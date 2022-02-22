Filip Keuppens Talks About Using Pickle Juice to Stop Post-Workout Muscle Cramps

Beverly Hills , Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Filip Keuppens talks about how his organic Pickle Juice products are working to relieve post-workout muscle cramps through electrolytes and more.

Listen to the complete interview of Filip Keuppens with Adam Torres on the Mission Matters Fitness Podcast.

What mission matters to you?

Keuppens says he’s driven by sheer determination and optimism. He prioritizes and keeps his clients on top by offering products that meet their needs; to do that, he says, it’s important to operate his brand with full transparency instead of manipulative marketing.

"Seek things other than what is defined as success,” he says, and “you will eventually end up where your passion lies."

How did you get started on this path?

Keuppens’s professional background is in sales and marketing, and he’s long been a sports and nutrition enthusiast; eventually, those passions all aligned to him joining a company that is focussed on hyper functional sports oriented nutrition products.

In 2010, he explains, research emerged indicating that muscle cramps are neurological in nature, and Keuppens explains that his product delivers ten times the electrolytes of traditional sports drinks, with zero calories and zero sugar. Its ingredients include Dual Filtered Water, Organic Vinegar, Salt, Organic Dill Oil, Potassium, Zinc, Vitamin C, and Vitamin E. The formula, he says, typically relieves cramps in as little as 60 seconds.

Tell us more about the company, Pickle Juice.

The company offers scientifically proven effective products to prevent muscle cramps, he explains, noting that the products don't wait for the body to physically absorb anything, but rather, immediately start working on a neurological level as soon as they’re consumed. The company is also working on formulations of other products aimed at serving other purposes such as increasing VO Max, Reducing inflammation and recovery.

What makes your company stand out?

Keuppens says the Pickle Juice Company is fully transparent and dedicated to remaining genuine, striving to make each consumer experience a positive one and standing by everything it does.

"We actually do the right thing and not just convince people that we do the right thing," he says.

What’s next for Pickle Juice?

Currently, Pickle Juice has approximately 12,000 points of distribution across the US, with more lining up as it grows. With a goal of doubling its total number of distribution points each year, the team is aiming for a whopping 30,000 within the next year and a half.

Keuppens says he also plans to get into co-packing, increase the brand’s overall visibility, and release new products soon (check out bawicbd.com for a preview).

To learn more, visit picklepower.com.

