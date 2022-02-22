Trisura Group Welcomes Janice Madon to Its Board of Directors

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura” or “Trisura Group”) (TSX: TSU) today announced the appointment of Janice Madon to its Board of Directors.



Ms. Madon has enjoyed a long and successful career in the financial services industry, most recently leading Manulife Canada’s finance team as Executive Vice President and CFO, and previously holding senior roles at Royal Bank of Canada and Ernst & Young.

“We are very pleased to welcome Janice Madon to our Board of Directors. Ms. Madon is a highly respected, seasoned professional with valuable experience in risk management, finance, regulatory reporting, tax and systems selection and implementation, amongst other areas. We look forward to the guidance Ms. Madon will provide as Trisura continues to execute its strategy,” said George Myhal, Chair, Board of Directors, Trisura Group Ltd.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, fronting and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance and reinsurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada (“Trisura Canada”) and the United States (“Trisura US”), as well as Barbados (“Trisura International”). Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com/group. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

Name: Bryan Sinclair

Tel: 416 607 2135

Email: bryan.sinclair@trisura.com