Photronics Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results and Updates Long-Term Target Model

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended January 30, 2022.



“Strong end-market demand trends have continued into 2022, helping us achieve our fourth consecutive quarter of record revenue,” said Peter Kirlin, chief executive officer. “Our investment strategy is producing the intended results as demonstrated by growth in excess of market rates. We’ve aligned our operations and technology to serve the strongest sectors of the market, such as AMOLED for mobile displays, high-end logic devices for advanced electronics and mainstream IC to support the proliferation of chips needed for the enablement of the internet of things.”

First Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue was $189.8 million, up 5% sequentially and 25% year-over-year

Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $23.1 million ($0.38 per diluted share), compared with fourth quarter 2021 net income of $19.8 million ($0.33 per diluted share) – a 15% sequential increase in EPS, and first quarter 2021 net income of $8.0 million ($0.13 per diluted share) – nearly 300% year-over-year increase

Integrated circuit (IC) revenue in the first quarter was $129.8 million, up 3% sequentially and 24% compared with the first quarter of last year

Flat panel display (FPD) revenue was $60.1 million, up 8% over last quarter and 27% over the same period last year

“Market dynamics and Photronics’ execution have driven profitability levels that propelled the Company well beyond the projections in the target model we provided in December 2020,” concluded Kirlin. “Significant indicators from the market and other market participants are that these conditions will continue well into the future. We have therefore included an updated target model in the supplemental information issued in connection with our conference call later today.”

Second Quarter 2022 Guidance

For the second quarter of 2022, Photronics expects revenue to be between $188 million and $196 million, and net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.32 and $0.38 per diluted share.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The call can be accessed by logging onto Photronics' website at www.photronics.com. The live dial-in number is (877) 377-7095 or (408) 774-4601 outside of the United States and Canada. The call will be archived on Photronics’ website.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks . High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2021, the company had 1,728 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at www.photronics.com/riskfactors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.

PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 30, October 31, January 31, 2022 2021 2021 Revenue $ 189,827 $ 181,288 $ 152,067 Cost of goods sold 129,964 129,347 121,538 Gross Profit 59,863 51,941 30,529 Operating Expenses: Selling, general and administrative 15,727 14,322 14,053 Research and development 5,939 4,100 4,710 Total Operating Expenses 21,666 18,422 18,763 Operating Income 38,197 33,519 11,766 Non-operating income, net 4,707 3,809 680 Income Before Income Tax Provision 42,904 37,328 12,446 Income tax provision 11,178 8,697 2,937 Net Income 31,726 28,631 9,509 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 8,662 8,820 1,473 Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders $ 23,064 $ 19,811 $ 8,036 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.33 $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.33 $ 0.13 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 60,158 60,216 62,475 Diluted 60,936 60,908 63,005





PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) January 30, October 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 314,195 $ 276,670 Accounts receivable 170,673 174,447 Inventories 61,971 55,249 Other current assets 50,940 44,250 Total current assets 597,779 550,616 Property, plant and equipment, net 692,289 696,553 Other assets 45,180 47,033 Total assets $ 1,335,248 $ 1,294,202 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 18,307 $ 22,248 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 172,787 153,900 Total current liabilities 191,094 176,148 Long-term debt 78,540 89,446 Other liabilities 26,448 28,046 Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity 838,425 823,692 Noncontrolling interests 200,741 176,870 Total equity 1,039,166 1,000,562 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,335,248 $ 1,294,202



