Range Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results, 2022 Guidance, Reinstatement of Dividend and Authorization of $500 Million Share Repurchase Program

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced its fourth quarter 2021 financial results and plans for 2022.



Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Highlights –

Reduced net debt in 2021 by $379 million compared to year-end 2020

All-in 2021 capital spending was $414 million, approximately $11 million less than original budget

2021 daily production averaged 2.13 Bcfe per day

2021 NGL realizations averaged a premium of $1.18 per barrel above Mont Belvieu, a Company record

2021 Direct Operating Expense averaged less than $0.10 per mcfe, a Company record

Realized maximum payout of $29.5 million from contingent derivative based on 2021 commodity prices

PV 10 of year-end proved reserves of $12.7 billion, or approximately $40 per share net of debt, assuming NYMEX strip prices at year-end 2021



2022 Guidance and Return of Capital Highlights –

Annual cash dividend of $0.32 per share ($0.08 quarterly), or an approximate 1.5% dividend yield based on recent share price, expected to begin in second half 2022

Authorization of $500 million share repurchase program, or approximately 10% of outstanding shares based on recent market capitalization, effective immediately

2022 capital budget of $460 to $480 million maintains production at 2.12 to 2.16 Bcfe per day, or approximately $0.60 per mcfe, best in Appalachia

2022 well costs expected to average $625 per lateral foot or less, lowest in Appalachia

Free cash flow forecasted to exceed $1 billion in 2022 based on recent strip pricing

Leverage, defined as Net-Debt-to-EBITDAX, forecasted at approximately 1.0x at year-end 2022 based on recent strip pricing

Commenting on the results and 2022 plans, Jeff Ventura, the Company’s CEO said, “During 2021, Range generated significant free cash flow, reduced debt, refinanced near-term maturities, lowered well costs, expanded cash margins and delivered our operational plan safely and for less than budgeted. These results reflect the organization’s continuing focus on capital discipline and further strengthening our financial position as we develop the most prolific natural gas and NGL play in North America. In 2022, we expect to build upon these achievements, generating over $1 billion of free cash flow at recent strip pricing. Range’s improved financial positioning supports our plan to reinstate our dividend program with a yield that is competitive with the broader market, in addition to authorizing a share repurchase program. Given that our equity is currently valued at approximately one-half of proved reserve value, which excludes any value attributable to multiple decades of core inventory, we believe that share repurchases provide an excellent opportunity to create significant, long-term shareholder value. We look forward to the year ahead, as we generate significant free cash flow, further strengthen our balance sheet, return capital to shareholders and maintain our leadership position on environmental efforts.”

Reinstatement of Cash Dividend

Range’s Board of Directors has approved the reinstatement of the Company’s regular quarterly cash dividend, with payments expected to start in the second half of 2022, at an anticipated annual dividend rate of $0.32 per share of the Company’s common stock ($0.08 per quarter). Details regarding the record and payment dates for quarterly dividends will be announced as each quarterly dividend is formally declared by the Board.

Authorization of $500 Million Share Repurchase Program

Range’s Board of Directors approved an expansion of the Company’s share repurchase program with $500 million available and effective immediately. This repurchase program, which is equivalent to approximately 10% of Range’s market capitalization, is expected to be funded with free cash flow generation.

As deemed appropriate by Range management, Range may repurchase shares in the open market from time to time, or in privately negotiated transactions, in compliance with SEC rules and federal securities laws. The authorization under the program does not have a stated expiration date. The repurchase program does not obligate Range to acquire any particular amount of common stock and, in Range’s discretion, it may be modified or discontinued at any time.

Financial Discussion

Except for generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) reported amounts, specific expense categories exclude non-cash impairments, unrealized mark-to-market adjustment on derivatives, non-cash stock compensation and other items shown separately on the attached tables. “Unit costs” as used in this release are composed of direct operating, transportation, gathering, processing and compression, production and ad valorem taxes, general and administrative, interest and depletion, depreciation and amortization costs divided by production. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a definition of each of the non-GAAP financial measures and the tables that reconcile each of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Capital Expenditures

Fourth quarter 2021 drilling and completions expenditures were $83.7 million and $8.6 million was invested in acreage and gathering facilities. Total 2021 capital expenditures were $414 million, including $388 million on drilling and completion, and a combined $26 million on acreage, gas gathering systems and other investments.

Financial Position

In 2021, Range reduced net debt by $379 million. As of December 31, 2021, Range had total debt outstanding of $2.95 billion and $214 million of cash on hand. This was the Company’s fourth consecutive year of debt reduction. Range had zero borrowings under its credit facility as of year-end 2021, providing liquidity in excess of $2 billion.

