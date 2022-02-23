Paint Rollers Market to hit $4.7 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The paint rollers market is expected to surpass USD 4.7 billion by 2028, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc . A robust demand for building renovation from construction applications across the globe is anticipated to fuel the overall market revenue.

Rapid urbanization is driving the concept of nuclear families, which will surge the demand for new residential projects. In 2021, the U.S. construction industry spent over USD 1.3 trillion on new construction projects and is expected to witness robust growth. A shift in consumer preference for attractive home interior decors will significantly propel the paint rollers industry size.

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted various industries including construction across the globe. Construction activities were completely shut down in the first few months of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, creating new challenges for the paint rollers market. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the market in 2020 owing to disruptions in the transportation industry, supply chains, and trade restrictions, which led to a decline in the demand followed by lockdowns imposed by several governments throughout the world. By 2022, it is expected that the global output will remain about 2% below the pre-pandemic projections.

Woven fabric roller is expected to witness a growth of over 6.5% through 2028. The artificial filament yarn obtained from high-quality nylon/polyamide combinations is well adopted by various manufacturing companies. Superior-quality fabrics manufactured using numerous layers of consistent yarns fused with coatings have propelled product demand.



Synthetic fabric held a market share of almost 50% in 2021. The increasing demand from industrial applications will significantly drive product penetration. Rising consumer awareness of nylon and polyester benefits along with the introduction of cellulosic or semi-synthetic fabrics will augment the industry demand. Superior properties including high absorbing competence and faster coverage are among the major factors driving the paint rollers market development .



Medium & high pile depths are commonly applied on rough surfaces, heavily-textured plasters, bricks, and cinder blocks. A shorter pile depth roller brush is used over untextured plaster or drywall, metal & wooden doors, and over smooth surfaces such as cabinets & doors. Blended fabric rollers are highly preferable for all types of latex paints. Nylon gives it durability, polyester gives it the desired shape, and both combined provide a consistent & high-quality finish.

The short pile segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth until 2028. Effective application in hard-to-reach parts owing to an optimized size is among the key factors stimulating industry growth. Rapid expansion in the appliances industry coupled with an increasing fabric demand for walls, wood, and metal surfaces will propel the paint rollers market demand.

The construction application segment accounted for over 80% of the industry demand in 2020. The increasing number of construction and renovation projects will substantially boost the product demand. The growing industrial and commercial sectors will further stimulate the paint rollers market share. Increasing applications in both exterior & interior building walls will propel the product demand.

Europe is projected to register around 5.9% growth rate from 2022 to 2028. Improved economic conditions and the rising paint & coating sector will significantly fuel the product demand. The ease of application coupled with increasing usage of paint rollers in diversified applications including Do-It-Yourself kits is increasing the market share significantly. Furthermore, technological developments along with improved demand for metal and architectural products will further boost the industry size.

The paint rollers market is fragmented owing to the strong presence of regional & multinational manufacturers. Some of the prominent industry participants include Hyde Tools, Richard Tools, Mill Rose, Gordon Brush, and Purdy. Rising competition among existing players and new entrants is anticipated to enhance product development over the forecast period.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global paint rollers industry 3600 synopsis, 2018 –2028

2.1.1 Business Trends

2.1.2 Product trends

2.1.3 Fabric trends

2.1.4 Pile depth trends

2.1.5 Application trends

2.1.6 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Paint Rollers Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2018 – 2028

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Raw material suppliers

3.3.2 Manufacturers

3.3.3 Profit margin trends

3.3.4 Value chain disruption due to COVID-19

3.3.5 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.5.1 B2B

3.3.5.2 B2C

3.3.6 Value chain analysis for end-users

3.3.7 Vendor matrix

3.3.7.1 List of key suppliers/manufacturers

3.3.7.2 List of key/potential consumers

3.3.7.2.1 Construction industry

3.3.7.2.2 Furniture industry

3.3.7.2.3 Other applications

3.4 Raw material analysis

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 U.S.

3.5.1.1 Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA)

3.5.1.2 Residential Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction Act Of 1992 (Title X)

3.5.1.3 Clean Air Act (CAA)

3.5.1.4 Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA):

3.5.2 Canada

3.5.2.1 Canada National Aim Rule

3.5.2.2 VOC Regulations

3.5.3 Europe

3.5.3.1 The European Parliament and The Council of The European Union

3.5.4 China

3.5.4.1 SAC/TC5 (National Technical Committee 5 on Paints & Pigments of Standardization Administration of China)

3.5.5 Japan

3.5.5.1 Odor emission regulations

3.5.5.2 Environment protection efforts

3.5.6 India

3.5.6.1 G.S.R. 409(E)

3.5.7 LATAM

3.5.8 MEA

3.5.8.1 GCC Framework

3.5.8.2 Chemicals management

3.5.8.3 Paints and coatings management

3.6 Pricing analysis, by region (including COVID-19 impact)

3.6.1 North America

3.6.2 Europe

3.6.3 Asia Pacific

3.6.4 Latin America

3.6.5 Middle East & Africa

3.6.6 Cost structure analysis

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.1.1 Increasing spending & favorable government policies in the construction sector

3.7.1.1.1 North America

3.7.1.1.2 Europe

3.7.1.1.3 Asia Pacific

3.7.1.1.4 Latin America

3.7.1.1.5 MEA

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7.2.1 Lack of availability of skilled labor

3.8 Innovation & sustainability

3.9 Growth potential analysis, 2021

3.10 Competitive landscape

3.10.1 Company market share analysis

3.10.2 Company performance analysis

3.10.3 Key stakeholders

3.10.4 Strategy dashboard

3.11 Porter’s analysis

3.11.1 Supplier power

3.11.2 Buyer’s power

3.11.3 Threat of new entrants

3.11.4 Threat of substitutes

3.12 PESTEL analysis

3.13 Covid-19 impact analysis on paints rollers market, by application

3.13.1 Construction

3.13.2 Appliances

3.13.3 Furniture

3.13.4 Others

