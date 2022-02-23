Belgian Professional Football Club KMSK Deinze Enters Into a Strategic Partnership With DEA

SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA), a Singapore-based global GameFi platform company, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Deinze Football Club NV (KMSK Deinze), the group company of ACA Football Partners Pte Ltd (ACAFP). KMSK Deinze belongs to the second division in the Belgian Pro League.

The new initiative will allow KMSK Deinze to attract new sponsorship, which will be used to purchase NFTs, digital assets, and game items on DEA's PlayMining gaming platform. It will also participate in DEA's Play to Earn games as a gaming guild.

Gaming guilds are organizations that generate revenue from games by investing in and organizing NFTs for Play to Earn games. They are growing rapidly, especially in Southeast Asia, and are attracting attention as a new means of job creation and employment.

This partnership will allow KMSK Deinze to generate new sponsorship revenue and guild business revenue. DEA will also work together with KMSK Deinze to increase awareness of the game and its proprietary token DEAPcoin (DEP) in the European region.

The guild business is an attractive ESG investment for club sponsors, given its focus on creating new jobs and new forms of employment. Supporters who earn rewards through Play to Earn games are expected to channel those funds into club-related consumption, which could lead to the revitalization of the sports club economic sphere.

DEA plans to sponsor KMSK Deinze for the next season. As a strategic partner, it will work together with the club to create more comprehensive Web3 initiatives in the future. This will include the creation of an economic zone using Watch to Earn and fan tokens.



◆Comment from Mr. Hiroyuki Ono, CEO of ACAFP and Vice Chairman, Board of Director, KMSK Deinze

The city of Deinze, led by Mayor Jan Vermeulen, has been working on various measures to revitalize the city. When we thought about contributing to the community through football as a member of the community, we wanted to release the potential of football following the most cutting-edge trend of the times. We endorsed the mission of DEA, which advocates social contribution through GameFi. We look forward to working with Mr. Yoshida and the rest of the creative team at DEA.



◆Comment from Naoto Yoshida, CEO of DEA

I respect KMSK Deinze, a football club with a long history, for their bold challenge in the Web3 space. I am convinced that building an economic zone using Play to Earn will be a sustainable and effective approach to promoting sports culture. We look forward to working with Deinze to set a great precedent.



About KMSK Deinze

Founded in 1926, KMSK Deinze is a historic football club belonging to the second division of the Belgian Pro League/First Division B. The city of Deinze, the hometown of KMSK, is located in the East Flanders region and is known as a place where many wealthy people live.

In the 2019-20 season, the club was promoted to the second division of the Belgian Pro League. In the 2020-21 season, their first year of promotion, they finished a respectable fifth (out of eight clubs). The club is growing rapidly and has announced plans to build a new stadium.

For more information about KMSK Deinze, please visit the official website.



About ACAFP

ACAFP is a Singapore-based football business company that plans to create multi-club ownership from Asia, and is a member of the ACA Group, whose core business is the private equity fund management. Distinguished football industry experts active in Europe have joined the team as founding members in support of ACAFP's mission to "Release the value of Sports & Evolve". In the future, ACAFP will further expand its network by executing capital and business alliances with partner clubs that support this mission, and will play a role in accelerating the global development of European football.

For more information about ACAFP, please visit the official website.



About DEA

DEA is a Singaporean company founded in August 2018. On April 8, 2020, the company's first developed cryptocurrency - DEAPcoin - got listed on the OKX cryptocurrency exchange. DEA also released its first game, JobTribes, a NFT card trading battle game, as well as the "PlayMining NFT" a marketplace for trading NFTs.

Co-CEO: Naoto Yoshida, Kozo Yamada

Location: 7 Straits View, Marina One East Tower,#05-01,Singapore 018936

Establishment: August 2018

Business description: GameFi Platform Business