In fourth quarter 2021, Range realized a total of $29.5 million in contingent derivative settlement gains related to the North Louisiana divestiture. This represents the maximum amount that Range could receive pertaining to 2021 commodity prices, and Range expects to receive the cash proceeds in the first half of 2022. Range has the potential to receive an additional $45.5 million in contingent payments based on natural gas, NGL and oil prices in 2022 and 2023. At year-end 2021, the fair value of these remaining contingent payments was approximately $26.6 million.

In January 2022, Range issued $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.75% senior notes due 2030 and used proceeds and cash on hand to redeem all outstanding 9.25% senior notes due 2026. As a result, Range’s interest expense is expected to improve by 25% year-over-year in 2022 to an approximate $0.21 per mcfe annual midpoint average.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

GAAP revenues for fourth quarter 2021 totaled $1.57 billion, GAAP net cash provided from operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $318 million, and GAAP net income was $891 million ($3.47 per diluted share). Fourth quarter earnings results include a $310 million mark-to-market derivative gain due to decreases in commodity prices.

Non-GAAP revenues for fourth quarter 2021 totaled $976 million, and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, a non-GAAP measure, was $424 million. Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates, a non-GAAP measure, was $242 million ($0.96 per diluted share) in fourth quarter 2021.



The following table details Range’s fourth quarter 2021 unit costs per mcfe(a):

Expenses 4Q 2021

(per mcfe) 3Q 2021

(per mcfe) Increase (Decrease) Direct operating $ 0.09 $ 0.10 (10%) Transportation, gathering,

processing and compression 1.59 1.51 5% Production and ad valorem taxes 0.05 0.04 25% General and administrative(a) 0.15 0.16 (6%) Interest expense(a) 0.27 0.28 (4%) Total cash unit costs(b) 2.14 2.08 3% Depletion, depreciation and

amortization (DD&A) 0.46 0.47 (2%) Total unit costs plus DD&A(b) $ 2.59 $ 2.56 1%

(a) Excludes stock-based compensation, legal settlements and amortization of deferred financing costs.

(b) May not add due to rounding.

The following table details Range’s average production and realized pricing for fourth quarter 2021:

4Q21 Production & Realized Pricing Natural Gas

(Mcf)

Oil (Bbl)

NGLs

(Bbl)

Natural Gas

Equivalent (Mcfe)

Net production per day 1,533,609 8,674 102,126 2,198,413 Average NYMEX price $5.82 $77.02 $36.44 Differential, including basis hedging (0.44) (6.95) (0.18) Realized prices before NYMEX hedges 5.38 70.07 36.26 $5.71 Settled NYMEX hedges (2.11) (17.51) (1.48) (1.61) Average realized prices after hedges $ 3.27 $ 52.56 $ 34.77 $ 4.10

Fourth quarter 2021 natural gas, NGLs and oil price realizations (including the impact of cash-settled hedges and derivative settlements) averaged $4.10 per mcfe.

The average natural gas price, including the impact of basis hedging, was $5.38 per mcf, or a ($0.44) per mcf differential to NYMEX. This represents the highest quarterly pre-hedge natural gas realization since 2014. In addition, Range realized a contingent derivative settlement gain of $20 million related to natural gas prices in 2021.





Crude oil and condensate price realizations, before realized hedges, averaged $70.07 per barrel, or $6.95 below WTI (West Texas Intermediate). This represents the highest quarterly pre-hedge condensate realization since 2014. In addition, Range realized a contingent derivative settlement gain of $3.5 million related to WTI prices in 2021.





Pre-hedge NGL realizations were $36.26 per barrel, an improvement of $2.21 per barrel versus the third quarter of 2021 and approximately 47% of WTI. This represents the highest quarterly pre-hedge NGL realization since 2013. In addition, Range realized a contingent derivative settlement gain of $6 million related to NGL prices in 2021.



2021 Proved Reserves

Summary of Changes in Proved Reserves (in Bcfe) Balance at December 31, 2020 17,203 Extensions, discoveries and additions 1,603 Performance revisions 134 Locations re-entered to development plan 913 Reclassification of PUD to unproved under SEC 5-year rule (1,323 ) Price revisions 23 Production (778 ) Balance at December 31, 2021 17,775

As shown in the table below, the present value (PV 10 ) of reserves under SEC methodology was $14.9 billion at December 31, 2021. For comparison, the PV 10 using year-end 2021 NYMEX strip average prices of $3.27 per Mmbtu for natural gas and $60.76 per barrel of oil would have been $12.7 billion, assuming the same proven reserve volumes.

