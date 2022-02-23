Global hydrogen generation market size to record 9.2% CAGR through 2027

Pune, India, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global hydrogen generation market was worth USD 130 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to record a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-2027 to amass USD 240.71 billion by the year 2027.

Additionally, the document elucidates the segmental overview of the industry sphere based on source type, application terrain, technology ambit, and regional landscape. It then concludes with the detailed analysis of major industry players, along with profit making strategies adopted by them to expand their customer reach.

Increasing investment in renewable energy, as well as strict government mandates for desulfurization and greenhouse gas emission levels are driving the market growth.

For the unversed, hydrogen generation is a technique that uses electrolysis process to manufacture hydrogen from water.

Shifting focus towards establishing a hydrogen-based economy, in consort with wider acceptance and demand for hydrogen generation are expected to augment the industry outlook.

However, high capital cost of hydrogen storage may hamper the market growth during the analysis timeframe.

Market segment overview:

Based on technology terrain, the market is divided into electrolysis, coal gasification, partial oxidation, and steam methane reforming. In terms of source, global hydrogen generation market is branched into grey hydrogen, green hydrogen, and blue hydrogen.

On the basis of application ambit, the marketplace is classified into power generation, transportation, methanol production, ammonia production, generation mode, petroleum refinery, and others.

Regional scope:

The latest trends are studied across North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico), and rest of the World to better understand the market potential over the analysis timeframe.

Expert verbatim cites that North America is estimated to lead the industry forecast over 2021-2027, on account of technological advancements, and significant investment in fuel cell adoption. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific market is projected to grow with vigor through 2027, owing to adoption of green technologies.

Competitive dashboard:

Ally Hi-Tech Co. Ltd., CLAIND srl, Plug Power Inc., Hiringa Energy Ltd., Starfire Energy, Enapter, EXYTRON GmbH, AquaHydrex, Inc., Electrochaea GmbH, and Atawey are the major players influencing the worldwide hydron generation industry trends. These behemoths are undertaking strategies like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, and innovative launches to strengthen their position in the market.

Global Hydrogen Generation Market, by Technology (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Electrolysis

Coal Gasification

Partial Oxidation

Steam Methane Reforming

Global Hydrogen Generation Market, by Source (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Blue Hydrogen

Green Hydrogen

Grey Hydrogen

Global Hydrogen Generation Market, by Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Power Generation

Transportation

Methanol Production

Ammonia Production

Generation Mode

Petroleum Refinery

Others

Global Hydrogen Generation Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Global Hydrogen Generation Market, Company Profiles (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Ally Hi-Tech Co. Ltd.

CLAIND srl

Plug Power Inc.

Hiringa Energy Ltd.

Starfire Energy

Enapter

EXYTRON GmbH

AquaHydrex, Inc.

Electrochaea GmbH

Atawey

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Global Hydrogen Generation Market, by region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Global Hydrogen Generation Market, by Technology, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Global Hydrogen Generation Market, by Application, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Global Hydrogen Generation Market, by Source, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Hydrogen Generation Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Source Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Hydrogen Generation Market Dynamics

3.1. Hydrogen Generation Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Growing investment in renewable energy

3.1.1.2. Government regulations for desulfurization and greenhouse gas emissions

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. High capital cost of hydrogen energy storage

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Increasing focus on developing hydrogen-based economy

Chapter 4. Global Hydrogen Generation Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.5. Top investment opportunity

4.6. Top winning strategies

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

5.1.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the Source

5.1.2. Pre COVID-19 and post COVID-19 market scenario

Chapter 6. Global Hydrogen Generation Market, by Technology

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Hydrogen Generation Market by Technology, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Hydrogen Generation Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Hydrogen Generation Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Steam methane reforming

6.4.2. Partial oxidation (pox)

6.4.3. Coal gasification

6.4.4. Electrolysis

Chapter 7. Global Hydrogen Generation Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Hydrogen Generation Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Hydrogen Generation Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Hydrogen generation Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Petroleum refinery

7.4.2. Generation mode

7.4.3. Ammonia production

7.4.4. Methanol production

7.4.5. Transportation

7.4.6. Power generation

7.4.7. Other applications

Chapter 8. Global Hydrogen generation Market, by Source

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Hydrogen Generation Market by Source, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Hydrogen Generation Market Estimates & Forecasts by Source, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. Hydrogen generation Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Blue hydrogen

8.4.2. Green hydrogen

8.4.3. Grey hydrogen

Chapter 9. Global Hydrogen generation Market, Regional Analysis

