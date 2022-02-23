The 3D metrology market is projected to grow from USD 10.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 15.9 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4 % from 2022 to 2027

New York, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Metrology Market with COVID-19 Impact by Product Type, Application, Offering, End-user Industry and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03954304/?utm_source=GNW

However, high cost associated with setting up 3D metrology facility is a prominent factor limiting the growth of the 3D metrology market.



Market for semiconductors & electronics end-user industry segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

3D metrology solutions are widely used across consumer and industrial electronics sectors to ensure the quality of parts and products, ranging from actuators, smartphone enclosures, and lead frames to sensors, speakers, smart home devices, and white goods. With the miniaturization and increasing intricacy of electronics components, the importance of ensuring the adherence of certain parameter measurements to specific standards is growing. The quality control processes that are becoming fundamental and complex also contribute to this need to meet the specification, thereby creating an increased demand for 3D metrology offerings during the forecast period.



Market for software segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period

The software segment is expected to witness significant growth in the 3D metrology market during the forecast period.Various companies are utilizing 3D metrology software to enhance their manufacturing processes.



PCM INNOVATION (PCM) (Canada) is one such company.The company designs and manufactures assembly lines, fixtures, and molds for high-precision parts.



Its customers are world leaders in the aviation and transportation sectors.Most of the parts that PCM manufactures have tolerance deviations in the thousandth of an inch.



To mitigate issues related to temperature differences, PCM relies on FARO BuildIT Software coupled with the FARO Vantage Laser Tracker. BuildIT Metrology Software is a CAD-to-part inspection solution that enables quick and easy dimensional verification of manufactured parts and assemblies for tool building, assembly, alignment, process automation, reverse engineering, and quality control.

3D metrology market for medical end-user industry segment to exhibit significant growth by 2027

The 3D metrology market for medical end-user industry segment is expected to exhibit significant growth by 2027.In the medical industry, 3D metrology plays an important role in the designing and manufacturing of medical equipment as per specifications.



The industry uses 3D scanning technology for orthopedics and prosthetics, as well as for the manufacture and improvement of medical devices for dental purposes. There is a wide range of products and technologies in the medical field that uses 3D laser scanners and optical scanners. 3D inspection of dental implants is also a part of this application. 3D metrology solutions are also used for the precise measurement of soft tissue surface; this data is used by surgeons for analysis.



Europe is expected to hold a significantly large share for 3D metrology market during the forecast period.The growing demand from the automotive industry and the improving electronics and heavy machinery sectors are expected to drive the 3D metrology market during the forecast period.



Europe is home to leading 3D metrology manufacturers such as CARL Zeiss (Germany), Hexagon (Sweden), Renishaw (UK), and end GOM (Germany). The major countries contributing to the market in the Rest of Europe include Sweden, Russia, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

The report profiles key players in the 3D metrology market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report include Hexagon (Sweden), FARO Technologies (US), Nikon Corporation (Japan), ZEISS Group (Germany), KLA Corporation (US), KEYENCE (Japan), Jenoptik (Germany), Renishaw (UK), Mitutoyo Corporation (Japan), Creaform (Canada), GOM (Germany), CHOTEST TECHNOLOGY INC. (China). Apart from these, CyberOptics Corp. (US), Trimble, Inc. (US), SGS Group (Switzerland), Ikustec (Spain), Perceptron, Inc (US), 3D Systems (US), Automated Precision, Inc. (API) (US), CARMAR ACCURACY CO., LTD (Taiwan), Intertek Group Plc (UK), Bruker (US), Shining 3D (China), InnovMetric Software Inc (Canada), Artec 3D (US), Metrologic Group (Sweden), AccuScan (Ireland), Capture 3D (US), Polyrix (Canada) are among a few emerging companies in the 3D metrology market.



