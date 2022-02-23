The market for inertial measurement unit is estimated to be USD 21.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 40.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.8%

New York, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Inertial Measurement Unit Market by Component, Grade, Technology, Platform, End User and Region - Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05164660/?utm_source=GNW

These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World.



COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well.

The gyroscope segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period, with a share of 57% in 2021.Gyroscopes are used in various devices to calculate their actual velocity until these devices stabilize and provide the measurement of the angular velocity proportional to the external torque applied.



They are used in different types of aircraft.Gyroscopes find application in the defense sector.



They are also used in various industrial applications.Gyroscopes are extensively used in the consumer electronics and automotive industries.



They are widely used in smartphones, owing to their orientation and rotation measurement capabilities.



The MEMS segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the MEMS segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the inertial measurement unit market during the forecast period.These small, lightweight systems have an advantage over other types of IMUs due to their less weight and comparatively higher accuracy with a compact size.



MEMS-based IMUs are expected to replace FOG IMUs in tactical grade performance applications in the coming years.



The commercial grade segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the grade, the commercial grade segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the inertial measurement unit market during the forecast period.Commercial grade IMUs include consumer grade IMUs and enterprise-grade IMUs.



Consumer grade IMUs are used for low-end applications such as phones, tablets, automobile airbag systems, etc., while enterprise-grade IMUs are used in small UAVs.



The satellites/space vehicles segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on platform, the satellites/space vehicles segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the inertial measurement unit market during the forecast period.They are used for television broadcasting, telephones, satellite-based navigation, and weather forecasting and are equipped with sophisticated satellite telescopes for space research.



They are also used for search and rescue missions as well as monitoring ocean, wind currents, forest fires, oil spills, airborne pollution.



The commercial segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the commercial segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the inertial measurement unit market during the forecast period.IMUs serve as orientation sensors in many consumer products.



Low-cost IMUs have enabled the proliferation of the consumer drone industry. They are also frequently used in the sports industry, like in technique training, and animation applications.



The Asia Pacific market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2030

The majority of the Asia Pacific IMU market is accounted for by consumer electronic products.In addition, according to the Shipbuilders’ Association of Japan, Asia Pacific accounts for a 96% share of the global merchant shipbuilding industry.



As per OICA, car manufacturers in China and Japan alone constituted 42.8% of the global car production in 2020. Asia Pacific has a monopoly in industries such as consumer electronics, marine, and automobiles.



Breakdown of primaries The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–39%; Tier 2–37%; and Tier 3–24%

• By Designation: C Level–35%; Directors–27%; and Others–38%

• By Region: North America–55%; Europe–27%; Asia Pacific–9%; and Rest of the World–9%



The inertial measurement unit market is dominated by a few globally established players such as General Electric (US), Honeywell (US), Bosch (Germany), Safran (France), and Northrop Grumman (US).



Research Coverage

The study covers the inertial measurement unit market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on product, class, aircraft type, end user and by region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Inertial Measurement Unit Market and its segments.This study is also expected to provide region wise information about the end use, and what types of inertial measurement units are used.



This report aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05164660/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________