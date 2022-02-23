New York, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06233735/?utm_source=GNW

The global pharmaceutical processing seals market is expected to grow from $1.80 billion in 2021 to $2.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.79 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.3%.



The pharmaceutical processing seals market consists of sales of pharmaceutical processing seals by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in pharmaceutical processing equipment to cultivate, refine and blend pharmaceutical ingredients and end products. These are chemically resistant, strong, and hygienic and are used to enhance the performance efficiency of the equipment by keeping it lubricated and leakage-proof.



The main types of pharmaceutical processing seals are O-rings, gaskets, lip seals, D seals, and others.O-ring seals are used to prevent leaks from pumps, valves, cylinders, and connectors used in pharmaceutical processing.



The different materials include metals, PTFE, silicone, nitrile rubber, EPDM, others and are used in various applications such as manufacturing equipment, agitators, mixers, reactors, gear boxes, and others.



North America was the largest region in the pharmaceutical processing seals market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The rise in chronic diseases is significantly contributing to the growth of the pharmaceutical processing seals market.Chronic diseases are defined as conditions that last more than a year and require ongoing medical care; they are global, national health issues that involve mortality and morbidity.



These include heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.The rise in chronic diseases is driving up demand for pharmaceuticals, which in turn is driving up demand for pharmaceutical processing seals.



For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2021, 537 million adults are suffering from diabetes worldwide, which is a huge increase as compared to 463 million adults living with diabetes in 2019.



Technological advancements are shaping the pharmaceutical processing seals market.Major companies operating in the pharmaceutical processing seals sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position.



For instance, in November 2021, Crawford Packaging, a UK-based packaging machines company launched Evolution S, the top seal packaging technology machinery with advanced tray sealing solution manufactured by Packaging Automation Ltd. Evolution S - Packing Automation has developed the world’s most efficient tray sealing technology, raising the bar for precision and fast sealing rates while decreasing the packaging area’s necessary footprint in a single lane configuration.



In April 2021, DXP Cortech, a US-based distributor of pumps and process equipment has partnered with John Crane for an undisclosed amount.Through this partnership, DXP Cortech will act as a distributor for John Crane products in the California region and the extended west coast markets.



It will also enable both businesses to better service their customers and expand their operations. John Crane is a US-based company that manufactures pharmaceutical processing seals, filtration systems, couplings, and packing systems.



The countries covered in the pharmaceutical processing seals market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





