are first on-boarded).

3Net Dollar Retention is the net growth of existing digital property partners for the given period divided by the revenues from the same period in the prior-year.

First Quarter and Full Year 2022 Guidance

The Company’s strong fourth quarter results provide us confidence to raise our full year 2022 guidance above our previous guidance.

For the First Quarter 2022, the Company currently expects:

Revenues of $353 to $359 million

Gross Profit of $108 to $112 million

ex-TAC Gross Profit of $134 to $138 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $32 to $34 million

Non-GAAP Net Income of $12 to $14 million

For the Full Year 2022, the Company currently expects:

(dollars in millions) Increased Guidance

(as of 02/22/22) Year over Year

Growth Previous Guidance

(as of 9/28/21) Revenues $1,666 - $1,678 21% - 22% $1,588 - $1,633 Gross Profit $552 - $560 25% - 27% $530 - $550 ex-TAC Gross Profit $661 - $669 27% - 29% $645 - $665 Adjusted EBITDA $195 - $213 9% - 19% $193 - $213 Non-GAAP Net Income $111 - $129 NA NA

Although we provide guidance for Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Income, we are not able to provide guidance for projected Net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Certain elements of Net income (loss), including share-based compensation expenses and warrant valuations, are not predictable due to the high variability and difficulty of making accurate forecasts. As a result, it is impractical for us to provide guidance on Net Income (loss) or to reconcile our Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Income guidance without unreasonable efforts. Consequently, no disclosure of projected Net income (loss) is included. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Our guidance assumes that the global economy continues to recover, with no major COVID-19 related or other setbacks that may cause economic conditions to deteriorate or significantly reduce advertiser demand.

*About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes ex-TAC Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit, Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Net Income, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company’s financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to revenues, gross profit, net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company’s presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.

Non-GAAP Net Income guidance, a new metric used in this press release as part of Q1 2022 guidance, is presented to provide insight to projected future results excluding revaluation of warrant liability, share-based compensation expenses, M&A costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and related income tax effects. The type of adjustments made may vary from period to period.

The Company believes non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding future financial and business trends relating to the Company. The Company believes that the use of these measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations because they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which items are excluded or included in calculating them, which may vary from period to period. Please refer to the appendix at the end of this press release for reconciliations to the most directly comparable measures in accordance with GAAP.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events including future financial or operating performance of Taboola.com Ltd. (the “Company”). In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Uncertainties and risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance and cause results to differ from the forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the recent acquisition of Connexity and the business combination between the Company and ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd. (together, the “Business Combinations”), which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and retain its management and key employees; the Company’s ability to successfully integrate the Connexity acquisition; costs related to the Business Combinations; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the Company’s estimates of expenses and profitability and underlying assumptions with respect to accounting presentations and purchase price and other adjustments; ability to attract new digital properties and advertisers; ability to meet minimum guarantee requirements in contracts with digital properties; intense competition in the digital advertising space, including with competitors who have significantly more resources; ability to grow and scale the Company’s ad and content platform through new relationships with advertisers and digital properties; ability to secure high quality content from digital properties; ability to maintain relationships with current advertiser and digital property partners; ability to make continued investments in the Company’s AI-powered technology platform; the need to attract, train and retain highly-skilled technical workforce; changes in the regulation of, or market practice with respect to, “third party cookies” and its impact on digital advertising; continued engagement by users who interact with the Company’s platform on various digital properties; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; reliance on a limited number of partners for a significant portion of the Company’s revenue; changes in laws and regulations related to privacy, data protection, advertising regulation, competition and other areas related to digital advertising; ability to enforce, protect and maintain intellectual property rights; and risks related to the fact that we are incorporated in Israel and governed by Israeli law; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s registration statement on Form F-1, as amended, and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 14,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data

December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 319,319 $ 242,811 Restricted deposits 1,000 3,664 Trade receivables 245,235 158,050 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 63,394 21,609 Total current assets 628,948 426,134 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Long-term prepaid expenses 32,926 5,289 Restricted deposits 3,897 3,300 Deferred tax assets 1,876 1,382 Right of use assets 65,105 68,058 Property and equipment, net 63,259 52,894 Intangible assets, net 252,498 3,905 Goodwill 549,338 19,206 TOTAL LONG-TERM ASSETS 968,899 154,034 Total assets $ 1,597,847 $ 580,168

