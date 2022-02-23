Photronics Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results and Updates Long-Term Target Model

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended January 30, 2022.
“Strong end-market demand trends have continued into 2022, helping us achieve our fourth consecutive quarter of record revenue,” said Peter Kirlin, chief executive officer. “Our investment strategy is producing the intended results as demonstrated by growth in excess of market rates. We’ve aligned our operations and technology to serve the strongest sectors of the market, such as AMOLED for mobile displays, high-end logic devices for advanced electronics and mainstream IC to support the proliferation of chips needed for the enablement of the internet of things.”
First Quarter 2022 Results
- Revenue was $189.8 million, up 5% sequentially and 25% year-over-year
- Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $23.1 million ($0.38 per diluted share), compared with fourth quarter 2021 net income of $19.8 million ($0.33 per diluted share) – a 15% sequential increase in EPS, and first quarter 2021 net income of $8.0 million ($0.13 per diluted share) – nearly 300% year-over-year increase
- Integrated circuit (IC) revenue in the first quarter was $129.8 million, up 3% sequentially and 24% compared with the first quarter of last year
- Flat panel display (FPD) revenue was $60.1 million, up 8% over last quarter and 27% over the same period last year
“Market dynamics and Photronics’ execution have driven profitability levels that propelled the Company well beyond the projections in the target model we provided in December 2020,” concluded Kirlin. “Significant indicators from the market and other market participants are that these conditions will continue well into the future. We have therefore included an updated target model in the supplemental information issued in connection with our conference call later today.”
Second Quarter 2022 Guidance
For the second quarter of 2022, Photronics expects revenue to be between $188 million and $196 million, and net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.32 and $0.38 per diluted share.
About Photronics
Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2021, the company had 1,728 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.
|PHOTRONICS, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|January 30,
|October 31,
|January 31,
|2022
|2021
|2021
|Revenue
|$
|189,827
|$
|181,288
|$
|152,067
|Cost of goods sold
|129,964
|129,347
|121,538
|Gross Profit
|59,863
|51,941
|30,529
|Operating Expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|15,727
|14,322
|14,053
|Research and development
|5,939
|4,100
|4,710
|Total Operating Expenses
|21,666
|18,422
|18,763
|Operating Income
|38,197
|33,519
|11,766
|Non-operating income, net
|4,707
|3,809
|680
|Income Before Income Tax Provision
|42,904
|37,328
|12,446
|Income tax provision
|11,178
|8,697
|2,937
|Net Income
|31,726
|28,631
|9,509
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|8,662
|8,820
|1,473
|Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders
|$
|23,064
|$
|19,811
|$
|8,036
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.13
|Diluted
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.13
|Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|60,158
|60,216
|62,475
|Diluted
|60,936
|60,908
|63,005
|PHOTRONICS, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|January 30,
|October 31,
|2022
|2021
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|314,195
|$
|276,670
|Accounts receivable
|170,673
|174,447
|Inventories
|61,971
|55,249
|Other current assets
|50,940
|44,250
|Total current assets
|597,779
|550,616
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|692,289
|696,553
|Other assets
|45,180
|47,033
|Total assets
|$
|1,335,248
|$
|1,294,202
|Liabilities and Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|18,307
|$
|22,248
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|172,787
|153,900
|Total current liabilities
|191,094
|176,148
|Long-term debt
|78,540
|89,446
|Other liabilities
|26,448
|28,046
|Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity
|838,425
|823,692
|Noncontrolling interests
|200,741
|176,870
|Total equity
|1,039,166
|1,000,562
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|1,335,248
|$
|1,294,202
|PHOTRONICS, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|January 30,
|January 31,
|2022
|2021
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|31,726
|$
|9,509
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
|provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|20,810
|23,724
|Share-based compensation
|1,457
|1,301
|Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other
|5,137
|(8,247
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|59,130
|26,287
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(19,175
|)
|(17,532
|)
|Government incentives
|-
|397
|Other
|(43
|)
|(61
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(19,218
|)
|(17,196
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repayments of debt
|(15,192
|)
|(7,796
|)
|Purchases of treasury stock
|(2,522
|)
|(13,209
|)
|Contribution from noncontrolling interest
|14,997
|-
|Proceeds from long-term debt
|-
|6,205
|Proceeds from share-based arrangements
|3,840
|765
|Net settlements of restricted stock awards
|(1,458
|)
|(315
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(335
|)
|(14,350
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(2,057
|)
|5,195
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|37,520
|(64
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
|279,680
|281,602
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|317,200
|$
|281,538