2021 SEC

Reserve

Pricing(a) Year-End

2021 Strip

Price(b) Natural Gas Price ($/Mmbtu) $3.60 $3.27 WTI Oil Price ($/Bbl) $66.34 $60.76 Proved Reserves PV 10 ($ billions) $14.9 $12.7





(a) Average realized prices for estimating year-end 2021 reserves and PV 10 were $3.30 per mcf, $59.35 per barrel of crude oil and $28.41 per barrel of NGLs. Updated from prior press release. (b) Average realized prices for calculating PV 10 , based on year-end strip pricing, were $3.09 per mcf, $53.40 per barrel of crude oil and $25.63 per barrel of NGLs. Updated from prior press release.

Year-end 2021 reserves included 7.4 Tcfe of proved undeveloped reserves from 360 wells planned to be developed within the next five years with an expected development cost of $0.29 per mcfe. Beyond the five-year reserve calculation window, Range has thousands of high-quality wells in the Marcellus, Utica and Upper Devonian horizons.



2022 Capital Program and Guidance

Range’s 2022 all-in capital budget is expected to be $460 to $480 million. The capital budget includes approximately $425 to $445 million for drilling and recompletions, and $35 million for leasehold and other investments. The Company expects to turn to sales 54 Marcellus wells in southwest Pennsylvania and nine Marcellus wells in northeast Pennsylvania, which offer compelling returns at strip pricing, as the Company utilizes existing infrastructure. The longest laterals in Range’s 2022 program are in the liquids-rich acreage, with 56% of the lateral feet turned to sales expected in the liquids window.

The table below summarizes expected 2022 activity and 2021 regarding the number of wells to sales in each area.

Planned Wells

TIL in 2022

Wells TIL in

2021

SW PA Super-Rich 7 17 SW PA Wet 21 20 SW PA Dry 26 31 NE PA Dry 9 - Total Appalachia 63 68

In 2021, Range turned to sales 68 wells across its southwest Pennsylvania acreage. This exceeded prior guidance of 60 TILs in 2021, which is the result of efficiency gains that allowed eight wells to be pulled into late December 2021 that were originally planned for early 2022.

The development plan for 2022 is consistent with 2021 as Range is targeting a maintenance program, holding 2021 production approximately flat with annual average production of 2,120 – 2,160 Mmcfe per day. Range’s production guidance incorporates planned third-party downstream maintenance that affects Range’s first half 2022 production by approximately 40 Mmcfe per day and weather-related downtime in February that affected first quarter 2022 by approximately 35 Mmcfe per day. Despite these transient delays, Range is expecting to deliver maintenance production at a capital cost of approximately $0.60 per mcfe, which is expected to be the most efficient program in Appalachia.

Based on recent strip pricing, Range expects pre-hedge NGL price realizations to increase by approximately $5 per barrel in 2022 versus the 2021 average, resulting in an increase of approximately $180 million in annual pre-hedge revenue. As previously disclosed, these higher realized NGL prices will result in slightly higher processing costs, as Range’s processing costs are based on the price received. Net of price-linked processing costs, the increase in forecasted NGL prices is expected to add approximately $140 million in cash flow versus 2021, demonstrating continued strong margin expansion with rising NGL prices. Additionally, in 2022, Range’s gathering costs are expected to improve by approximately $25 million versus 2021, driven by contractual declines in Range’s gathering fees, while contracted gathering capacity remains the same. The decline in gathering costs largely offsets the aforementioned increase in processing costs, such that Range’s 2022 GP&T expense guidance of $1.52 to $1.56 per mcfe is approximately in-line with 2021 GP&T expense per mcfe, despite higher NGL prices. Range expects an additional $25 million in gathering expense savings in 2023 and annual savings of more than $100 million by 2030 when compared to 2021 levels.

Guidance – 2022

Capital & Production Guidance

Range is targeting a maintenance program in 2022, holding production approximately flat at 2.12 – 2.16 Bcfe per day, with ~30% attributed to liquids production. Range’s 2022 all-in capital budget is $460 million - $480 million.

Full Year 2022 Expense Guidance

Direct operating expense: $0.09 - $0.11 per mcfe Transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense: $1.52 - $1.56 per mcfe Production tax expense: $0.03 - $0.05 per mcfe Exploration expense: $22 - $28 million G&A expense: $0.15 - $0.17 per mcfe Interest expense: $0.20 - $0.22 per mcfe DD&A expense: $0.46 - $0.50 per mcfe Net brokered gas marketing expense: $8 - $14 million

Full Year 2022 Price Guidance

Based on recent market indications, Range expects to average the following price differentials for its production in 2022.

