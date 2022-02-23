The global acerola extract market size is estimated to be valued at USD 16 Million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 24 Million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 7.6%

New York, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Acerola Extract Market by Application, Form, Nature, Functionality and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06233717/?utm_source=GNW

However, one of the restraining factors is side effects associated with the excessive consumption of acerola-based vitamin C.



By application, the bakery products segment is projected to account for the second-largest market share in the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the bakery products segment is projected to account for the second-largest market share in the market during the forecast period.The acerola extract is used in cakes, pastries, and other sweet bakery products as a natural alternative to ascorbic acid, with acerola as a dough improver.



The acerola extract in bakery products also leads to a significant increase in the shelf-life of these products.

• By form, the dry segment is estimated to account for the largest share.



The dry segment of the acerola extract is dominating the market.The dry form of the acerola extract is preferred by food & beverage manufacturers because of the numerous benefits offered.



The acerola extract available in the dry form is easy to handle and store compared to the liquid form, thus it is easy to transport.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study.Asia Pacific’s growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness of healthy dietary habits among consumers and the rising demand for clean label products, which are environmentally sustainable.



The increasing number of startups, such as Hangzhou Muhua Bio-Tech Co., Ltd (China), Herbo Nutra (India), Herbal Creative (India), and Vital Herbs (India), are established in the region. These startups offer different forms of acerola extracts in both conventional and organic nature.

The acerola extract market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW (Middle East and Africa).



Break-up of Primaries

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 25% and Tier 3 – 45%

• By Designation: Manager- 25%, CXOs– 30%, and Executives – 45%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, Europe - 32%, North America- 18%, and RoW- 10%



Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

• DSM (Netherlands)

• Kemin Industries, Inc. (US)

• Dohler GmbH (Germany)

• The Green Labs LLC (US

• Diana Food S.A.S. (France)

• Naturex S.A. (France)

• NutriBotanica (Brazil)

• Handary SA (Belgium)

• Foodchem International Corporation (China)

• Nichirei do Brasil Agrícola Ltda. (Brazil)

• Nexira (France)

• CAIF (US)

• Nutra Green Biotechnology CO., LTD. (China)

• Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd (India)

• BR Ingredients (Brazil)

• Blue Macaw Flora (Brazil)

• Hangzhou Muhua Bio-Tech Co., Ltd (China)

• Herbo Nutra (India)

• Herbal Creative (India)

• Vital Herbs (India)



Research Coverage

This report segments the acerola extract market on the basis of application, form, nature, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the acerola extract market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report

• To get a comprehensive overview of the acerola extract market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolio details, and the key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the acerola extract market is flourishing

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06233717/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________