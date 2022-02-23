Fiber Optic Cables Market 2022 | Size, Share, Growth | Market Trends, Recent Scope, Key Players, Revenue & Gross margin, Segmentation (Product Type & Application), Product Specification and Forecast Research | Market Reports World

Pune, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Fiber Optic Cables Market research report [2022-2028] has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Fiber Optic Cables market. This report focuses on Fiber Optic Cables volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Fiber Optic Cables market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. This is accomplished by current knowledge on the most important drivers, current trends, untapped possibilities, risks and restrictions, difficulties, and the most promising development areas. It will also help in analyzing the market growth properly and to make better decisions in the coming years.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fiber Optic Cables Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Fiber Optic Cables market size is estimated to be worth US$ 12040 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 17070 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.0% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Single-Mode accounting for the Fiber Optic Cables global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While the Long-Distance Communication segment is altered to a CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Fiber Optic Cables key players include Corning, Furukawa, Prysmian, YOFC, HTGD, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 35%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by North America, with a share about 20 percent. In terms of product, Single-Mode is the largest segment, with a share about 95%. And in terms of application, the largest application is FTTx, followed by Long-Distance Communication, Local Mobile Metro Network, Other Local Access Network, CATV, Multimode Fiber Applications, etc.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Fiber Optic Cables capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Fiber Optic Cables by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

The Major Key Players Listed in Fiber Optic Cables Market Report are:

Prysmian

HTGD

Furukawa

Corning

YOFC

Futong

Fujikura

Sumitomo

Tongding

CommScope

Sterlite

FiberHome

Jiangsu Etern

ZTT

General Cable

Belden

Fasten

Nexans

Kaile

LS

The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Fiber Optic Cables market.

Fiber Optic Cables Market Segmentation by Type:

Single-Mode

Multi-Mode

Fiber Optic Cables Market Segmentation by Application:

Long-Distance Communication

FTTx

Local Mobile Metro Network

Other Local Access Network

CATV

Multimode Fiber Applications

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Fiber Optic Cables in these regions, from 2017 to 2028, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Attentions of Fiber Optic Cables Market Report:

The report offers a comprehensive and broad perspective on the global Fiber Optic Cables market.

The market statistics represented in different Fiber Optic Cables segments offer a complete industry picture.

Market growth drivers, challenges affecting the development of Fiber Optic Cables are analyzed in detail.

The report will help in the analysis of major competitive market scenarios, market dynamics of Fiber Optic Cables.

Major stakeholders, key companies Fiber Optic Cables, investment feasibility and new market entrants study is offered.

The development scope of Fiber Optic Cables in each market segment is covered in this report. The macro and micro-economic factors affecting the Fiber Optic Cables market

Advancement is elaborated in this report. The upstream and downstream components of Fiber Optic Cables and a comprehensive value chain are explained.

Detailed TOC of Global Fiber Optic Cables Market Report 2022

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fiber Optic Cables Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Fiber Optic Cables Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Single-Mode

1.2.3 Multi-Mode

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Fiber Optic Cables Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Long-Distance Communication

1.3.3 FTTx

1.3.4 Local Mobile Metro Network

1.3.5 Other Local Access Network

1.3.6 CATV

1.3.7 Multimode Fiber Applications

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered



2 Global Fiber Optic Cables Production

2.1 Global Fiber Optic Cables Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Fiber Optic Cables Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Fiber Optic Cables Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Fiber Optic Cables Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Fiber Optic Cables Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

3 Global Fiber Optic Cables Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

4 Competition by Manufactures

5 Market Size by Type

6 Market Size by Application

7 North America

8 Europe

9 Asia Pacific

10 Latin America

11 Middle East and Africa

12 Corporate Profiles

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

15 Key Finding in The Global Fiber Optic Cables Study

16 Appendix





Continued….