Natural Gas:(1) NYMEX minus $0.35 to $0.45 Natural Gas Liquids (including ethane):(2) Mont Belvieu plus $0.00 to $2.00 per barrel Oil/Condensate: WTI minus $6.00 to $8.00

(1) Including basis hedging

(2) Weighting based on 53% ethane, 27% propane, 7% normal butane, 4% iso-butane and 9% natural gasoline.

Hedging Status

Range hedges portions of its expected future production volumes to increase the predictability of cash flow and to help maintain a strong, flexible financial position. In aggregate, Range has approximately 50% of its expected 2022 net revenue hedged. Please see the detailed hedging schedule posted on the Range website under Investor Relations - Financial Information.

Range has also hedged Marcellus and other basis differentials for natural gas and NGL exports to limit volatility between benchmarks and regional prices. The combined fair value of the natural gas basis, NGL freight and spread hedges as of December 31, 2021 was a net gain of $16.2 million.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Wednesday, February 23 at 9:00 a.m. ET. To participate in the call, please dial (877) 928-8777 and provide conference code 7986479 about 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until March 22.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates as set forth in this release represents income or loss from operations before income taxes adjusted for certain non-cash items (detailed in the accompanying table) less income taxes. We believe adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates is calculated on the same basis as analysts’ estimates and that many investors use this published research in making investment decisions and evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance relative to other oil and gas producing companies. Diluted earnings per share (adjusted) as set forth in this release represents adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates on a diluted per share basis. A table is included which reconciles income or loss from operations to adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates and diluted earnings per share (adjusted). On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods along with non-GAAP revenue disclosures.

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (sometimes referred to as “adjusted cash flow”) as defined in this release represents net cash provided by operations before changes in working capital and exploration expense adjusted for certain non-cash compensation items. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is widely accepted by the investment community as a financial indicator of an oil and gas company’s ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service debt. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is also useful because it is widely used by professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operations, investing, or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity. A table is included which reconciles net cash provided by operations to cash flow from operations before changes in working capital as used in this release. On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods for cash flow, cash margins and non-GAAP earnings as used in this release.

The cash prices realized for oil and natural gas production, including the amounts realized on cash-settled derivatives and net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, is a critical component in the Company’s performance tracked by investors and professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations and forecasts of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Due to the GAAP disclosures of various derivative transactions and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, such information is now reported in various lines of the income statement. The Company believes that it is important to furnish a table reflecting the details of the various components of each income statement line to better inform the reader of the details of each amount and provide a summary of the realized cash-settled amounts and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, which were historically reported as natural gas, NGLs and oil sales. This information is intended to bridge the gap between various readers’ understanding and fully disclose the information needed.

The Company discloses in this release the detailed components of many of the single line items shown in the GAAP financial statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company believes that it is important to furnish this detail of the various components comprising each line of the Statements of Operations to better inform the reader of the details of each amount, the changes between periods and the effect on its financial results.



We believe that the presentation of PV 10 is relevant and useful to our investors as supplemental disclosure to the standardized measure, or after-tax amount, because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to our proved reserves before taking into account future corporate income taxes and our current tax structure. While the standardized measure is dependent on the unique tax situation of each company, PV 10 is based on prices and discount factors that are consistent for all companies. Because of this, PV 10 can be used within the industry and by creditors and security analysts to evaluate estimated net cash flows from proved reserves on a more comparable basis.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused on stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

Included within this release are certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are not limited to historical facts, but reflect Range’s current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “outlook”, “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursue,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made within regarding activities, events or developments the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as those regarding future well costs, expected asset sales, well productivity, future liquidity and financial resilience, anticipated exports and related financial impact, NGL market supply and demand, improving commodity fundamentals and pricing, future capital efficiencies, future shareholder value, emerging plays, capital spending, anticipated drilling and completion activity, acreage prospectivity, expected pipeline utilization and future guidance information, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information; however, management's assumptions and Range's future performance are subject to a wide range of business risks and uncertainties and there is no assurance that these goals and projections can or will be met. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks and uncertainties is available in Range's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Unless required by law, Range undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date they are made.

