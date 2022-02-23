Maptelligent is Pleased to Announce Its New Strategic Focus, Implementing the Latest in Location Intelligence Making Indoor Maps More Intelligent

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Maptelligent, Inc., (OTC PK: MAPT) www.maptelligent.com, its where indoor maps become intelligent. Maptelligent, Inc., has a new strategic focus, implementing innovative technology, allowing customers to model their operations and solve today’s complex business problems. Using the latest in remote capture technology (LIDAR, Photogrammetry), building information, modeling and location intelligence delivers customized digital twin and Industry 4.0 applications. Maptelligent, Inc., a Silver Partner in the Esri Partner Network (EPN), provides customers a secure web application with a flexible framework on Esri’s ArcGIS Platform technology. Maptelligent, Inc., provides web and mobile solutions that leverage the latest in Esri’s no code/low code development capability. This provides cost effective, customized solutions, which are tailored to our customers' unique disparate data and operational requirements. Coupled with Esri’s ArcGIS GeoBIM and Autodesk Construction Cloud interoperability, the Maptelligent, Inc., Explorer solution delivers an innovative, easy-to-use web-based experience by integrating multiple operations, including asset management, building automation and control, interdisciplinary coordination, scheduling, cost estimating, and integrated construction specifications.

Maptelligent Explorer easily works with disparate data from multiple systems, in configurable web and mobile applications that uncover operational efficiencies. In addition to, direct access to building information models, industrial systems and IoT devices, integrated with existing operations.



Maptelligent, Inc., solutions development staff are trained on Esri’s ArcGIS Platform and exclusively deliver our customers applications using Esri products and Maptelligent, Inc., services. "Implementing the best of breed solutions from Esri allows us to focus on the customer and the customer solution, with confidence on the technology and implementation. I look forward to expanding Esri's ArcGIS Platform to our customer base," says Joseph Cosio-Barron, President and CEO of Maptelligent, Inc.

“I look forward to seeing the results of the new strategic focus of Maptelligent,” said Christina Sullivan, Head of Strategic Marketing: Partners and Alliances at Esri. “The focus they have on ArcGIS Platform will allow them to provide customers with solutions based on Esri’s latest technology.”



About Esri



Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.



About Maptelligent, Inc.



Maptelligent, Inc.’s mission is to provide information and data interoperability enabling organizations to quickly share information during a time of crisis. Maptelligent, Inc., provides a geographic platform to access site-specific information enhancing physical security and facility management. Maptelligent, Inc., continues its dedication to bringing the latest in custom configured, geo-enabled, indoor mapping applications to the market. The integrated solutions provide the latest in disparate data interoperability and real-time actionable intelligence to customers on their operations. Maptelligent, Inc., creates interactive, dynamic digital floorplans that have a quick learning curve and were designed for non-technical users.



Contact Website:

https://www.maptelligent.com

info@maptelligent.com