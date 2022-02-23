The “Learn-to-Earn” concept of Demy Games is rising

San Francisco, United States, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Game Alliance’s annual report pointed out that the growth momentum captured by NFT games in 2021 is prominent in the gaming and blockchain industries in 2021. The report, which reveals the results of a survey of 300 companies in 56 countries, stated that the industry generated $2.3 billion in Q3 revenue, accounting for approximately 22% of all NFT transaction volume.

When asked what is driving this growth, 68% of respondents said “play-to-earn“ games were the biggest catalyst. Following this trend, Demy Games announced that it offers a brand-new “Learn-to-Earn" concept inspired by "Play-to-Earn". Aiming at allowing users to earn money while learning, Demy Games has already released the demo version of its first game called "Questions Game”.

Call to invest in the blockchain gaming industry

Demy Games recently announced that it seeks seed funding. Those who will invest in this project, which aims at bring a new breath to the blockchain gaming industry, can buy Demy Tokens at advantageous prices. Seed investors will also benefit from airdrops via NFT cards. These NFT cards, which are available in limited numbers and give their owners a gaming advantage, could be very valuable in the future.

Blockchain-gaming industry’s first educational platform

Most blockchain-based games pit users against bots or against human players. Contrary to this concept, Demy Games, which established the first educational platform of the blockchain-gaming industry, promises a more fulfilling gaming experience to its users. The company will present the full version of its “Questions Game” after the Demy Token pre-sale. NFT cards, designed to provide benefits to players at Demy Games, will also be available after the pre-sale. Each NFT card will have its own unique features and benefits, and will only be available in limited numbers.

New game in the pipeline

Demy Games, which continues to expand its game repertoire, announced that it has a new game in 2022. Demy Games, which sees Metaverse as the next generation platform, will present the full version of its "Word Hunt" game as stated in the roadmap, Q4 2022. Details of the community-supported game designed for Metaverse will be released soon.

Test the demo: https://demy.games/questions-game.html

Apply to be a seed investor: https://forms.gle/GyJf8myoYZgtceaL6

Read the white paper: https://www.demy.games/white-paper.pdf

Website: https://www.demy.games