The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in filings made with the SEC, to disclose proved reserves, which are estimates that geological and engineering data demonstrate with reasonable certainty to be recoverable in future years from known reservoirs under existing economic and operating conditions as well as the option to disclose probable and possible reserves. Range has elected not to disclose its probable and possible reserves in its filings with the SEC. Range uses certain broader terms such as "resource potential,” “unrisked resource potential,” "unproved resource potential" or "upside" or other descriptions of volumes of resources potentially recoverable through additional drilling or recovery techniques that may include probable and possible reserves as defined by the SEC's guidelines. Range has not attempted to distinguish probable and possible reserves from these broader classifications. The SEC’s rules prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC these broader classifications of reserves. These estimates are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved, probable and possible reserves and accordingly are subject to substantially greater risk of actually being realized. Unproved resource potential refers to Range's internal estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be potentially discovered through exploratory drilling or recovered with additional drilling or recovery techniques and have not been reviewed by independent engineers. Unproved resource potential does not constitute reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer's Petroleum Resource Management System and does not include proved reserves. Area wide unproven resource potential has not been fully risked by Range's management. “EUR”, or estimated ultimate recovery, refers to our management’s estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be recovered from a well completed as a producer in the area. These quantities may not necessarily constitute or represent reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer’s Petroleum Resource Management System or the SEC’s oil and natural gas disclosure rules. Actual quantities that may be recovered from Range's interests could differ substantially. Factors affecting ultimate recovery include the scope of Range's drilling program, which will be directly affected by the availability of capital, drilling and production costs, commodity prices, availability of drilling services and equipment, drilling results, lease expirations, transportation constraints, regulatory approvals, field spacing rules, recoveries of gas in place, length of horizontal laterals, actual drilling results, including geological and mechanical factors affecting recovery rates and other factors. Estimates of resource potential may change significantly as development of our resource plays provides additional data.

In addition, our production forecasts and expectations for future periods are dependent upon many assumptions, including estimates of production decline rates from existing wells and the undertaking and outcome of future drilling activity, which may be affected by significant commodity price declines or drilling cost increases. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, available from our website at www.rangeresources.com or by written request to 100 Throckmorton Street, Suite 1200, Fort Worth, Texas 76102. You can also obtain this Form 10-K on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by calling the SEC at 1-800-SEC-0330.

SOURCE: Range Resources Corporation

Range Investor Contacts:

Laith Sando, Vice President – Investor Relations

817-869-4267

lsando@rangeresources.com

Range Media Contacts:

Mark Windle, Director of Corporate Communications

724-873-3223

mwindle@rangeresources.com

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Based on GAAP reported earnings with additional details of items included in each line in Form 10-K (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % Revenues and other income: Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales (a) $ 1,140,520 $ 444,806 $ 3,215,027 $ 1,607,713 Derivative fair value income (loss) 309,566 85,529 (650,216 ) 187,711 Brokered natural gas, marketing and other (b) 116,692 67,771 364,029 171,622 ARO settlement loss (b) — (4 ) (3 ) (22 ) Other (b) 52 784 1,386 1,673 Total revenues and other income 1,566,830 598,886 162 % 2,930,223 1,968,697 49 % Costs and expenses: Direct operating 17,310 15,945 73,977 91,079 Direct operating – stock-based compensation (c) 324 268 1,310 1,078 Transportation, gathering, processing and compression 320,785 256,742 1,174,469 1,088,490 Production and ad valorem taxes 9,138 3,935 29,317 24,617 Brokered natural gas and marketing 119,656 69,053 365,494 186,900 Brokered natural gas and marketing – stock-based compensation (c) 455 511 1,794 1,416 Exploration 6,717 9,076 22,048 31,375 Exploration – non-cash stock-based compensation (c) 391 388 1,507 1,279 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties — 2,730 7,206 19,334 General and administrative 30,708 31,307 121,008 123,859 General and administrative – stock-based compensation (c) 11,041 8,834 39,673 32,905 General and administrative – lawsuit settlements 510 579 8,885 2,251 General and administrative – bad debt expense 200 — 200 400 Exit and termination costs 12,104 13,739 21,661 545,244 Exit and termination costs – stock-based compensation (c) — 145 — 2,165 Deferred compensation plan (d) (21,200 ) 2,254 68,351 12,541 Interest expense 54,004 46,389 218,043 184,201 Interest expense – amortization of deferred financing costs (e) 2,358 2,137 9,293 8,466 Gain on early extinguishment of debt — 25 98 (14,068 ) Depletion, depreciation and amortization 92,427 90,551 364,555 394,330 Impairment of proved property — — — 78,955 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 23 1,652 (701 ) (110,791 ) Total costs and expenses 656,951 556,260 18 % 2,528,188 2,706,026 -7 % Income (loss) before income taxes 909,879 42,626 2035 % 402,035 (737,329 ) 155 % Income tax expense (benefit): Current 763 (157 ) 7,984 (523 ) Deferred 17,750 4,382 (17,727 ) (25,029 ) 18,513 4,225 (9,743 ) (25,552 ) Net income (loss) $ 891,366 $ 38,401 2221 % $ 411,778 $ (711,777 ) 158 % Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share: Basic $ 3.57 $ 0.16 $ 1.65 $ (2.95 ) Diluted $ 3.47 $ 0.15 $ 1.61 $ (2.95 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, as reported: Basic 243,369 240,174 1 % 242,862 241,373 1 % Diluted 250,441 246,286 2 % 249,314 241,373 3 %





