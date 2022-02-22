Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting

PEWAUKEE, Wis., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 16, 2022, Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) held its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for the purpose of electing directors and ratifiying the appointment of its independent public accounting firm.

David Jorgensen and Justin Herman were nominated for re-election by the Board of Directors and at the Annual Meeting each was elected to the Board for a three year term expiring at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

The terms of the following directors continued after the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders: each of Don Murn and Stephen Sinner (until the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders) and, Greg Remus, (until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders).

Ratification of the appointment of CliftonLarsonAllen LLP by the Company's Audit Committee as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 required the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast on the matter with respect to the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The stockholders voted to ratify the appointment of CliftonLarsonAllen LLP as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022.

About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank. The Company's common shares are traded on OTC Pink under the symbol “WBBW”.

Westbury Bank is an independent community bank serving communities in Washington and Waukesha through its eight full service offices providing deposit and loan services to individuals, professionals and businesses throughout its markets.

______________________________ WEBSITE: www.westburybankwi.com Contact: Kirk Emerich - Executive Vice President and CFO Greg Remus - President and CEO 262-335-6037



