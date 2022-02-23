Microcrystalline Cellulose Spheres Global Market 2022: Preparation, Source Materials, Synthesis, Properties and Commercial Products

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Spheres" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Spheres are mainly used in the pharmaceutical industry. Other current or potential applications include cosmetic additives, food additives, paint additives, composites, packaging materials and insulation. In pharma applications they are used to bulk, disintegrate, bind, lubricate, enhance stability and extend drug release.

As natural, fibre-rich components, they are non-toxic and chewable. These properties can also be translated to other applications.



The report contents include:

Technology analysis including preparation, source materials, synthesis, properties, commercial products

Market analysis including current markets and future markets. Markets covered include Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Food additives, Composites, Packaging, Insulation and Paint and coatings

Profiles of 15 producers. Companies profiled include Ashai Kasei, Cellutech, Dupont, JRS Pharma, Seppic and Sigachi Industries

Key Topics Covered:



1 Technology Analysis

1.1 Definition

1.2 Microcrystalline Cellulose

1.2.1 Preparation

1.2.2 Wood Source Materials

1.2.3 Non-Wood Source Materials

1.2.4 Synthesis of MCC

1.3 Properties

1.3.1 Hollow - Solid Shell Cellulose Spheres

1.3.2 Hollow - Porous Shell Cellulose Spheres

1.4 Types of Commercial Microcrystalline Cellulose



2 Markets and Applications

2.1 Main Current Applications

2.2 Future Applications

2.3 Pharmaceuticals

2.4 Cosmetics

2.5 Food Additives

2.6 Other Markets

2.6.1 Composites

2.6.2 Packaging

2.6.3 Insulation

2.6.4 Paint and Coatings



3 Microcrystalline Cellulose Sphere Company Profiles (15 Company Profiles)



4 Research Scope and Methodology





