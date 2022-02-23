iManage forms strategic partnership with Microsoft to deliver innovative solutions that drive better outcomes for the legal profession and knowledge workers

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge WorkTM, today announced a global strategic partnership with Microsoft that will harness cloud technology with the industry’s premier document and email management platform to innovate, develop new solutions, and deliver better business outcomes for customers. The two companies bring together expertise and advanced technologies to enable organizations to improve productivity, enhance connectivity and collaboration, all the while benefitting from institutional knowledge to gain competitive advantage.



“This is a significant partnership that should deliver real value and confidence to our firm and our clients as we continue our own digital transformation,” commented Lawrence Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, Shearman and Sterling LLP. “It’s not just the operational benefits that excite me, the impact this will have on our users, delivering a seamless modern work experience, with the utmost security, is game changing.”

“The deep integration of Microsoft 365 and iManage Work 10 is important to the firm. Shearman’s goal, consistent with our security, risk and compliance policy, is to integrate Microsoft Information Protection with iManage.” Commented Jeff Saper, Global Director, Enterprise Architecture & Delivery Services, Shearman & Sterling LLP.

The iManage and Microsoft strategic partnership will benefit customers in four key areas:

Better together digital transformation to improve customers’ organizational performance and agility, enabling them to scale globally as business requirements dictate.

Tapping into the rich Microsoft Azure services to deliver new functionality, the strategic partnership will enable new ways to fully manage global projects, surface organizational expertise, and coordinate knowledge work among distributed teams, all the while using a highly secure, resilient, and performant network.



Better together for collaborative work, enhanced user experience and new, more efficient ways of Making Knowledge Work.

With early adoption to the latest Microsoft innovations, iManage will build on existing integrations to meet the user where they are, delivering new, frictionless experiences that enhance productivity and support anytime, anywhere work while maintaining the world-leading security and governance the market demands.



Better together data security creating the safest place to work.

Combining Azure native cloud security with iManage’ s capabilities in policy-based security and the ability to manage, govern, and audit content and all actions around it, customers will have confidence that their organization is secure; – protection extends to content in Microsoft products like Microsoft Teams and SharePoint, critical to the way users work. iManage’s security is comprehensive, pervasive, and unobtrusive, ensuring no user action is required to enjoy the highest levels of protection.



Better together product innovation extending value to customers

Combining the power of iManage and Microsoft, the companies will work in close alignment on product roadmaps and go-to-market activities to benefit from the companies’ respective expertise and capabilities and also provide iManage early adoption to new Microsoft features, accelerating iManage’s delivery of key innovations to customers. Customers will also have access to the latest communities, briefings and events and an ever-growing partner ecosystem.

Listening and responding to the industry

“Today we are announcing this strategic partnership because our customers have been asking for even more integration and co-innovation between two of their biggest solution providers, and we are listening,” said Neil Araujo, CEO and founder of iManage. “This partnership will have a direct impact on customers, enabling them to modernize the experience for the end-users and simplify governance and security as customers move their workloads to the cloud. Further it enables customers to benefit from Microsoft investment in Microsoft 365, Collaboration, and Microsoft Azure in ways that meet the specific user and governance requirements of professional services firms. More than just impacting how customers are able to take advantage of our products today, the partnership transforms how they’re able to access innovative new functionality in the future and how quickly they’re able to do so. The iManage platform benefits from this partnership, and so do our valued customers in knowledge work industries.”

“iManage shares our commitment to modern work and we are at the beginning of an exciting new era for how technology will enable and shape the way professionals work,” said Tyler Bryson, CVP, Global Partner Solutions, US, Microsoft. “Together with iManage, we are harnessing the power of Microsoft Azure to deliver innovative, frictionless user experiences that enable professionals to collaborate and communicate with utmost security.”

For more information on the global strategic partnership between iManage and Microsoft, visit here.



About iManage

iManage is the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Its intelligent, cloud-enabled, secure knowledge work platform enables organizations to uncover and activate the knowledge that exists inside their business content and communications. Advanced Artificial Intelligence and powerful document and email management create connections across data, systems, and people while leveraging the context of organizational content to fuel deep insights, informed business decisions, and collaboration. Underpinned by best-of-breed security and sophisticated workflows and governance approaches, iManage has earned its place as the industry standard by continually innovating to solve complex professional challenges and enabling better business outcomes for over one million professionals across 65+ countries. Visit www.imanage.com/ to learn more.