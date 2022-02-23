The ductless heating & cooling systems market size is estimated to be USD 98.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 145.0 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1%

New York, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market by Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04880614/?utm_source=GNW

An HVAC system is used in smart homes for controlling air temperature, humidity, and fresh air intake. It helps maintain better airflow and comfortable temperatures in every room. In a smart home, one can monitor the system performance and respond to system-generated alarms from local or remote locations.

New energy-efficient ductless systems are replacing the traditional HVAC systems. Upcoming technologies such as ice-powered AC, motion-activated air conditioning systems, and smart vents are integrated into modern ductless systems to increase energy efficiency, reduce energy costs, and lower carbon emissions.



Residential: Largest application of ductless heating & cooling systems market

The residential application segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.The growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of ductless heating & cooling systems in residential buildings, growing demand for energy-efficient devices, and rising awareness regarding energy conservation in developing regions such as APAC and RoW.



Moreover, increasing investments by governments for the construction of residential spaces are also expected to propel the growth of the ductless heating & cooling systems market for residential application.



APAC is the fastest-growing market for ductless heating & cooling systems

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing ductless heating & cooling systems market.The growth of the APAC ductless heating & cooling systems market can be attributed to the growing investment in building & construction in the region.



Additionally, Ductless heating & cooling systems manufacturers are targeting this region, as it is the strongest regional market.China is the leading producer and consumer of ductless heating & cooling systems in the region.



Other major markets in the region are emerging economies such as Japan, India, and Thailand.



The key companies profiled in this report for the ductless heating & cooling systems market include DAIKIN Industries (Japan), Johnson Controls (US), Carrier (US), Trane Technologies plc, (US), LG Electronics (South Korea), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Nortek Air Management (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), FUJITSU (Japan), GREE (China), Hitachi (Japan), Midea (China), Panasonic (Japan), Haier Smart Home (China), Whirlpool (US), Electrolux (Sweden), and Lennox (US).



