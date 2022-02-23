The routing market size is estimated to be valued at USD 15.1 billion in 2022 and reach USD 22.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.6%

New York, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Routing Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Type, Placement, Application, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06233716/?utm_source=GNW

Due to 100M FTTH broadband, online 4K videos, 4G/4.5G/5G, IoT, the idea of user experience first, and SDN and NFV, routers are also undergoing continuous evolution. A significant increase in the demand for connected devices, such as smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets, is also being witnessed. As these devices need to be connected to the Internet for most of their functions, the residential routers market is bound to increase. Moreover, in smart homes, every device requires an internet connection to work properly. The continuous development in wireless technologies and rapid innovation in various devices have increased the use of routers in smart homes.

Reluctance in moving from legacy systems to a virtualized environment can be one of the restraining factors in the routing market.Internet service providers (ISPs) and telecom companies continue to maintain and operate legacy systems, which are complex to manage.



Legacy systems incur high maintenance costs and lack compatibility with various platforms.The new, virtual router software solutions need to be customized for supporting the traditional architecture and infrastructure.



These solutions must be properly integrated with the existing infrastructure to realize the benefits, and there is always a risk that this integration would be incomplete. Hence, when deploying a new virtual router application into operations, services providers are reluctant to convert old services to the new virtualized environment.



Wireless router: The fastest type of routing market .

Wireless router is expected to be the leading segment, by type, in the routing market during the forecast period.The growing need for high-speed internet connectivity and the rising adoption of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs are driving the demand for wireless routers with effective connectivity.



The increasing demand for internet-based devices and expansion of cloud networking, coupled with the rising adoption of virtualized technologies, are expected to propel the growth of the global wireless router market during the forecast period.



Core: The fastest placement of the routing market .



The core router is a wired or wireless router that distributes internet data packets within a network.Large computer networks require a hierarchy of routers.



At the top of this hierarchy are core routers, the fastest and most powerful type.A single core router can cost as much as a high-end sports car.



It is capable of processing millions of packets every second. It generally lies in the “center” of large networks and sends and receives packets to lower classes of routers, such as edge routers, which lie on the edge of a network and transfer packets to other networks.



Datacenter: Fastest growing application of routing market

The data center is an essential element of the internet’s infrastructure. In next-generation facilities, e.g., edge data centers, routers play an important role in connecting network services to end users. The data center hardware architecture is evolving to meet increased demand for data through networking bandwidth upgrades, application-optimized data processing, and the addition of IEEE 1588 precision time protocol.



Residential: Fastest vertical of routing market

The recent developments in Wi-Fi technology, such as the increase in speed and security and integration of IoT, have improved the way people use the internet to stay connected.The performance of Wi-Fi connectivity and devices such as Wi-Fi routers has significantly improved with technological advancements.



The adoption of Wi-Fi has surged due to its ease of use, installation, and safety.The popularity and acceptance of home and office automation are growing rapidly across the globe.



Automation is deployed for various reasons, such as controlling lights, air conditioners, and fans; monitoring smoke, gas leakage, door intrusion, glass break; or motion detection.It is managed by a router installed in homes or offices that acts as the doorway or portal from homes or offices to the internet.



The growing preference for smart architecture in homes and offices is also expected to fuel the demand for routers and routing.



North America: The largest region in the global routing market .



The increased deployment of high-speed networks in North American data centers is expected to drive the market in this region.High-speed technologies such as InfiniBand and Ethernet are increasingly being adopted in routers in North America.



The rising use of cloud services in the US is another factor driving the market growth in this region.Major players that are operating in the routing market in North America include Cisco (US), Arista Networks (US), HPE (US), and Juniper Networks (US).



Enterprises in North America are increasing their spending on IT infrastructure to gain a competitive advantage and increase their business productivity.

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 35%, Directors – 28%, and Others – 37%

• By Region: North America – 40%, APAC – 30%, Europe – 25%, RoW – 5%



Key players operating in the routing market are Cisco (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Juniper Networks, Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), Arista Networks, Inc. (US), ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (Taiwan), New H3C Technologies Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), NETGEAR (US), Nokia (Finland), Xiaomi (China), Acelink Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), ADTRAN (US), Allied Telesis, Inc. (Japan), Belkin International, Inc. (US), D-Link Corporation (Taiwan), EERO LLC (US), EKINOPS S.A. (France), Extreme Networks (US), Linksys USA, Inc. (US), MikroTik (Latvia), Peplink (US), Raymar Information Technology, Inc. (US), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Synology Inc. (Taiwan), and TP-Link Corporation Limited (China).



Research Coverage:

The report segments the routing market and forecasts its size, by value, based on by Type, Placement, Application, Vertical, and Geography.

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the routing market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the routing market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report also covers COVID-19 impact on routing market.

