Parkit completes acquisition of Two Industrial Assets for $17,000,000; Leasing Update and Change in Auditor

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkit Enterprise Inc. (“Parkit” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PKT), is pleased to announce that, further to its January 4th, 2022 news release, it has completed the acquisition of two industrial assets from two vendor groups (collectively, the “Vendors”) for an aggregate purchase price of $17,000,000, subject to customary adjustments (the “Acquisitions”). Both Acquisitions are arm’s length.



Acquisition of 568 Second Street, London, ON and 1665 Boul. Lionel-Bertrand, Boisbriand, QC

Parkit acquired 568 Second Street, London, ON and 1665 Boul. Lionel-Bertrand, Boisbriand, QC (the “Properties”) for an aggregate purchase price of $17,000,000 (the “Acquisition”). The Properties are approximately 141,000 square feet on 5.6 acres of land.

Purchase Price and Payment

The aggregate purchase price for the Acquisitions is $17,000,000, subject to adjustments, and was satisfied through the issuance of 2,000,744 common shares of Parkit for $2,500,000 and $14,500,000 from funds on hand. The common shares issued in connection with the Acquisition will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance.

Steven Scott, Chair of Parkit, states, "The Acquisitions start the year off by adding a strategic asset in London, Ontario and to enter the Quebec market with a Class A industrial property located in the Montreal suburbs."

Leasing Update

Parkit continues to maximize its cash flow by signing Walmart Canada as a tenant at its 5610 Finch Ave East, Toronto property. The property continues ongoing development, with permitting and zoning, for the construction of a warehouse and distribution facility.

Change of Auditor

Parkit has appointed RSM Canada LLP as auditor of Parkit effective February 22, 2022. RSM is the 5th largest firm by revenue in North America and has over 13,000 employees in Canada and the US.

About Parkit Enterprise Inc.

Parkit is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key markets in Canada, with a focus on the Greater Toronto Area+ (“GTA+”), Ottawa and Montreal, to complement its parking assets across the United States. Parkit's common shares are listed on TSX Venture Exchange (Symbol: PKT).

For more information, please contact Mr. Carey Chow, Mr. Iqbal Khan or Mr. Steven Scott:

Investor Relations

Contact Number: 1-888-627-9881

Email: ir@parkitenterprise.com

