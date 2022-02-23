The North American PC And PC/ABS In IT Server Industry is Expected to Reach $81+ Million by 2028

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America PC And PC/ABS In IT Server Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report Product By Application (Polycarbonate, Polycarbonate/Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene), By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America PC and PC/ABS in IT server market size is expected to reach USD 81.95 million by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3%, in terms of revenue, from 2021 to 2028. Rising demand for cloud storage and internet services from the growing population has increased the installation of data centers and servers, hence propelling the demand for Polycarbonate (PC) and Polycarbonate/Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (PC/ABS) across the IT server component manufacturers in the region.



Polycarbonate (PC) is a highly durable, flexible, and thermal resistant resin suitable for manufacturing twinwalls used for thermal separation across the aisle in the server room. In addition, data centers are a significant component of modern technology, especially technologies that rely on cloud computing. In addition, components such as housing for cooling systems require higher resistance towards heat, for which the aforementioned resins are highly suitable.



Major tech companies such as Google LLC; Amazon.com, Inc.; and HSN, Inc. utilize polycarbonate-based twinwall and multiwall for containment systems to provide reliable IT environments, allowing maximum cooling for servers and components along with physically separating a group of servers and batteries from each other. Furthermore, high conductivity characteristics of polycarbonate and polycarbonate/acrylonitrile butadiene styrene are suitable for the manufacturing of connectors used across the IT industry.



Server racks such as wall mount, floor-standing, open-frame, among others are designed for mounting, organizing, and securing equipment including servers, routers, hubs, switches, and audio/video components. In addition, they provide cable management and enable optimized airflow for increased operational efficiency and prolonged equipment life. Hence, polycarbonate and polycarbonate/acrylonitrile butadiene styrene are suitable for manufacturing server racks.



North America PC And PC/ABS In IT Server Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, the twinwall sub-segment accounted for a prominent share in the market in 2020 across both polycarbonate (PC) as well as polycarbonate/acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (PC/ABS) segment due to its high utility for creating a physical barrier across the aisle to manage heat generated from the servers

In 2020, the U.S. accounted for the major market share across North America in terms of volume and is estimated to be more than 80.0%. This is due to the increasing demand for data centers and cloud storage from the rising population across the country

The presence of major tech giants including International Business Machines Corporation (IBM); Google LLC; Facebook, Inc.; and Microsoft Corporation have increased the demand for the servers and server components across the country. Therefore, propelling the demand for polycarbonate and polycarbonate/acrylonitrile butadiene styrene for manufacturing the servers and server components

Increasing demand for PC) and PC/ABS across the IT server industry has introduced plastic molding companies across the region. Companies such as Server Technology, Tenere Inc.; AIC Inc. IT Creations; Inc.; and Jameco Electronics are the prominent plastic injection molders providing services for the IT industry across North America

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 North America PC and PC/ABS in IT Server Market: Product by Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

1.1 North America PC and PC/ABS in IT Server Market: Product by Application movement analysis, 2020 & 2028

1.2 Polycarbonate

1.2.1 North America PC and PC/ABS in IT Server market estimates and forecasts, By Polycarbonate, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

1.3 Polycarbonate/Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (PC/ABS)

1.3.1 North America PC and PC/ABS in IT Server market estimates and forecasts, By Polycarbonate/Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (PC/ABS), 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)



Chapter 2 North America PC and PC/ABS in IT Server Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

2.1 North America PC and PC/ABS in IT Server Market: Country movement analysis, 2020 & 2028

2.2 U.S.

2.2.1 U.S. PC and PC/ABS in IT Server market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

2.2.2 U.S. PC and PC/ABS in IT Server market estimates and forecasts, by Polycarbonate, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

2.2.3 U.S. PC and PC/ABS in IT Server market estimates and forecasts, by Polycarbonate/Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (PC/ABS), 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

2.3 Canada

2.3.1 Canada PC and PC/ABS in IT Server market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

2.3.2 Canada PC and PC/ABS in IT Server market estimates and forecasts, by Polycarbonate, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

2.3.3 Canada PC and PC/ABS in IT Server market estimates and forecasts, by Polycarbonate/Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (PC/ABS), 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

2.4 Mexico

2.4.1 Mexico PC and PC/ABS in IT Server market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

2.4.2 Mexico PC and PC/ABS in IT Server market estimates and forecasts, by Polycarbonate, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)

2.4.3 Mexico PC and PC/ABS in IT Server market estimates and forecasts, by Polycarbonate/Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (PC/ABS), 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)



Chapter 3 North America PC and PC/ABS in IT Server Market: Market Drivers

3.1 Polycarbonate and PC/ABS Plastics are Utilized Vs. Other Thermoplastics

3.2 Comparative Analysis of Plastic Properties



Chapter 4 North America PC and PC/ABS in IT Server Market: Price Trend Analysis

4.1 North America PC and PC/ABS in IT Server Market: Polycarbonate (PC) Price Trend Analysis, 2017 - 2021 (USD/Kg)

4.1.1 Polycarbonate Pricing Analysis, by Manufacturers, 2020 & 2021 (USD/Kg)

4.2 North America PC and PC/ABS in IT Server Market: Polycarbonate/Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (PC/ABS) Price Trend Analysis, 2017 - 2021 (USD/Kg)



Chapter 5 North America PC and PC/ABS in IT Server Market: Competitive Landscape

5.1 Vendor Landscape

5.1.1 List of IT Server Manufacturers (Market Ranking Analysis)

5.1.2 List of Plastic Injection Molders for IT Servers & IT Server component manufacturers

5.1.3 List of PC and PC/AB Product Types offered by SABIC for IT Servers

