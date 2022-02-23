English Finnish

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, company release, inside information, 23 February 2022 at 08:00 EET



Drawdown of an advance pursuant to financing arrangement between BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc and RiverFort to strengthen the working capital position



Further to the announcement on September 30th 2021, BBS- Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc's (“BBS”, “the Company”) has signed the drawdown of the second advance of EUR 250,000, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Financing Agreement between BBS and RiverFort Global Opportunities Pcc Limited (“RiverFort”).



BBS settles the transaction fee of EUR 22,500 by the transfer of 9,113 treasury shares at the price of EUR 2.4689 per share. The reference price as agreed in the terms and conditions of the original agreement is the average of the daily VWAP for each the five consecutive trading day prior to the date of Advance. Following the drawdown of the advance BBS will grant 36,164 warrants to RiverFort.



After the transfers, BBS will have in total of 234,523 treasury shares.

Aalto Capital Oy acted as financial advisor to the Company.

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes is a health technology company that started operations in 2003. We have developed a new product for the treatment of severe bone fractures and lumber problems. Our goal is to provide a new generation of medical products for the treatment of bone damage in orthopaedic surgery. In the pharmaceutical sector, development and research requires perseverance and courage to develop new things. We have evidence of this for over 20 years. Our activities are characterised by top expertise, innovation and employees who are enthusiastic and committed to their work. The ARTEBONE ® in the final stages of product development, and we are looking for a CE marking that enables commercialisation in the EU. We are a company in Oulu with a pharmaceutical factory permit in Reisjärvi. More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj:n shares have been listed in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.