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data

December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade payables $ 261,557 $ 189,352 Lease liability 12,958 15,746 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 123,046 95,135 Loan 3,000 - Total current liabilities 400,561 300,233 LONG TERM LIABILITIES Deferred tax liabilities 51,560 45 Warrant liability 31,227 - Loan 285,402 - Lease liability 61,526 63,044 Total long-term liabilities 429,715 63,089 CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES Preferred A, B, B-1, B-2, C, D and E shares with no par value - Authorized: 0 and 123,389,750 shares at December 31, 2021 and at December 31, 2020 respectively; Issued and outstanding: 0 and 121,472,152 shares at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 respectively. - 170,206 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Ordinary shares with no par value- Authorized: 700,000,000 and 176,535,661 shares as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 respectively; 234,031,897 and 41,357,049 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. - - Additional paid-in capital 824,016 78,137 Accumulated deficit (56,445 ) (31,497 ) Total shareholders' equity 767,571 46,640 Total liabilities, convertible preferred shares, and shareholders' equity $ 1,597,847 $ 580,168

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS)

U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 407,668 $ 351,294 $ 1,378,458 $ 1,188,893 Cost of revenues: Traffic acquisition cost 238,458 241,092 859,595 806,541 Other cost of revenues 25,568 17,181 77,792 62,855 Total cost of revenues 264,026 258,273 937,387 869,396 Gross profit 143,642 93,021 441,071 319,497 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 34,044 34,031 117,933 99,423 Sales and marketing expenses 59,127 34,246 206,089 133,741 General and administrative expenses 31,826 18,478 130,314 60,140 Total operating expenses 124,997 86,755 454,336 293,304 Operating income (loss) before finance expenses 18,645 6,266 (13,265 ) 26,193 Finance income (expenses), net (1,783 ) (1,703 ) 11,293 (2,753 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 16,862 4,563 (1,972 ) 23,440 Provision for income taxes (16,277 ) (1,810 ) (22,976 ) (14,947 ) Net income (loss) $ 585 $ 2,753 $ (24,948 ) $ 8,493 Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities - (5,885 ) (11,944 ) (22,932 ) Net Income (loss) attributable to ordinary shares – basic and diluted $ 585 $ (3,132 ) $ (36,892 ) $ (14,439 ) Net Income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic $ 0.00 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.36 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic 243,850,858 40,372,255 142,883,475 40,333,870 Net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.36 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, diluted 271,857,016 40,372,255 142,883,475 40,333,870

SHARE BASED COMPENSATION BREAK-DOWN BY EXPENSE LINE

U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Cost of revenues $ 794 $ 209 $ 1,891 $ 788 Research and development 8,738 12,148 29,022 16,491 Sales and marketing 4,518 2,528 44,834 6,930 General and administrative 9,474 2,379 52,210 4,068 Total share-based compensation expense $ 23,523 $ 17,264 $ 127,957 $ 28,277

DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION BREAK-DOWN BY EXPENSE LINE

U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Cost of revenues $ 8,590 $ 5,749 $ 27,417 $ 22,520 Research and development 704 469 3,574 6,573 Sales and marketing 13,709 895 21,267 4,118 General and administrative 58 (4 ) 853 746 Total depreciation and amortization expense $ 23,061 $ 7,109 $ 53,111 $ 33,957

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 585 $ 2,753 $ (24,948 ) $ 8,493 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 23,061 7,109 53,111 33,957 Share based compensation expenses 23,523 17,264 127,957 28,277 Net gain from financing expenses (463 ) (2,381 ) (2,320 ) (3,318 ) Revaluation of the warrant liability (5,565 ) - (22,656 ) - Accrued interest, net 283 1 402 520 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Increase in trade receivables (54,657 ) (41,136 ) (40,113 ) (3,294 ) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets and long-term prepaid expenses (26,544 ) 3,144 (64,923 ) 17,975 Increase in trade payables 52,663 50,830 25,478 23,434 Increase in accrued expenses and other current liabilities 14,026 18,887 14,566 34,344 Decrease in deferred taxes, net (4,297 ) (1,745 ) (1,581 ) (3,380 ) Change in operating lease right of use assets 3,651 3,615 14,529 13,758 Change in operating lease liabilities (3,298 ) (872 ) (15,981 ) (11,679 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 22,968 57,469 63,521 139,087 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment, including capitalized platform costs (10,296 ) (4,094 ) (39,070 ) (17,774 ) Cash paid in connection with acquisitions, net of cash acquired (171 ) - (583,457 ) (202 ) Decrease (increase) in restricted deposits (258 ) (172 ) 2,067 (104 ) Decrease in short-term deposits - - - 28,963 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (10,725 ) (4,266 ) (620,460 ) 10,883 Cash flows from financing activities Exercise of options and vested RSUs 2,539 1,554 10,018 2,603 Issuance of share, net of offering costs (792 ) - 285,378 - Payments of tax withholding for share based compensation (6,152 ) - (6,152 ) - Issuance of warrant - - 53,883 - Proceeds from long term loans, net of debt issuance cost - - 288,750 - Repayment of short term loan (750 ) - (750 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (5,155 ) 1,554 631,127 2,603 Exchange differences on balances of cash and cash equivalents 463 2,381 2,320 3,318 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 7,551 57,138 76,508 155,891 Cash and cash equivalents - at the beginning of the period 311,768 185,673 242,811 86,920 Cash and cash equivalents - at end of the period $ 319,319 $ 242,811 $ 319,319 $ 242,811





Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for: Income taxes $ 1,997 $ 497 $ 15,475 $ 9,980 Interest $ - $ 129 $ 1,125 $ 715 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchase of property and equipment, including capitalized platform costs $ 1,120 $ 1,879 $ 1,120 $ 1,879 Creation of operating lease right-of-use assets $ 6,902 $ 3,440 $ 4,520 $ 14,635 Deferred offering costs incurred during the period included in the Long-term prepaid expenses $ - $ 2,096 $ - $ 2,096 Fair value of ordinary shares issued as consideration of the acquisition $ - $ - $ 157,689 $ -

APPENDIX A: Non-GAAP Reconciliation

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR Q4 AND FULL YEARS 2021 AND 2020

(Unaudited)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Revenues to ex-TAC Gross Profit.

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited (dollars in thousands) (dollars in thousands) Revenues $ 407,668 $ 351,294 $ 1,378,458 $ 1,188,893 Traffic acquisition cost 238,458 241,092 859,595 806,541 Other cost of revenues 25,568 17,181 77,792 62,855 Gross Profit $ 143,642 $ 93,021 $ 441,071 $ 319,497 Add back: Other cost of revenues 25,568 17,181 77,792 62,855 ex-TAC Gross Profit $ 169,210 $ 110,202 $ 518,863 $ 382,352

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA.

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited (dollars in thousands) (dollars in thousands) Net Income (loss) $ 585 $ 2,753 $ (24,948 ) $ 8,493 Adjusted to exclude the following: Financial expenses (income), net 1,783 1,703 (11,293 ) 2,753 Tax expenses 16,277 1,810 22,976 14,947 Depreciation and amortization 23,061 7,109 53,111 33,957 Share-based compensation expenses (1) 20,641 17,264 124,235 28,277 M&A costs (2) 154 2,354 11,661 17,766 Holdback compensation expenses (3) 2,882 - 3,722 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,383 $ 32,993 $ 179,464 $ 106,193

1For the 2021 periods, a substantial majority is Share-based compensation expenses related to going public.

2 For 2020 periods, represents costs associated with the proposed strategic transaction with Outbrain Inc.which we elected not to consummate, and for 2021 periods, relates to the acquisition of ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd., the acquisition of Connexity and going public.

3 Represents share based compensation due to holdback of Taboola ordinary shares issuable under compensatory arrangements relating to Connexity acquisition.

We calculate Ratio of Net income (loss) to Gross profit as Net income (loss) divided by Gross profit. We calculate the Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit, a non-GAAP measure, as Adjusted EBITDA divided by ex-TAC Gross Profit. We believe that the Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit is useful because TAC is what we must pay digital properties to obtain the right to place advertising on their websites, and we believe focusing on ex-TAC Gross Profit better reflects the profitability of our business. The following table reconciles Ratio of Net income (loss) to Gross Profit and Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit for the period shown.

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited (dollars in thousands) (dollars in thousands) Gross Profit $ 143,642 $ 93,021 $ 441,071 $ 319,497 Net Income (loss) $ 585 $ 2,753 $ (24,948 ) $ 8,493 Ratio of Net income (loss) to Gross profit 0.4 % 3.0 % (5.7 %) 2.7 % ex-TAC Gross Profit $ 169,210 $ 110,202 $ 518,863 $ 382,352 Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,383 $ 32,993 $ 179,464 $ 106,193 Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA Margin to ex-TAC Gross Profit 38.6 % 29.9 % 34.6 % 27.8 %

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow.

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited (dollars in thousands) (dollars in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 22,968 $ 57,469 $ 63,521 $ 139,087 Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized platform costs (10,296 ) (4,094 ) (39,070 ) (17,774 ) Free Cash Flow $ 12,672 $ 53,375 $ 24,451 $ 121,313

APPENDIX A: Non-GAAP Reconciliation

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR Q1 2022 and FULL YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE

(Unaudited)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Gross Profit to ex-TAC Gross Profit guidance.