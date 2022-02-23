Ragnarok Online Official Launch in the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia on February 23, 2022

Seoul, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that Ragnarok Online has officially launched in the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia on February 23, 2022.



Ragnarok Online is the most popular online game of Gravity which celebrates its 20th anniversary for this year since it was launched in Korea in 2002. The game is available in 91 markets and Gravity Game Hub PTE., Ltd. (“GGH”), the wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore, is providing direct publishing services.

GGH is offering a pre-registration and related events such as a pre-registration bonus event, a pre-registration milestone event, an EXE bonus event, etc. Furthermore, various in-game events will also be held after its launching.

[Gravity Game Hub PTE., Ltd._Official Website] https://www.gnjoy.asia/

[Ragnarok Online_Official Website] https://ro.gnjoy.asia/

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr .

