Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa Announces Homes For First Time Home Buyer

Bettendorf, Feb. 22, 2022

Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, a custom home builder in the Quad Cities area of Davenport, Bettendorf, Rock Island, and Moline, Iowa, is announcing a new ranch villa and condominium development project called “The Condos at Forest Grove Crossing”. This new neighborhood of luxury single family homes are located in the prestigious Pleasant Valley School District, which was recently voted best school district in Iowa according to MSN. The Condos at Forest Grove Crossing is a quality, affordable and convenient community consisting of condos and ranch style villas, built with striking craftsman style exteriors and fully maintained landscaping. All homes, both condos and villas, have attached garages that have been finished with drywall and insulation, and can be heated, which is useful in the cold Iowa winters. Landscaping around the homes includes small trees and bushes, and the exteriors have thoughtful finishing touches such as cedar brackets and corbels. An abundance of information about these move-in ready homes, including interactive walkthrough videos, can be found at the all new website, https://ychomesofiowa.com

The insides of the homes have luxury vinyl tile and vinyl plank flooring, which is very durable in addition to looking nice. The kitchens have Quaker style cabinets and Cambria A-Quartz countertops. All homes have 9 foot tall ceilings, for large, spacious rooms, and windows that let in plenty of light. Homes are also outfitted with energy efficient furnaces and stainless steel GE kitchen appliances. Between the villas and the condos, there are homes from 1313 square feet to 1565 square feet, so they can accommodate a variety of spacial needs. Youssi Custom homes of Iowa has considered every detail necessary to make a new home a comfortable place and a smooth transition, and this care shows in the homes available in The Condos of Forest Grove Crossing.

Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa aims to be a customer-driven organization, which means they’re committed to providing high quality real estate products at the best possible price, while also delighting customers with their top notch customer service. A recent article about the company explains some of this further. The company wants to build luxury condos for everyone from first time home buyers to retirees, and specializes in working with local contractors, vendors and suppliers, seeking competitive prices on the best materials and most skilled contractors in the area. Youssi Custom Homes orders cabinets from a custom manufacturer in Alabama, and sources stone to use in their home construction from Pennsylvania. The Cambria countertops being used in every bathroom and kitchen in The Condos of Forest Grove Crossing is made in Minnesota, and even the luxury vinyl plank flooring is made in America. By negotiating bulk discounts with suppliers, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa is able to save money on top quality materials and pass those savings along to their customers, without importing products from other countries, which may be inferior in quality, or far more expensive in cost.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cyQ7gancuY

The Condos of Forest Grove Crossing are conveniently located near a number of restaurants and bars, gyms, parks, gas stations, hospitals and grocery stores, so those interested in living in one of Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa’s fine homes will have everything they need within reach. The nearby TBK Bank Sports Complex has sports and exercise facilities to fit a diversity of needs, including baseball fields and a bowling alley. A nearby shopping center includes known stores Target, Best Buy, Michaels and PetSmart, as well as a Cinemark for movie nights. A recent news article about the development project praises the company for finding an excellent location for families looking to settle down, who can have everything they need within reach. Anyone who is looking to buy a home for their family in the Quad Cities area of Iowa can visit the website of Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, or contact their founder, Shane Youssi, who has been in the business of real estate and home development for nearly 30 years.

Youssi Custom Homes Of Iowa

Shane Youssi

(563) 265-9084

syoussi@youssirealestate.com

2942 Charissa's Place

Bettendorf, IA 52722