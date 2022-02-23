South African Long-Term Insurance Market 2022 Expected to Rebound Strongly with a Predicted Growth Rate of 4%

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South African Long-Term Insurance Industry Landscape Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South African Long-Term Insurance Industry Landscape Report 2022, provides a dynamic synthesis of industry research and carefully uncovers the global and South African Long-Term Insurance market, based on the latest intelligence and research.

This Industry Landscape Report provides a holistic perspective of the Long-Term Insurance market, including the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the potential future impact it will continue to have on the market.



In particular, it provides detailed insights into the current market dynamics and stakeholder positioning - from competitor analysis to a product analysis.

Furthermore, the report provides an overview and insights into the latest global and South African market trends, innovation and technology, drivers and challenges, to present an objective insight into the South African Long-Term Insurance market environment and its future.

The global Long-Term (Life) Insurance market was hit hard in 2020, declining by 4.4% in terms of value, with advanced global markets bearing the brunt of this decline. However, positively, the market was expected to rebound strongly in both 2021 and 2022, with predicted growth rates of 3.8% and 4.0%, respectively.

This recovery is expected to be fuelled by the InsurTech sector, the growth of which has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the resulting need for innovation to cater to rapidly shifting consumer expectations.



Within the South African context, well-established, traditional Long-Term (Life) Insurance players are increasingly collaborating and partnering with InsurTech firms, in order to offer personalised and innovative products to recapture consumer interest.

These collaborations have also allowed insurers to become more responsive and transparent in their transactions with customers, through the creation of tailored, flexible insurance offerings.

The Long-Term Insurance market is segmented into Primary-, Reinsurers-, and Cell Captive Insurers. This report includes Long-Term Insurance products, including Accidental Death, Critical/ Severe Illness Cover, Disability Cover, Education Cover, Expense/Debt Protector Cover (e.g. debt, expenses, loans), Funeral Cover, Impairment Cover, Income Protector, Life Insurance, Terminal Illness Benefit, and Retirement Annuity.

