Intimate Apparel Market Growth USD 96090 million by 2028 | Size and Share by Manufacturers, Price Trends and Regional Overview | Key Players, Regional Segmentation, Types, Applications

Intimate Apparel, also known as undergarment, refers to a kind of clothing that people wear close to skin or under other clothes. Intimate Apparel products can be divided into four major product segments, namely, bras, underpants, sleepwear and loungewear, Shapewear and thermal clothes. The following table sets forth these four segments of Intimate Apparel.

The global Intimate Apparel market size is estimated to be worth USD 81420 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 96090 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.8% during the review period.

The topmost companies in the Intimate Apparel market are commonly focused on innovative opportunities associated to the invention and supply of Intimate Apparel. The following are some of the key players in the market:

Key Players includes: -

L Brands

Hanes Brands

Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom)

American Eagle (Aerie)

Wacoal

Marks & Spencer

Gunze

Jockey International

Triumph International

PVH

Cosmo Lady

Fast Retailing

Embrygroup

Aimer

Debenhams

Huijie (Maniform Lingerie)

Lise Charmel

Your Sun

Tinsino

Bare Necessities

Wolf Lingerie

Hanky Panky

Major global manufacturers of close-fitting clothing include L Brands, Hanes Brands, BetBerkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom), American Eagle (Aerie), Wacoal, Marks & Spencer, Gunze, Jockey International, Triumph International, PVH, Cosmo Lady and Fast Retaining, etc. L Brands and Hanes Brands are the top two in the industry, with market shares of 13 percent and 8 percent.

Market Segmentation: -

Market Segmentation: -

Intimate Apparel market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Intimate Apparel report, categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

Bras

Underpants

Sleepwear and Homewear

Shapewear

Thermal Clothes

Others

Segment by Application

Women

Men

Kid

Years considered for this report: -

Historical Years: 2017-2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

