Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2026: Graphical Research

The global antimicrobial coatings market size is projected to show tremendous growth during the forecast timeframe. The COVID-19 pandemic was instrumental in increasing the production and sale of antimicrobial coatings as people feared having physical contact with any surface. These coatings can resist pathogens and other microbes that cause chronic diseases and offer an aesthetic appearance, durability, and corrosion resistance to various surfaces. The key trends strengthening the market potential are discussed below:





Asia Pacific (regional valuation may reach $1.65 billion):

High use of antimicrobial coatings in the medical & healthcare sector:

Medical and healthcare applications generated a revenue of more than $240 million in the Asia Pacific antimicrobial coatings market in 2019. Many medical equipment manufacturing companies extensively use antimicrobial paints to protect their products from dangerous pathogens. In addition, catheter coating with antimicrobial protection is heavily used to enhance the hygiene level in healthcare facilities. Moreover, the demand for healthcare instruments that contain antimicrobial features is growing at a commendable pace, which will bolster the use of antimicrobial coatings in the region.

Antimicrobial powder coatings gain traction among end-users:

Based on product, antimicrobial powder coatings may record a CAGR of 11% in APAC through 2026. These powder coatings consist of copper and silver films and both the metals have great antimicrobial properties.

Copper can efficiently cover a wide range of surfaces and offer them protection from harmful pathogens. Silver can also eliminate several life-threatening microbes, such as Escherichia Coli, streptococcus mutant, mycobacterium tuberculosis, salmonella enteric, and chlamydia pneumonia, among others.

Due to the above-mentioned features, many healthcare institutes are using these powder coatings on a large scale to prevent infections. They are also used to coat food packaging materials, surgical devices, walls, and construction & electrical appliances, which will boost their demand among end-users.

Increasing use of antimicrobial coatings in food packaging:

The Asia Pacific antimicrobial coatings market size from food applications is anticipated to record 10% CAGR through 2026. A large percentage of the regional population is increasing its consumption of packaged foods and ready-to-eat snacks. One of the major reasons behind this is the drastic changes seen in their lifestyle, such as an erratic sleep schedule, hectic work schedule, and a high disposable income, which gives them the freedom to splurge on processed foods.

Copper and silver foils produced in packaging factories heavily use antimicrobial coatings to protect food items from contamination of various microbes, fungi, bacteria, and pathogens. These features will augment the demand for antimicrobial coatings in the food packaging sector.

North America (regional valuation may exceed $2.5 billion):

Strong demand for antimicrobial paints in surface modifications:

Surface modifications & coatings captured a major share of the North America antimicrobial coatings market in 2019. The need to have corrosion resistant surfaces is rising across the construction sector to offer protection to buildings.

Several customers are becoming aware of the various damages caused by extreme environmental changes, such as acid rains and heavy snowfall. It increases the requirement for surface paints that can increase the lifespan of buildings and other infrastructure. The paints also offer an aesthetic metallic finish to these structures, which will enhance their demand among end-users.

The U.S. market forecast may improve:

The U.S. antimicrobial coatings market share reached a valuation of more than $1 billion in 2019. Many customers are increasing their inclination towards antimicrobial and antibacterial wallpapers due to growing health concerns. In addition, the country’s construction sector is expanding at a robust rate, which has increased the demand for residential spaces among the millennial population. Antimicrobial coatings can play a vital role in increasing the corrosion resistance of these buildings and can enhance their lifespan.

Adoption of eco-friendly antimicrobial coatings grows:

Numerous antimicrobial coating companies are focusing on developing biocompatible, non-toxic, and biostable paints to increase their chances of getting a regulatory approval and better comply with the region’s rules with respect to environmental sustainability. Several innovations are being introduced, such as amplifying the biological receptivity in medical instruments with the help of advanced polymers and nanocrystals in antimicrobial coatings, which will further stimulate their use.

Europe (regional valuation may surpass $1.6 billion):

Germany antimicrobial coatings market size increases:

Germany held a dominant share of Europe industry in 2020. The country has one of the most advanced healthcare systems and the largest medical equipment market in Europe. This factor can play an important role in amplifying the use of antimicrobial paints in medical devices, which can protect both the patients and doctors from harmful microbes.

Surface modifications will heavily use antimicrobial coatings:

The surface modifications and coatings may register a CAGR of 9% through 2027. Pathogens like listeria in food items can cause severe illnesses, which will prompt manufacturers to use listeria-resistant antimicrobial coatings. Packaging materials that use these coatings can improve the shelf life of food items.

