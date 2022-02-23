The backscatter X-ray devices market was valued at USD 132 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 174 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Backscatter X-ray Devices Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Type, Application and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06233719/?utm_source=GNW





The backscatter X-ray devices market includes major Tier I and II manufacturers and distributors such as Rapiscan Systems (US), Nuctech Company Limited (China), Viken Detection (US), LAURUS Systems, Inc. (US), Scanna MSC Ltd. (UK), Autoclear LLC (US), and Tek8, Inc. (US). These companies have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. A number of scheduled product launches and related developments have been postponed due to the pandemic. However, the impact of COVID-19 is expected to reduce during the forecast period.



Non-handheld segment to account for the largest share of backscatter X-ray devices market during the forecast period

On the basis of type, the backscatter X-ray devices market has been segmented into handheld and non-handheld. The handheld segment of the backscatter X-ray devices market is projected to witness a higher growth rate than the non-handheld segment owing to the increasing acceptance of handheld devices globally due to low-price and portability.



Customs and border protection application to account for the largest share of backscatter X-ray devices market during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the backscatter X-ray devices market has been segmented into customs & border protection, law enforcement, airport/aviation, military & defense, and others.The customs & border protection segment is projected to account for the largest size of the backscatter X-ray devices market from 2022 to 2027.



The fast and effective features of backscatter X-ray devices in scanning people, baggage, and vehicles are fueling their demand in the customs and border protection application segment.



APAC to account for the largest growth of backscatter X-ray devices market during the forecast period

Among all regions, APAC is expected to register the highest growth in the backscatter X-ray devices market during the forecast period.The market in APAC has been classified into China, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC.



The market in APAC is mainly dominated by China and Japan as the majority of players have their presence in these countries.In the recent times, several countries in APAC have experienced terrorist attacks, such as India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, and others, which has compelled the governments in these countries to upgrade their security measures by investing a significant amount in developing and installing advance and multi-technology security systems.



Thus, the backscatter X-ray devices market is expected to grow at the highest rate in APAC region.There is a huge threat of terrorist attacks, and civil unrest/community riots in countries such as India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Philippines.



To curb terrorism, governments in various nations have laid down multiple policies and have adopted advanced security measures for homeland security, and at airports and seaports. Moreover, many public events and gatherings that are likely to take place in APAC countries will boost the demand for backscatter X-ray devices market in APAC.



Breakdown of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 25%, Tier 2 = 35%, and Tier 3 = 40%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 35%, Directors = 25%, and Others = 40%

• By Region: North America = 14%, Europe = 43%, APAC = 29%, and RoW = 14%



Some of the key companies operating in the backscatter X-ray devices market are Rapiscan Systems (US), Nuctech Company Limited (China), Viken Detection (US), LAURUS Systems, Inc. (US), Scanna MSC Ltd. (UK), Autoclear LLC (US), and Tek8, Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

In this report, the backscatter X-ray devices market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography.The report also discusses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the market.



It gives a detailed view of the market across four main regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. Value chain analysis has been included in the report, along with the key players and their competitive analysis in the backscatter X-ray devices ecosystem.



Key Benefits to Buy the Report:

• This report includes statistics for the backscatter X-ray devices market based on type, application, and geography, along with their respective market sizes.

• Value chain analysis and key industry trends have been provided for the market.

• Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the backscatter X-ray devices market have been provided in detail in this report.

• This report would help stakeholders to understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem and the recent development strategies adopted by the key players in the market, such as product launches/developments, contracts/collaborations/agreements/acquisitions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06233719/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________