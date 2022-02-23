Brunswick Corporation Powers Up Next Wave Strategy with a Record 2022 Miami Boat Show

METTAWA, Ill., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a record year in 2021, Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) began the 2022 saltwater boat show season with an award-winning performance at the Miami International Boat Show. The Company is already making tremendous strides powering-up every aspect of its Next Wave strategy , which builds on its unique position of scale and innovation leadership in the marine industry. Brunswick’s ACES initiatives were on display throughout the show, with new, industry-first driver-assistance systems, electric propulsion, and generator replacement solutions, and connected products on display, and with a prominent Freedom Boat Club exhibit. Brunswick’s products and brands were recognized at the show with 16 awards, including three NMMA Innovation Awards .

“Miami is a bellwether early season show and Brunswick and all our brands had an outstanding event,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “Our Company has the tools to bring to life distinctive new marine products and experiences, an ability which is further enhanced by the product portfolios and capabilities of our recent acquisitions, including Navico and RELiON. Miami provides the forum for us to demonstrate this to our global industry customers and channel partners, and to end-consumers.”

Mercury Marine displayed more engines than any other outboard manufacturer for the third consecutive Miami Boat Show and sixth consecutive major Florida saltwater show (including Miami and Ft. Lauderdale). Mercury once again increased its overall share at the show and accounted for comfortably over half of all outboard engines on display this year. In addition, most OEMs at the show displayed at least one boat with Mercury outboards – some for the first time at a major show. Mercury also won an NMMA Innovation Award for its 600hp V12 Verado outboard, which made its Miami debut in 2022. The V12, which has already won multiple major U.S. and International awards, was on display at the Convention Center, Sea Isle Marina, and the Yacht Show. Mercury also debuted its Avator electric outboard concept, previewing a series of upcoming new products.

Brunswick’s Boat Group had a very successful Miami show with boat sales revenue up more than 30 percent over the 2020 pre-pandemic Miami show (the 2021 show was cancelled due to COVID-19).

Boston Whaler led the sales increases with revenue up close to 40 percent over the 2020 Miami show despite record-low field inventory and longer order-to-delivery times. In addition, Whaler successfully launched the all-new 360 Outrage which features Mercury V12 engines, the Fathom generator replacement system, CZone digital switching and Navico electronics. Sea Ray also had an excellent show despite its current order backlog and debuted the 370 Sundancer powered by twin Mercury 600hp V12 outboards.

Other Boat Group brands, including Lowe, Harris, Heyday and Bayliner also displayed exciting new products, designs and technologies at the Show. Bayliner launched its all-new Trophy 24CC , which has been extremely well received in the marketplace, while Heyday won the brand’s first Innovation Award for its new H22 model.

Navico and its industry leading brands were on display for the first time as part of the Brunswick family, showcasing products from its four leading brands, including Simrad’s all-new NSX display. Brunswick’s Advanced Systems Group exhibited many of the Company’s leading parts, accessories, and systems products, including the CZone Control X digital switching system which won a coveted NMMA Innovation Award.

“2022 is off to an outstanding start and we are excited about our ambitious plans for the balance of the year,” said Foulkes. “The Miami show provided an excellent opportunity to demonstrate further tangible progress with the execution of our Next Wave and ACES strategies, and to show the rapid progress we have made integrating our recent acquisitions. It was also an outstanding opportunity to meet in person with our many global customers and channel partners, and to engage with consumers. I am thrilled with what we have already accomplished in the first two months of the year and look forward to a very successful 2022 and beyond.”