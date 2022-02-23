BLUETTI Spring Sale 2022 Kicks Off

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Springtime is always considered the most comfortable season to reconnect with nature. A portable power station source of power proves a boon when heading out. BLUETTI, a global leader in user-side energy storage industry, is now offering a March Madness Spring Sale across some of its product lineups. Let's take a closer look!

AC200P-Versatile Power Monster

The BLUETTI 2000Wh AC200P is such a powerful beast that is capable of powering 17 devices at the same time and promises 3,500+ charge cycles with a LiFePO4 battery inside. It supports up to 700W solar input and can be fully charged in four hours. BLUETTI is now offering the AC200P at its lowest price ever; nab it for $1,499 — down from its usual price of $1,699.

AC300 & B300: Game-Changing Power Combo

AC300 is 100% modular and comes without an internal battery. It features a 3000W pure sine wave inverter and can go full-time solar with the capability of receiving 2400W unrivaled MPPT solar charging input. If hooked up with four B300 (3,072Wh storage capacity for each) batteries, it can be expanded up to 12,288Wh. BLUETTI has also offered a Fusion Box Pro to bring the overall capacity to a mind-blowing 24,576Wh and the power output to 6,000W, which are powerful enough to power almost all energy needs from larger households to off-grid adventures.

AC200MAX-Best Mid-Weight Power System

AC200MAX is actually the first modular solar power station from BLUETTI. Despite looking like the AC200P, AC200MAX is just better. It integrates a 2048Wh ultra-durable LiFePO4 battery pack that holds up to 3,500 cycles and a 2200-watt pure sine wave inverter, but has faster solar- and AC-charging options.

It allows a max 900W of solar input and 500W through AC charging. When being charged simultaneously with a solar and AC wall outlet, AC200MAX can be charged up in less than two hours. With the BLUETTI app, everything happening in the AC200MAX can be controlled and monitored from a distance.

EB55 & EB70: Small Yet Packs a Punch

These two siblings come with a compact body that contains the same 700W inverter with different storage capacities: 537Wh for EB55 and 716Wh for EB70. Both of them feature a combination of 200W AC and 200W solar input for quick charging, together with 15W wireless charger as well as sufficient outputs that are enough to power up 10+ devices at the same time.

For other recommended BLUETTI bundles, please visit the website: https://www.bluettipower.com/pages/spring-sale.

Where and When to Buy

To view the BLUETTI Spring Sale product offerings, visit https://www.bluettipower.com/pages/spring-sale. BLUETTI's Spring Sale 2022 starts at 6 p.m. PST on Feb. 22 and will end at the same time on March 14.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of experience in the energy storage industry, BLUETTI is committed to building the world's best power stations for van dwellers, explorers, and off-grid life.

Press Contact: amanda@bluetti.com

Sale, Distribution or Commercial Enquiries: +1 833-988-3663 or +1 702-463-4792

