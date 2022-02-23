Global Drug Screening Market Forecast to 2026: India to Witness the Highest Growth Rate in the Drug Screening Market During the Forecast Period

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Screening Market by Product (Consumables, Urine Testing Devices, Analytical, Breathalyzer, Chromatography, Immunoassay) & Services, Sample Type (Urine, Breath), End User (Workplace, Laboratories, Criminal Justice, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drug screening market is projected to reach USD 11.6 billion by 2026, from USD 5.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.

Market growth can be largely attributed to the growing drug & alcohol consumption and the enforcement of stringent laws mandating drug & alcohol testing, rising regulatory approvals for drug screening products & services. On the other hand, bans on alcohol consumption in Islamic countries and prohibitions on workplace drug testing in specific countries may hinder the growth of this market to a certain extent.

Drug screening services are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Drug screening market is segmented into products and services. In 2020,the services segment is expected to hold the largest share 57.4% of the drug screening market, growth in this segment is attributed to factors such growing drug & alcohol consumption worldwide, funding initiatives for drug testing laboratories, service launches and regulatory approvals, and geographic expansion of drug testing laboratories.

By sample type, urine samples are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

The drug screening market is segmented into urine, breath, hair, oral, and other samples on the basis of sample type. The urine sample segment is expected to hold the largest share 61.5% of the drug screening market in 2020 due to the benefits it offers such as easy collection method, high accuracy in the detection of multiple drugs, cost-effectiveness, and instant results.

