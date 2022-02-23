Harju Elekter Group financial results, 1-12/2021

English Estonian

Commentary from the Management

Harju Elekter’s orders and sales volumes, which started to increase in the second half of the year, continued to grow strongly in the fourth quarter. Sales volumes in the last quarter increased by more than 7 million euros, or by a fifth, year-on-year, helping to exceed both the revenue of 2020 and the 150-million-euro mark. Revenue of 152 (2020: 147) million euros exceeds the turnover record achieved by the Group last year.

Despite the growth of volumes, the year as a whole continues to be characterised by shortages of raw materials and components, record prices and low availability which, in turn, led to constant rescheduling in production and delays in customer orders. Although the sheet metal shortage had largely eased by the fourth quarter, the fall in raw material prices could not yet be felt and, combined with the readjustments in production mentioned above, it was not possible to achieve satisfactory profitability.

The objective for 2022 is to achieve sustainable profitability, which will be possible thanks to the downward trend in raw material prices, improved component availability and strong customer relationships. Effective work by the sales department in price negotiations with customers also provides an opportunity for improvement. Obstacles and risks include the ongoing pandemic situation, tensions between major economies and growing competition for skilled labour which, in turn, is creating strong wage pressures.

Revenue, Expenses, and Profit

The revenue of the Group was 43.6 (Q4 2020: 35.2) million euros in the fourth quarter, increasing by 23.6% compared to the comparable period. Revenue increased in all areas of business activity, but the main contribution came from the sale of electrical equipment, which was 35.6 (Q4 2020: 30.2) million euros. This was mainly due to the increase in the volume of orders from the framework contracts. Despite serious challenges, Harju Elekter’s revenue for the year grew by 4.2% year-on-year, to 152.8 (2020: 146.6) million euros, exceeding previous record sales volumes. The revenue from electrical works in the shipbuilding sector increased the most, totaling 6.0 (2020: 4.2) million euros. The revenue of electrical equipment increased by 1.5 million to 126.7 million euros in a year comparison.

EUR’000 Q4 Q4 +/- 12m 12m +/- 2021 2020 Q/Q 2021 2020 12m/12m Revenue 43,561 35,243 23.6% 152,757 146,614 4.2% Gross profit 4,703 5,585 -15.8% 17,880 21,209 -15.7% EBITDA 1,939 2,400 -19.2% 7,221 10,340 -30.2% Operating profit (EBIT) 853 1,335 -36.1% 3,202 6,546 -51.1% Profit for the period 894 1,159 -22.9% 2,610 5,528 -52.8% Incl. attributable to owners of the parent 888 1,165 -23.8% 2,598 5,563 -53.3% Earnings per share (EPS) (euros) 0.05 0.07 -23.8% 0.15 0.31 -53.3%

The total operating expenses for the reporting quarter were 42.8 (Q4 2020: 34.0) million euros. Costs of sales, which accounted for 90.9% of operating expenses, was 38.9 (Q4 2020: 29.7) million euros. In the accounting year as a whole, operating expenses increased by 6.6% year-on-year, to 149.8 (2020: 140.5) million euros. The Group’s distribution costs decreased by 10% year-on-year to 5.3 million euros (2020: 5.8 million). Labour costs increased with quarterly and yearly comparison, amounting to 8.4 (Q4 2020: 7.3) and 30.7 (2020: 27.3) million euros, respectively. Labour costs were impacted by the hiring of extra staff, by the increase in additional work, and by the constant readiness to continue the production cycle. The increase in labour costs and average wages was affected by wage pressures due to workforce shortages in all markets and by the rising share of Finnish and Swedish employees in the Group, as wages in Scandinavian countries are significantly higher than in Estonia and Lithuania.

The shortage in raw materials that began at the start of the year, significant price increases for both materials and services, and accelerating growth of labour costs affected profitability also in the last quarter. The gross profit for the Q4 was 4,703 (Q4 2020: 5,585) thousand euros and the gross profit margin was 10.8% (Q4 2020: 15.8%). Quarterly operating profit (EBIT) was lower than in the comparable quarter, being 853 (Q4 2020: 1,335) thousand euros, operating margin decreased to 2.0% (Q4 2020: 3,8%). The net profit for the Q4 was 894 (Q4 2020: 1,159) thousand euros of which the share of the owners of the parent company was 888 (Q4 2020: 1,165) thousand euros. The earnings per share were 0.05 (Q4 2020: 0.07) euros.

The gross profit for the year 2021 was 17,880 (2020: 21,209) thousand euros and the gross profit margin was 11.7% (2020: 14.5%). In the twelve months, the operating profit (EBIT) was 3,202 (2020: 6,546) thousand euros. In total, the Group's net profit for 2021 was 2,610 (2020: 5,528) thousand euros and earnings per share was 0.15 (2020: 0.31) euros.

Core Business and Markets

The Group's core business, Production, accounted for 87.4% of the Group's revenue in the reporting quarter and in twelve months. The revenue of the production segment increased both by quarter and by year: 7.4 million to 37.7 million euros and by 8.0 million to 133.5 million euros, respectively. The biggest challenges for manufacturing companies came from supply shortages of missing components that were required in projects. A number of large orders were pending, and production cycles had to be reorganised on an ongoing basis.

Sales to the Estonian market remained practically at the same level in the reporting quarter, totalling 6.5 million euros. Revenue increased by 2.5 million to 26.0 million euros in year comparison, accounting for 17.0% (2020: 16.0%) of the Group's revenue. The growth mainly came from the production and supply of prefabricated substations.