(a) See separate natural gas, NGLs and oil sales information table. (b) Included in Brokered natural gas, marketing and other revenues in the 10-K. (c) Costs associated with stock compensation and restricted stock amortization, which have been reflected in the categories associated with the direct personnel costs, which are combined with the cash costs in the 10-K. (d) Reflects the change in market value of the vested Company stock held in the deferred compensation plan. (e) Included in interest expense in the 10-K.





RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (Audited) (Audited) Assets Current assets $ 730,927 $ 266,508 Derivative assets 44,339 40,012 Natural gas and oil properties, successful efforts method 5,754,656 5,686,809 Transportation and field assets 3,494 4,161 Operating lease right-of-use assets 40,832 63,581 Other 86,259 75,865 $ 6,660,507 $ 6,136,936 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities $ 984,388 $ 673,445 Asset retirement obligations 5,310 6,689 Derivative liabilities 162,767 26,707 Bank debt — 693,123 Senior notes 2,707,770 2,329,745 Senior subordinated notes — 17,384 Total debt 2,707,770 3,040,252 Deferred tax liability 117,642 135,267 Derivative liabilities 8,216 9,746 Deferred compensation liability 137,102 81,481 Operating lease liabilities 24,861 43,155 Asset retirement obligations and other liabilities 101,509 91,157 Divestiture contract obligation 325,279 391,502 Common stock and retained earnings 2,115,820 1,668,146 Other comprehensive loss (150 ) (479 ) Common stock held in treasury stock (30,007 ) (30,132 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,085,663 1,637,535 $ 6,660,507 $ 6,136,936





RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL REVENUES AND

OTHER INCOME TO TOTAL REVENUE

EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % Total revenues and other income, as reported $ 1,566,830 $ 598,886 162 % $ 2,930,223 $ 1,968,697 49 % Adjustment for certain special items: Total change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (gain) loss (590,414 ) (68,143 ) 130,203 134,918 ARO settlement loss — 4 3 22 Total revenues, as adjusted, non-GAAP $ 976,416 $ 530,747 84 % $ 3,060,429 $ 2,103,637 46 %



RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 891,366 $ 38,401 $ 411,778 $ (711,777 ) Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided from continuing operations: Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 17,750 4,382 (17,727 ) (25,029 ) Depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment 92,427 90,551 364,555 473,285 Exploration dry hole and impairment costs — 888 — 888 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties — 2,730 7,206 19,334 Derivative fair value (income) loss (309,566 ) (85,529 ) 650,216 (187,711 ) Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments (280,848 ) 17,386 (520,013 ) 322,629 Divestiture contract obligation, including accretion, net of gain 11,873 13,245 20,340 499,934 Allowance for bad debts 200 — 200 400 Amortization of deferred issuance costs and other 2,094 1,896 8,347 6,919 Deferred and stock-based compensation (9,590 ) 10,172 110,356 48,552 Loss (gain) on sale of assets and other 23 1,652 (701 ) (110,791 ) Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt — 25 98 (14,068 ) Changes in working capital: Accounts receivable (134,334 ) (66,804 ) (250,538 ) 24,539 Other current assets 2,434 6,796 (1,140 ) 1,010 Accounts payable 4,918 20,134 39,231 (32,686 ) Accrued liabilities and other 28,912 33,781 (29,260 ) (46,748 ) Net changes in working capital (98,070 ) (6,093 ) (241,707 ) (53,885 ) Net cash provided from operating activities $ 317,659 $ 89,706 $ 792,948 $ 268,680 RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED FROM OPERATING

ACTIVITIES, AS REPORTED, TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

BEFORE CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided from operating activities, as reported $ 317,659 $ 89,706 $ 792,948 $ 268,680 Net changes in working capital 98,070 6,093 241,707 53,885 Exploration expense 6,717 8,188 22,048 30,487 Lawsuit settlements 510 579 8,885 2,251 Exit and termination costs – severance costs only — 271 394 5,908 One-time midstream termination payment — — — 28,500 Accrued transportation contract release — 222 — 10,900 Non-cash compensation adjustment and other 1,096 2,474 4,155 4,403 Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital – non-GAAP measure $ 424,052 $ 107,533 $ 1,070,137 $ 405,014 ADJUSTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Basic: Weighted average shares outstanding 249,794 246,320 249,400 247,050 Stock held by deferred compensation plan (6,425 ) (6,146 ) (6,538 ) (5,677 ) Adjusted basic 243,369 240,174 242,862 241,373 Dilutive: Weighted average shares outstanding 249,794 246,320 249,400 247,050 Dilutive stock options under treasury method 647 (34 ) (86 ) (5,677 ) Adjusted dilutive 250,441 246,286 249,314 241,373



RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL SALES

AND DERIVATIVE FAIR VALUE INCOME (LOSS) TO

CALCULATED CASH REALIZED NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND

OIL PRICES WITH AND WITHOUT THIRD PARTY

TRANSPORTATION, GATHERING AND COMPRESSION FEES,

a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % Natural gas, NGL and oil sales components: Natural gas sales $ 743,948 $ 264,646 $ 1,896,231 $ 943,740 NGL sales 340,653 161,569 1,135,826 578,454 Oil sales 55,919 18,591 182,970 85,519 Total oil and gas sales, as reported $ 1,140,520 $ 444,806 156 % $ 3,215,027 $ 1,607,713 100 % Derivative fair value income (loss), as reported: $ 309,566 $ 85,529 $ (650,216 ) $ 187,711 Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments – loss (gain): Natural gas 282,434 (13,753 ) 415,228 (258,797 ) NGLs 13,939 4,745 91,838 (11,288 ) Crude Oil 13,975 (8,378 ) 42,447 (52,544 ) Contingent consideration - divestiture (29,500 ) — (29,500 ) — Total change in fair value related to commodity derivatives prior to settlement, a non-GAAP measure $ 590,414 $ 68,143 $ (130,203 ) $ (134,918 ) Transportation, gathering, processing and compression components: Natural gas $ 175,828 $ 155,766 $ 661,990 $ 650,071 NGLs 144,920 100,986 511,568 437,474 Oil 37 (7 ) 911 945 Total transportation, gathering, processing and compression, as reported $ 320,785 $ 256,745 $ 1,174,469 $ 1,088,490 Natural gas, NGL and oil sales, including cash-settled derivatives: (c) Natural gas sales $ 461,514 $ 278,399 $ 1,481,003 $ 1,202,537 NGL sales 326,714 156,824 1,043,988 589,742 Oil sales 41,944 26,969 140,523 138,063 Total $ 830,172 $ 462,192 80 % $ 2,665,514 $ 1,930,342 38 % Production of oil and gas during the periods: (a) Natural gas (mcf) 141,092,053 134,764,765 5 % 541,021,442 574,529,290 -6 % NGL (bbl) 9,395,605 8,965,697 5 % 36,372,862 37,491,546 -3 % Oil (bbl) 798,054 584,754 36 % 3,044,026 2,829,495 8 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) 202,254,009 192,067,471 5 % 777,522,772 816,455,536 -5 % Production of oil and gas – average per day: (a) Natural gas (mcf) 1,533,609 1,464,834 5 % 1,482,251 1,569,752 -6 % NGL (bbl) 102,126 97,453 5 % 99,652 102,436 -3 % Oil (bbl) 8,674 6,356 36 % 8,340 7,731 8 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) 2,198,413 2,087,690 5 % 2,130,199 2,230,753 -5 % Average prices, excluding derivative settlements and before third party transportation costs: Natural gas (mcf) $ 5.27 $ 1.96 169 % $ 3.50 $ 1.64 113 % NGL (bbl) $ 36.26 $ 18.02 101 % $ 31.23 $ 15.43 102 % Oil (bbl) $ 70.07 $ 31.79 120 % $ 60.11 $ 30.22 99 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) $ 5.64 $ 2.32 143 % $ 4.13 $ 1.97 110 % Average prices, including derivative settlements before third party transportation costs: (c) Natural gas (mcf) $ 3.27 $ 2.07 58 % $ 2.74 $ 2.09 31 % NGL (bbl) $ 34.77 $ 17.49 99 % $ 28.70 $ 15.73 82 % Oil (bbl) $ 52.56 $ 46.12 14 % $ 46.16 $ 48.79 -5 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) $ 4.10 $ 2.41 71 % $ 3.43 $ 2.36 45 % Average prices, including derivative settlements and after third party transportation costs: (d) Natural gas (mcf) $ 2.02 $ 0.91 123 % $ 1.51 $ 0.96 57 % NGL (bbl) $ 19.35 $ 6.23 211 % $ 14.64 $ 4.06 260 % Oil (bbl) $ 52.51 $ 46.13 14 % $ 45.86 $ 48.46 -5 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) $ 2.52 $ 1.07 134 % $ 1.92 $ 1.03 86 % Transportation, gathering and compression expense per mcfe $ 1.59 $ 1.34 19 % $ 1.51 $ 1.33 13 %





(a) Represents volumes sold regardless of when produced. (b) Oil and NGLs are converted at the rate of one barrel equals six mcfe based upon the approximate relative energy content of oil to natural gas, which is not necessarily indicative of the relationship of oil and natural gas prices. (c) Excluding third party transportation, gathering and compression costs. (d) Net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs.



RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION



RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

AS REPORTED TO INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income (loss) from operations before income taxes, as reported $ 909,879 $ 42,626 $ 402,035 $ (737,329 ) Adjustment for certain special items: Loss (gain) on sale of assets 23 1,652 (701 ) (110,791 ) Loss (gain) on ARO settlements — 4 3 22 Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (590,414 ) (68,143 ) 130,203 134,918 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties — 2,730 7,206 19,334 Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt — 25 98 (14,068 ) Impairment of proved property and other assets — — — 78,955 Lawsuit settlements 510 579 8,885 2,251 Exit and termination costs 12,104 13,739 21,661 545,244 Exit and termination costs – non-cash stock-based compensation — 145 — 2,165 Brokered natural gas and marketing – non-cash stock-based compensation 455 511 1,794 1,416 Direct operating – non-cash stock-based compensation 324 268 1,310 1,078 Exploration expenses – non-cash stock-based compensation 391 388 1,507 1,279 General & administrative – non-cash stock-based compensation 11,041 8,834 39,673 32,905 Deferred compensation plan – non-cash adjustment (21,200 ) 2,254 68,351 12,541 Income (loss) before income taxes, as adjusted 323,113 5,612 682,025 (30,080 ) Income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted Current 763 (157 ) 7,984 (523 ) Deferred (a) 80,778 1,403 170,506 (7,520 ) Net income (loss) excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 241,572 $ 4,366 $ 503,535 $ (22,037 ) Non-GAAP income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.99 $ 0.02 $ 2.07 $ (0.09 ) Diluted $ 0.96 $ 0.02 $ 2.02 $ (0.09 ) Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding, if dilutive 250,441 246,286 249,314 241,373 (a) Deferred taxes are estimated to be approximately 25% for 2021 and 2020.





RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS), EXCLUDING

CERTAIN ITEMS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE, non-GAAP measures (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss), as reported $ 891,366 $ 38,401 $ 411,778 $ (711,777 ) Adjustment for certain special items: Loss (gain) on sale of assets 23 1,652 (701 ) (110,791 ) Loss (gain) on ARO settlements — 4 3 22 Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt — 25 98 (14,068 ) Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (590,414 ) (68,143 ) 130,203 134,918 Impairment of proved property — — — 78,955 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties — 2,730 7,206 19,334 Lawsuit settlements 510 579 8,885 2,251 Exit and termination costs 12,104 13,739 21,661 545,244 Non-cash stock-based compensation 12,211 10,146 44,284 38,843 Deferred compensation plan (21,200 ) 2,254 68,351 12,541 Tax Impact (63,028 ) 2,979 (188,233 ) (17,509 ) Net income (loss) excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 241,572 $ 4,366 $ 503,535 $ (22,037 ) Net income (loss) per diluted share, as reported $ 3.47 $ 0.15 $ 1.61 $ (2.95 ) Adjustment for certain special items per diluted share: Loss (gain) on sale of assets 0.00 0.01 (0.00 ) (0.46 ) Loss (gain) on ARO settlements — 0.00 0.00 0.00 Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt — 0.00 0.00 (0.06 ) Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (2.36 ) (0.28 ) 0.52 0.56 Impairment of proved property and other assets — — — 0.33 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties — 0.01 0.03 0.08 Lawsuit settlements 0.00 0.00 0.04 0.01 Exit and termination costs 0.05 0.06 0.09 2.26 Non-cash stock-based compensation 0.05 0.04 0.18 0.16 Deferred compensation plan (0.08 ) 0.01 0.27 0.05 Adjustment for rounding differences — — — — Tax Impact (0.25 ) 0.01 (0.76 ) (0.07 ) Dilutive impact of participating securities (rabbi trust) 0.08 — 0.04 — Net income (loss) per diluted share, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 0.96 $ 0.01 $ 2.02 $ (0.09 ) Adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure: Basic $ 0.99 $ 0.01 $ 2.07 $ (0.09 ) Diluted $ 0.96 $ 0.01 $ 2.02 $ (0.09 )



RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION