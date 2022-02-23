Nordot Becomes the Official Content Library for Sony News Suite Android App With Top Global Content

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordot USA, Inc., a leading provider of content syndication, sourcing, delivery, and monetization solutions for publishers across the globe, today announced that it has become the official technology and monetization partner of Sony News Suite. Through this partnership, Nordot’s content library will be integrated into Sony News Suite, the free news app operated by Sony Network Communications Inc. Sony News Suite is available on Android devices running Android 6 and above via Google Play Store and is pre-installed on its Xperia™ smartphone devices. Nordot’s extensive content library gives a significant boost to Sony News Suite’s global news app available across 70 countries, by enabling it to serve readers in these markets with more content.



Sony News Suite is currently installed on more than 60,000,000 devices in more than 70 countries and regions, and the app is consistently ranked in the top 10 for news apps in the major European markets. 1 With Nordot, Sony News Suite can add content in regions where it seeks greater penetration, creating value for in-country Xperia users. Nordot’s clients include major news outlets such as Reuters, DPA, AFP, and others, and the company enables hyper-local publishers to access global stories, and provides insightful local stories for global distribution. Nordot embraces an open technology approach, without the use of an algorithm to manipulate readers, and delivers editorial content effectively.



Sony News Suite features a two-tab system to deliver general news organized by genre and a customizable “My Feeds” tab where users can view news stories organized by genres, including entertainment, sports, business, food, and technology to catch up on the latest news with easy scrolling.



“Nordot enables us to access premium content rapidly, and easily, for Sony News Suite,” said Yoshinori Taniwaki, the General Manager of Sony Network Communications Inc. “We can enhance news content specific to a region and gain greater market share for our app, while enhancing the content experience for our Xperia as well as Android users.”



“Nordot is a stalking horse for Sony News Suite; we enhance their content library by plugging in literally hundreds of sources into the app while ensuring the cleanest user experience. Plus, we have monetization built into our infrastructure, which benefits all the partners involved, especially the content providers,” said Aya Uryu, COO of Nordot USA. “The incentives are truly aligned for both companies; we enable Sony to find better content and they provide a massive mobile user base for our partners’ content.”

About Sony News Suite

Sony News Suite is a free news app created by Sony Network Communications Inc for Android device users that are running Android version 6 and above and is available for download through the Google Play Store. Sony News Suite delivers high-quality general news content and enables users to customize content feeds. It is pre-installed on select Xperia smartphones globally. Sony News Suite can be downloaded at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sony.nfx.app.sfrc

About Nordot

Nordot is a leading provider of content syndication, delivery, and recirculation solutions for global publishers. The company’s delivery technology and open approach creates a platform that helps publishers earn more revenue and increase their distribution of content globally. Nordot’s network includes more than 2,000 publishers in more than 71 countries and includes such leading organizations as Reuters, dpa, AFP, and others. Nordot offerings include syndication, content delivery and innovative recirculation solutions that enable publishers to gain additional monetization and visibility for their content. With offices in New York and Tokyo, Nordot is a fully remote global team. Nordot serves both publishers trying to maximize the value of their existing content and publishers who are looking for additional content and monetization at the same time. For more information, please visit https://www.nordot.io/