The Group's revenue in Finland was 17.9 million euros in the reporting quarter (Q4 2020: 13.8). The increase in revenue in the last quarter was affected by the postponement of orders from the beginning of the year to the second half of the year, due to both the cold winter at the beginning of the year and supply difficulties resulting from material shortages. All in all, year-on-year revenue in the Finnish market increased by 2.2 million, to 70.9 million euros. During the reporting year, 46.4% (2020: 46.9%) of the Group's products and services were sold to the Group's largest market, Finland.

The revenue earned from the Swedish market increased both in the reporting quarter and yearly comparison, amounting to 10.4 (Q4 2020: 9.1) and 27.6 (2020: 26.5) million euros, respectively. In the second half of the year, the production and supply of substations for new framework contract continued at an accelerated pace. Sweden is the Group’s second largest market, accounting for 18.1% of the Group’s revenue during the year as well as in the previous period. The Group sees market potential in Sweden and is making investments to increase the business activity.

Sales to the Norwegian market continued to recover in the fourth quarter. The Group sold products and services worth 4.2 (Q4 2020: 2.8) million euros to the Norwegian market. In 2021, the Norwegian market generated revenues of 13.2 million euros (2020: 16,7). The decrease in Norwegian revenue was due to record high orders in the reference period, as well as the slow pace of recovery in the maritime industry. The Norwegian market accounted for 8.6% (2020: 11.4%) of the reporting year revenue.

Investments

During 2021, the Group invested a total of 7.7 (2020: 8.1) million euros in non-current assets, incl 1.3 (2020: 3.1) million euros in investment properties, 5.7 (2020: 4.6) million euros in property, plant, and equipment and 0.7 (2020: 0.3) million euros in intangible assets. The Group directed the majority of the investments during the reporting period, i.e. 2.5 million euros, to the expansion of the Lithuanian plant, which was completed in the summer. The total cost of the investment was 5.5 million euros. In addition, preparations for the construction of the production and storage complex in the Allika Industrial Park, Laohotell III, were launched and investments were made in production technology and in solar power plants. In connection with the expansion of the production of the Elektra electric vehicle chargers in Finland, an additional production area of 1,140 m2 was acquired in the reporting quarter in Ulvila, near the current production facilities. As of the reporting date, the total value of the Group's non-current financial investments was 25.2 (31.12.20: 11.9) million euros. The net gain on the revaluation of financial assets in the reporting quarter was 3.9 million euros and in the reporting year 12.3 million euros. During 2021 one million euros was received from the partial sale of securities, of which the realized profit was 0.3 million euros.

Share

The company's share price on the last trading day of the reporting quarter on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange closed at 7.44 euros. As at 31 December 2021, AS Harju Elekter had 9,387 shareholders. The number of shareholders increased during the reporting quarter by 448 members.

Dividend Proposal

In coordination with the Supervisory Board, the Group's Management Board will propose to pay dividends to the shareholders 0.14 euros per share, totalling 2.5 million euros and representing 97% of consolidated net profit in 2021.

December 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 574 2,843 Trade and other receivables 33,689 27,226 Prepayments 1,844 820 Inventories 27,437 18,856 Total current assets 63,544 49,745 Non-current assets Deferred income tax assets 690 514 Non-current financial investments 25,222 11,918 Investment properties 23,903 23,605 Property, plant, and equipment 26,654 22,494 Intangible assets 7,544 7,199 Total non-current assets 84,013 65,730 TOTAL ASSETS 147,557 115,475 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Borrowings 16,912 12,056 Prepayments from customers 4,659 4,182 Trade and other payables 24,490 15,837 Tax liabilities 3,156 2,871 Current provisions 35 34 Total current liabilities 49,252 34,980 Borrowings 11,426 7,032 Other non-current liabilities 33 66 Total non-current liabilities 11,459 7,098 TOTAL LIABILITIES 60,711 42,078 Equity Share capital 11,352 11,176 Share premium 1,601 804 Reserves 18,716 6,709 Retained earnings 55,315 54,858 Total equity attributable to the owners of the parent company 86,984 73,547 Non-controlling interests -138 -150 Total equity 86,846 73,397 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 147,557 115,475





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS Unaudited EUR'000 Q4 Q4 12m 12m 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue 43,561 35,243 152,757 146,614 Cost of sales -38,858 -29,658 -134,877 -125,405 Gross profit 4,703 5,585 17,880 21,209 Distribution costs -1,260 -2,208 -5,259 -5,847 Administrative expenses -2,655 -2,140 -9,703 -9,259 Other income 114 213 513 707 Other expenses -49 -115 -229 -264 Operating profit 853 1,335 3,202 6,546 Finance income 57 21 129 137 Finance costs -101 -110 -353 -379 Profit before tax 809 1,246 2,978 6,304 Income tax 85 -87 -368 -776 Profit for the period 894 1,159 2,610 5,528 Profit attributable to: Owners of the parent company 888 1,165 2,598 5,563 Non-controlling interests 6 -6 12 -35 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (EUR) 0.05 0.07 0.15 0.31 Diluted earnings per share (EUR) 0.05 0.07 0.14 0.31





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Unaudited EUR'000 Q4 Q4 12m 12m 2021 2020 2021 2020 Profit for the period 894 1,159 2,610 5,528 Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Impact of exchange rate changes of a foreign subsidiaries -44 128 -57 112 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Gain on sales of financial assets 0 0 265 80 Net gain/loss (-) on revaluation of financial assets 3,900 3,669 12,269 2,922 Total comprehensive income for the period 3,856 3,797 12,477 3,114 Other comprehensive income 4,750 4,956 15,087 8,642 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the Company 4,744 4,962 15,075 8,677 Non-controlling interests 6 -6 12 -35

Tiit Atso

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 674 7400

