Global Anti-Drone Market Report 2022, Featuring Aaronia, Battelle, Dedrone, Lockheed Martin, Moog, Saab and Thales Group

The global anti-drone market size is expected to reach USD 5,779.06 Million by 2029.

The market is quickly expanding due to widespread public and military concern about the possible security compromise posed by unauthorized flying systems. Also, the use of anti-drone for professional and recreational purposes has skyrocketed, raising public and government worries about aerial attacks. Such risks have considerably aided the design of anti-drone defenses. Several public safety authorities and commercial establishments throughout the world are rapidly employing anti-drone technologies to meet the growing need for security.

Based on the end-use, the military & defense segment accounted for the leading share in the market in 2021. Countries are currently focusing on the importance of strengthening counter UAV system measures to monitor arsonist operations, which will increase demand for counter UAV systems in the near term. The defense has a larger percentage of Counter UAS deployment and investment in ongoing research and development. The increased interest in combating competitor military activities and drones or unmanned aerial vehicles information transporters is broadening revenue.

The report has segmented the anti-drone market report based on product, system , end-use, technology, and region:

Anti-Drone, Product Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2017-2029)

  • Ground-based C-UAV
  • Hand-held C-UAV
  • UAV-based C-UAV

Anti-Drone, System Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2017-2029)

  • Detection Systems
  • Detection & Disruption Systems

Anti-Drone, End-Use Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2017-2029)

  • Military & Defense
  • Commercial
  • Government
  • Others

Anti-Drone, Technology Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2017-2029)

  • Laser Systems
  • Kinetic System
  • Electronic Systems

Anti-Drone, Regional Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2017-2029)

  • North America
  • U.S
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Netherlands
  • Austria
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Malaysia
  • South Korea
  • Indonesia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Israel
  • South Africa

Companies Mentioned

  • Aaronia AG
  • Airbus Defence and Space
  • Battelle
  • Blighter Surveillance Boeing
  • CACI International Inc.
  • Chess Dynamics Ltd.
  • Dedrone
  • Enterprise Control Systems Ltd.
  • Israel Aerospace Industries
  • L-3 Communications Ltd.
  • Leonardo Spa
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Moog Inc.
  • Northrop Grumman
  • Raytheon Technologies Corp.
  • Saab AB
  • SRC Inc.
  • Thales Group

