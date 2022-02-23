TLC Dental Celebrates Our New Location in the Sydney Area

Sydney, AU, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting Monday, 21 February 2022, TLC Dental, Sydney’s leading dental clinic, has moved to a new location. TLC Dental’s new address is 2/74 Castlereagh Street which is conveniently located near Martin Place and the MLC Centre.

Even though the address has changed, patients will be treated by the same friendly and professional team for everything from general dental services to cosmetic dental services to emergency dental care.



TLC Dental

Our goal for the new office is to give patients from the Sydney area a premium experience at a state-of-the-art facility filled with the best in innovative dental equipment. Dr. Leonard Hoffenberg started TLC Dental with the aim to provide patients the highest quality dental care in Sydney in a comfortable and friendly environment.

As part of the cosmetic dentistry and smile makeover treatments, TLC Dental offers solutions for various common issues such as gaps between teeth, crooked teeth, crowded teeth, discoloured teeth, stains, or dull enamel, receding gum lines, missing teeth from trauma, improper spacing, cracked teeth, and toothaches. TLC Dental is joining with the CBD Dental Team in a stunning practice that’s fitted with the latest technology and equipment, ensuring the ongoing provision of the high-quality care our patients have come to expect in our practice.

Starting Monday, 21 February 2022 the TLC Dental Team you to come in for a routine check-up and to check-out our new space near Martin Place and the MLC Centre.

To learn more visit Our Website

About TLC Dental

TLC Dental based in Sydney, Australia offers various dental services including cosmetic dentistry, teeth whitening, dental implants, clear braces, smile makeover treatments among many other general dentistry services. Dr Leonard Hoffenberg, the principal dentist here at TLC has been practicing in Australia since 1998. This clinic comes with over 2 decades of experience offering world-class services with a helpful and caring team of dentists, dental professionals, and staff.

Contact

TLC Dental – Sydney CBD at 74 Castlereagh St

Level 2, 74 Castlereagh Street

Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia

Phone: 02-8599-7107

Website: https://www.tlcdental.com.au/

Additional Resources:

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgnVd2vTzCpZw2rj-N1pk7A

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/tlcdentalsydney/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tcldental

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tlcdentalau/





