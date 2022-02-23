BW Ideol: Fourth quarter 2021 operational update and annual report

HIGHLIGHTS

Acquisition of 5% ownership in 30MW EolMed floating wind pilot project

California Pilot Project progressed to Environmental Impact Report, final step before permitting

Securing close to 1GW of floating offshore wind acreage in ScotWind leasing round as part of the Floating Energy Allyance in January 2022

Signing and set-up of an investment vehicle with JERA and ADEME Investissement in January 2022

Cash position of EUR 32.8 million at end of December 2021 supporting growth strategy

BW Ideol is executing its dual-leg strategy as a co-developer of offshore floating wind projects and as EPCI (engineering, procurement, construction and installation) contractor of floating offshore wind technology. Progress is reflected in several recent cooperation agreements and participation in tenders for commercial-scale floating offshore wind projects.

On 17 January 2022, BW Ideol AS, as part of the Floating Energy Allyance was awarded the rights to develop a floating offshore wind farm with an approximate capacity of 1GW off the northeast coast of Scotland through the Crown Estate Scotland's ScotWind leasing round. The “option agreement” is for the area designated NE8 in the Scottish Government's Sectoral Marine Plan for Offshore Wind, which is located some 75km to the northeast of Fraserburgh on the Aberdeenshire coast. The Allyance is a development partnership comprising BayWa r.e., Elicio and BW Ideol.

"The award is a recognition our unique value proposition as a provider of floating offshore wind technology and services and as a project co-developer. We have a credible execution plan including the development of an industrial manufacturing hub at the Port of Ardersier in northern Scotland for local production of floaters, accurate cost assumptions and a proven and bankable technology. ScotWind is a transformational project for BW Ideol, confirming our ability to convert our growing pipeline of new opportunities into firm developments to drive long-term growth and value creation," said Paul de la Guérivière, the CEO of BW Ideol.

FINANCIALS

Group revenue from contracts with customers for the full year 2021 was EUR 2.26 million reflecting mainly design and engineering activities for projects in France and Japan. Other operating income was EUR 1.40 million from the French R&D tax incentive scheme. Operating loss before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the period was EUR 7.76 million. The cash position was EUR 32.8 million at 31 December 2021.

BW Ideol’s mission is to create a sustainable future by using floating technology to unlock the vast potential of offshore wind. The Company was established as a global pure player in floating offshore wind technology on 15 March 2021 following the acquisition of Ideol SA and a private placement raising gross EUR 51.5 million of growth capital and subsequent listing on Euronext Growth Oslo on 18 March.

OPERATIONS

In October, The California State Lands Commission (SLC) released a final Preliminary Environmental Assessment (PEA) for two planned offshore wind farms near the Vanderberg Space Force Base, including BW Ideol’s proposed installation of four concrete floaters with a total of 40 MW capacity. The SLC will now proceed to the next stage of the lease application process by authorising the preparation of the final Environmental Assessment. The project may receive consent in 2022 with the potential of becoming the first offshore wind installation in California.

In December, the Company signed an agreement to acquire a 5% ownership in the 30MW EOLMED floating wind pilot project in the French Mediterranean. BW Ideol and Qair have been cooperating on the project since 2016 and the early development stages when the French government awarded the project on the merits of BW Ideol's floating wind technology. In 2020, TotalEnergies Renewables acquired a 20% ownership in the project. EolMed is one of the first floating wind projects in the Mediterranean and is composed of three 10 MW Vestas wind turbines, currently one of the most powerful offshore wind turbines in operation in the market. The project will be installed 15 km off Gruissan, France. The project is progressing towards final investment decision (FID) with an expected start of construction in early 2022. BW Ideol has previously signed an engineering and technology licensing agreement with the project providing revenue and cash flow during the development phase.

In January 2022, BW Ideol executed an investment agreement with JERA, Japan's largest utility company, and ADEME Investissement, a French State-owned investment company aiming at financing innovative infrastructure projects funded by the Investment for the Future Program, to create an investment company for financing the co-development of offshore wind projects using BW Ideol's patented Damping Pool® technology over the next five years. BW Ideol will hold 51% of the new entity, with JERA and ADEME Investissement holding 24.5% each.

Since commissioning in September 2018, the Floatgen demonstrator installed offshore western France produces 18.5GWh of electricity with high availability, reflecting the seakeeping performance of BW Ideol's proprietary Damping Pool® design.

OUTLOOK

BW Ideol’s vision is to be a leading long-term owner of floating wind assets in key offshore markets across the globe. The primary focus is to continuously progress, expand and de-risk the Company’s project pipeline. The goal to have participated in an approximately 10GW gross portfolio of floating offshore wind projects by 2030 by developing the existing pipeline and strong joint venture partnerships, through scaling and optimisation of the patented Damping Pool® technology, and by developing the global organisation and leveraging the partnership with BW Offshore, including in the power-to-gas platform market. The rapid expansion of the commercial-scale floating offshore wind market across the globe supports a strong market outlook.

About BW Ideol:

BW Ideol is a leading fully integrated platform in floating offshore wind with more than 10 years of experience from design, execution and development of floating wind projects based on Ideol S.A.'s patented floating offshore wind technology and engineering capabilities. The company has a dual-leg growth strategy as a floater EPCI and maintenance services provider and as a wind farm project developer and co-owner. BW Ideol has two full-scale offshore floating wind turbines in operation in France and Japan, a significant project pipeline, and is supported by BW Offshore’s extensive experience from developing and operating offshore energy production systems.

