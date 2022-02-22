New USD Purchase Option Available for ETF Series of Ninepoint Energy Fund

English French

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”) is pleased to offer a U.S. dollar purchase option (Ticker: NNRG.U) for ETF series units of Ninepoint Energy Fund (the “Fund”) on the NEO Exchange as of the open of trading on February 25, 2022. The ETF series units of the Fund will continue to be available for purchase in Canadian dollars (Ticker: NNRG) on the NEO Exchange.



The Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital growth by investing primarily in equity and equity-related securities of companies that are involved directly or indirectly in the exploration, development, production and distribution of oil, gas, coal, or uranium and other related activities in the energy and resource sector.

About Ninepoint Partners



Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including North American Equity, Global Equity, Real Assets & Alternative Income. Ninepoint Digital Asset Group is a division of Ninepoint Partners.

For more information on Ninepoint, please visit www.ninepoint.com or inquiries regarding the Offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Media Inquiries:

Joanne Kearney

Smithcom Ltd.

416.804.5949

joanne.kearney@smithcom.ca

Sales Inquiries:

Neil Ross

Ninepoint Partners

416.945.6227

nross@ninepoint.com



