CryptoBear Watch Club: Tyga joins the hottest project on the NFT Space

New York, USA, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoBear Watch Club has been making waves across the world, with the NFT launch hype at a fever pitch. In the social and digital space, CBWC looks to be a movement which has quickly been gaining momentum on an international scale.

CryptoBears have broken through into pop culture, largely in part due to many of the endorsements from influencers and well known celebrities who have shown their visible support to the vision behind CBWC and see the potential in the brand as one of the most exciting projects in the NFT and the luxury watch space.

One of the biggest celebrity endorsements the project has received are from certified Platinum recording artist, Tyga. The artist has shown their support for CBWC through various viral videos on their social platforms.

Tyga is an artist who as well as his proven success in the music industry with over 31 hits on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts and several Gold records, has shown to have a presence in the fashion world with his shoots and his appearances at New York and European Fashion Weeks. He has collaborated with designer Marcelo Burlon on a fashion line titled MARCELO x TYGA and also serves as the founder of “Last Kings” clothing line while being on the cover of Intersection Magazine, Nude, Flaunt, XXL, Fault, and more.

Tyga join notable names such as The Game and Rich The Kid as endorsers of CBWC. Looking at the trajectory of the brand on a worldwide scale, it's clear to see that they won't be the last to join the CryptoBears movement.

CBWC is a worldwide movement which is gaining momentum by the day. The combination of NFTs and luxury watches is proving to be a winning combination and an easy sell for some of the biggest names across many industries.

This is only the beginning for the NFT project that has potential to be one of the biggest in the game come launch.

Website: https://www.cryptobearwatchclub.io/