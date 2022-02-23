Global N95 Masks Market Forecast to Reach US$ 4,925.80 Million by 2028

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global N95 Masks Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (With Exhalation Valve and Without Exhalation Valve), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and End User; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The N95 masks market is projected to reach US$ 4,925.80 million by 2028 from US$ 1,914.54 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2021 to 2028.



The prevalence of COVID-19 and increasing investments and initiatives by market players, and governments is driving the growth of the N95 masks market. However, the availability of alternative products is hindering market growth.



The N95 mask industry is growing at rapid pace in various countries. N95 masks are widely used in a wide range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, healthcare, construction, manufacturing, mining, and oil & gas. These masks are capable of preventing the entry of micron-size particles into the human respiratory system and oral cavity. As a result, their demand has increased manifolds during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Such a sudden surge in demand has created a burden on the N95 mask manufacturers across the world. To meet the rising demand, the local, regional, and international manufacturers have scaled up their mask production capacities. The pandemic has also generated opportunities for start-ups to enter this market and expand their reach. Further, governments of various countries are regulating the prices of the N95 masks to ensure continued public access to these masks and maintain healthy market competition.



Based on product, the N95 masks market is segmented into without exhalation valve and with exhalation valve. In 2021, the without exhalation valve segment accounted for a larger share of the market. However, the demand for N95 masks with exhalation valve is expected to grow significantly owing to the high efficiency of protection provided during inhalation and exhalation. Various government bodies, such as the WHO, the CDC, and health ministries across several countries are encouraging the usage of such masks to prevent the spread of the virus from an infected individual.



Based on distribution channel, the N95 masks market is segmented into offline and online. The offline segment held a larger share of the market in 2021. However, the online segment is estimated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. N95 Masks Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global N95 Masks Market - Market Landscape



5. N95 Mask Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Prevalence of COVID-19

5.1.2 Increasing Investments by Market Players and Governments

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Availability of Alternative Protective Products

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Tremendous Growth Potential in Developing Economies

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Continuous Demand for Respiratory Protective Equipment

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. N95 Masks Market - Global Analysis



7. N95 Mask Market Analysis - By Product



8. N95 Masks Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel



9. N95 Mask Market Analysis - By End User



10. Global N95 Mask Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global N95 Masks Market



12. Industry Landscape



13. Company Profiles

3M

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc

Ansell Limited

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

The Gerson Company

Medisca Inc

Moldex-Met

