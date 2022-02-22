Vigil Reports Profitable Third Quarter

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (“Vigil”) announces the results of operations for the quarter ending December 31, 2021.



Developments in the Quarter

Revenue of $1.69 million compared to $1.76 million in the three month period ended December 31, 2020.

Earnings before income taxes were $184 thousand compared to $225 thousand in the three month period ended December 31, 2020.

Sales bookings for the quarter were $1.22 million compared to $1.05 million in the three month period ended December 31, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA of $207 thousand compared to $306 thousand in the three months ended December 31, 2019.

“As senior housing continues to navigate the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, I am pleased to report another profitable quarter. We are further encouraged to see new industry data from the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care (NIC), highlighting improved senior housing occupancy in the latter half of 2021, driven by a significant rebound in demand and modest increase in supply,” stated Troy Griffiths, President and CEO of Vigil Health Solutions Inc.

Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $1.69 million compared to $1.76 million in the three months ended December 31, 2020. Project revenue made up 60% of total revenue; the remaining revenue came from follow on standalone sales to existing customers. These sales include software maintenance billings and replacement products including wireless devices and communication equipment.

Sales bookings for the quarter were $1.22 million up 16% from $1.05 million in the three months ended December 31, 2020. The current quarter included some large sales bookings from corporate clients.

At December 31, 2021, Vigil had a backlog of approximately $2.14 million (including $924 thousand in deposits and progress billings, recorded as deferred revenue on the balance sheet), compared to approximately $3.11 million (including $1.80 million in deposits and progress billings, recorded as deferred revenue on the balance sheet), at December 31, 2020. The Company’s backlog is the total estimated revenue for contracts which are signed and have not been completed (and may not have commenced).

The gross margin percentage was 49% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to 50% for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Operating expenditures for the three months ended December 31, 2021 were $652 thousand up 8% from $603 thousand for the period ended December 31, 2020. The increase relates to professional fees resulting from the proposed Transaction.

Earnings before income taxes were $184 thousand compared to $225 thousand in the three months ended December 31, 2020. Net earnings and comprehensive income were $111 thousand or $0.006 per share compared to $158 thousand, or $0.009 per share in the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Detailed financial statements along with Management Discussion and Analysis have been filed with SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Financial information will be mailed to entitled security holders on February 28, 2022, or, upon notice to the Company, entitled security holders may request a copy of financials in advance.

Summary Financial Information

Three months ended Nine months ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 1,685,734 1,762,886 5,096,564 4,387,460 Cost of sales 851,884 876,389 2,621,330 2,103,845 Gross profit 833,850 886,497 2,475,234 2,283,615 Expenses 651,698 603,235 1,761,639 1,558,926 Earnings before the following items 182,152 283,262 713,595 724,689 Other income (expense) 1,694 (57,898 ) 23,715 (119,997 ) Earnings before income taxes 183,846 225,364 737,310 604,692 Income taxes (72,818 ) (67,532 ) (151,048 ) (180,714 ) Net earnings and comprehensive earnings for the period $ 111,028 157,832 586,262 423,978



Non-IFRS Measure



For the three and nine months ended December 31, 2021, we are disclosing Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS financial measure, as a supplementary indicator of operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before, interest excluding interest relating to right of use asset for lease on the Company’s head office, income taxes, amortization excluding amortization of right of use asset for the lease on the Company’s head office, stock based compensation and currency gains or losses including derivative foreign exchange differences. We are presenting the non-IFRS financial measure in our filings because we use it internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and to evaluate our performance and because we believe that our current and potential investors and analysts use the measure to assess current and future operating results and to make investment decisions. It is a non-IFRS measure, may not be comparable to other companies and it is not intended as a substitute for IFRS measures



Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Three months ended Six months ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income for the period $ 111,028 157,832 586,262 423,978 Add / (deduct) Foreign exchange 9,875 55,795 8,290 116,851 Derivative exchange (1,363 ) (1,908 ) (844 ) (6,698 ) Interest (2,151 ) (3,059 ) (5,945 ) (11,965 ) Income Tax 72,818 67,532 151,048 180,714 Share based payments 7,807 19,753 31,370 53,899 Amortization 8,942 9,938 24,404 32,394 95,928 148,051 208,323 365,195 Adjusted EBITDA $ 206,956 305,883 794,585 789,173



About Vigil Health Solutions Inc.

Vigil offers a proprietary technology platform combining software and hardware to provide comprehensive solutions to the expanding seniors’ housing market. Vigil has established a growing presence in North America and an international reputation for being on the leading edge of systems design and integration. Vigil’s objective is to offer solutions for the full continuum of care. Vigil’s product range includes the innovative wireless Vitality Care System™ featuring discreet 'mini pendants', a nurse call system, mobile fall and incontinence monitoring, resident check in and the award-winning Vigil Memory Care System.

